NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
DEN at CLE: Cavs are 25-6 at home.
BOS at IND: Celtics are 18-10 at home.
DET at ORL: Pistons are 7-23 on road.
MEM at PHI: 76ers are 23-8 at home.
NOP at TOR: Pelicans are 10-19 on road.
SAS at DAL: Spurs are on 14-game slide.
OKC at UTA: Jazz are 18-12 at home.
GSW at LAL: Warriors are 7-22 on road.
POR at SAC: Kings are 17-12 at home.
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
DEN - Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable / Aaron Gordon (ribs): OUT
MEM - Steven Adams (knee), Luke Kennard (illness): OUT
NOP - Dyson Daniels (ankle), Larry Nance (groin): Probable / Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT
TOR - OG Anunoby (wrist), Thaddeus Young (knee): Questionable
SAS - Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps): Questionable / Tre Jones (foot): Doubtful / Romeo Langford (thigh), Devin Vassell (knee), Isaiah Roby (ankle): OUT
DAL - Davis Bertans (calf), Maxi Kleber (hamstring): OUT
OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT
UTA - Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT
GSW - Stephen Curry (leg), Andrew Wiggins (personal): OUT
LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), LeBron James (foot): Probable
POR - Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Anfernee Simons (ankle), Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Jordan Poole, Warriors ($9,100) at Lakers
Poole topped 46 DK points in three consecutive starts and will continue to see a major role in the absence of Stephen Curry. He is averaging 19.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists across 10 games, and he faces a good opportunity to shine against the Lakers, who give up the league's most points per game to point guards and the league's 11th-most three-pointers per game.
Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,900) at Raptors
Ingram tallied at least 39 DK points in four of his last five outings, while averaging 29.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He should keep it rolling against the Raptors, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to shooting guards and also allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.0 percent from the field.
Forwards/Centers
Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($9,400) vs. Thunder
Markkanen topped 40 DK points in seven of his last 10 outings, including a high of 51.3, while averaging 25.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He has a good chance to prosper against the Thunder, who give up the league's third-most free throws and second-most rebounds per game.
Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($10,200) vs. Pelicans
Siakam exceeded 40 DK points in four of the last five outings, with a high of 64, while averaging 29.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has a good opportunity to find his groove against the Pelicans, who give up the league's eighth-most turnovers per game and are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,100) vs. Trail Blazers
Sabonis went over 45 DK points in six of the last eight outings, with a high of 62.3 DK points, while averaging 20.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has an excellent chance to stand out against the Trail Blazers, who give up a league-high 26.7 points per game to centers, and who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Expected Chalk
Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,100) vs. Grizzlies
Embiid was dominant heading into the All-Star break, averaging 32.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over 10 games, including a high of 87.5 DK points. He also poured in a total of 69.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Grizzlies, and he faces an advantageous matchup while they are shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Value Picks
Kevon Looney, Warriors ($4,400) at Lakers
Looney continues to quietly post solid numbers, averaging 7.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 10 outings, including six with more than 25 DK points and a high of 36.8. He faces a tough matchup against the Lakers, but he must step up and compete on the glass, where the Lakers give up the third-most rebounds per game.
Tobias Harris, 76ers ($4,900) vs. Grizzlies
Harris was relatively quiet heading into the break, but he still topped 20 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, including two with more than 30. He faces a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies' shorthanded front court and should deliver good value thanks to his low tag.
Vlatko Cancar, Nuggets ($3,700) at Cavaliers
Cancar is in line for his fourth consecutive start while the Nuggets reman shorthanded. He averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the last three games and went over 25 DK points in three of the previous eight.
Jalen Suggs, Magic ($4,200) vs. Pistons
Suggs notched more than 30 DK points in two of the last three outings and is averaging 9.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals across 10 appearances. He faces a good opportunity to fill it up against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points and fourth-most free throws per game.
Dennis Schroder, Lakers ($5,000) vs. Warriors
Despite the Lakers adding guard depth at the trade deadline, Schroder is still capable of making an impact with instant offense off the bench. He should thrive against the Warriors, who give up the league's second-most points per game to point guards.