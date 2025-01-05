NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 5

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHA at CLE: The Cavs have won both games over the Hornets this year, both by 14 points apiece.

NOP at WAS: The Pels swept the series over the Wizards last year and have won seven of their last nine games over them in total.

UTA at ORL: The Magic swept their two-game season series over the Jazz last year.

LAL at HOU: These teams split their four matchups last year, with the home team winning all four games.

SAC at GSW: These teams chopped their four-game season series last year. With that said, the Warriors have won 10 of their last 13 games over the Kings.

Injuries to Monitor

Players Ruled OUT in Red

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Brandon Miller (ankle)

NOP - Brandon Ingram (ankle), Zion Williamson (hamstring), Dejounte Murray (elbow)

WAS - Jordan Poole (hip), Bilal Coulibaly (illness)

UTA - John Collins (B2B)

ORL - Franz Wagner (oblique), Paolo Banchero (oblique), Jalen Suggs (back)

LAL - LeBron James (foot), Anthony Davis (ankle)

HOU - Tari Eason (leg), Jabari Smith (hand)

SAC - Keegan Murray (ankle), De'Aaron Fox (glute)

GSW - Brandin Podziemski (abdomen), Stephen Curry (knee), Andrew Wiggins (hamstring)

Elite Players

Guards

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($7,800) at Wizards

The Pelicans have been plagued by injuries for years, but that's allowed McCollum to take over this offense. That was on full display on Friday, with CJ scoring 50 points on his way to 61 DraftKings points. He's now scored at least 46 DK points in three of his last four fixtures, which should continue as long as Ingram and Williamson remain out. The matchup with Washington is wonderful, too, with the Wizards posting a 26th OPRK against opposing guards.

Malik Monk, Kings ($6,800) at Warriors

Fox is doubtful for this game, which means Monk will likely be the primary ball-handler for the Kings. That's scary to think about because Monk has always been an elite per-minute producer in limited roles throughout his career. The guard is averaging 36 DK points per game across 34 minutes a night across his last 17 fixtures. All of those were with Fox, and we truly believe he could be in line for 40-50 DK points in an expanded role. Not to mention, Monk has a 32-point average in his last 15 matchups with the Warriors over the last three years.

Forwards/Centers

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,000) at Warriors

Sabonis would be a great play, whether Fox is playing or not, but the big man is the safest option out there, especially with the All-Star point guard out. Sabonis has scored at least 33 DraftKings points every game this season en route to a 50-point average. That's the best floor of any player on this slate, and it could be even higher with Fox sidelined. In addition, Domas has at least 46 DK points in six of his last seven meetings with the Warriors. Golden State also has a 23rd OPRK against opposing centers.

Goga Bitadze, Magic ($7,100) vs. Jazz

With Wagner, Suggs and Banchero all going down, Bitadze has taken on the most substantial role of his career. It's led to a career season, with Bitadze averaging 29 DraftKings points across 25 minutes a night. All we needed was that boost in playing time because Bitadze has been a per-minute beast throughout his career. He's also scored at least 38 fantasy points in five of his last seven outings. The matchup might be the best part of this, though, with Utah ranked 28th in points allowed and last in defensive efficiency.

Amen Thompson, Rockets ($6,700) vs. Lakers

Thompson was a frustrating player early in the year due to his bench role, but he's unstoppable as a starter. That's projected to happen here because he should step in for Jabari Smith. Amen has scored at least 38 DraftKings points in all five starts this year! That shows the sort of ability this guy has, but it's no surprise since he's playing 35 minutes a night in that expanded role. Facing a lackluster LA defense only adds to his intrigue, with the Lakers ranked 21st in defensive efficiency ratings.

Expected Chalk

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,400) at Hornets

According to our Optimizer, Mitchell is projected to be the highest-rostered player on this slate. It has him at about 27 percent, and it's easy to understand why. The matchup with Charlotte is the biggest advantage because the Hornets rank 18th in total defense. Mitchell has showcased that by scoring at least 35 DraftKings points in seven straight matchups with Charlotte. The $8,400 price tag is the icing on the cake, mainly because Mitchell is usually above $9K behind his 40-point average.

Mid-Range Money

Mark Williams, Hornets ($6,000) at Cavaliers

We have been waiting for Williams to return to a full workload, and we're finally there. The big man was staring at a minute restriction in his return from a foot issue, but he's played 28 and 31 minutes in the two most recent outings. He's also scored at least 29 DK points in seven of his last eight fixtures, dropping 51 DK points across 31 minutes just a few nights ago. That's the upside that made him a $7K player in the past, and Charlotte will need him out there to guard guys like Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($5,800) vs. Pelicans

This is risky, but we're creeping close to a full workload for Kuzma as well. He's been limited in his return from a rib injury, but Kuz got up to 28 minutes in his most recent outing. This guy was above $7K in a 35-minute role last season, and we have to assume he'll return to that for this woeful Wizards roster. Seeing Poole and Coulibaly on the injury report only adds to his value, and it pairs beautifully with this matchup. New Orleans ranks 25th in points allowed and 29th in defensive efficiency, with Kuzma collecting 45 fantasy points in their one matchup last year.

Cole Anthony, Magic ($5,300) vs. Jazz

Anthony has been in the doghouse most of the season, but this guy can produce when given an opportunity. It would be difficult for Orlando to keep him on the bench here because they're expected to be without Banchero, Wagner and Suggs. Anthony's usage rate is above 30 percent with all of those guys off the floor, with Anthony averaging 37 DK points per game when he plays over 20 minutes. That's encouraging since he played 34 minutes in the Magic's most recent game, and we didn't even discuss Utah's 30th-ranked defense.

Value Picks

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Warriors ($5,000) vs. Kings

The big man has been starting at center again, averaging 21 DK points per game across 19 minutes a night. Those minutes have been skyrocketing along with the fantasy production recently, with Jackson-Davis scoring at least 30 DraftKings points in seven of his last eight outings. This is also a B2B for Golden State, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them sit veterans like Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. We like him if those guys play, but he's one of the best per-dollar plays out there if Green has to sit. Not to mention, Sacramento ranks 20th in total defense.

Keon Ellis, Kings ($3,600) at Warriors

Ellis had already seen a more substantial role since the coaching change, but he could be looking at 30 minutes and a start here in the absence of Fox. That alone makes him an immense value at just $3,600, scoring 29 DK points per game across 36 minutes over his last two outings. All you need is 20-25 fantasy points for Ellis to be an immense value, but that looks like his floor when examining the recent production and the potential for an increased role here.

