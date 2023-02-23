NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DEN at CLE: Cavs are 25-6 at home.

BOS at IND: Celtics are 18-10 at home.

DET at ORL: Pistons are 7-23 on road.

MEM at PHI: 76ers are 23-8 at home.

NOP at TOR: Pelicans are 10-19 on road.

SAS at DAL: Spurs are on 14-game slide.

OKC at UTA: Jazz are 18-12 at home.

GSW at LAL: Warriors are 7-22 on road.

POR at SAC: Kings are 17-12 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

DEN - Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable / Aaron Gordon (ribs): OUT

MEM - Steven Adams (knee), Luke Kennard (illness): OUT

NOP - Dyson Daniels (ankle), Larry Nance (groin): Probable / Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

TOR - OG Anunoby (wrist), Thaddeus Young (knee): Questionable

SAS - Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps): Questionable / Tre Jones (foot): Doubtful / Romeo Langford (thigh), Devin Vassell (knee), Isaiah Roby (ankle): OUT

DAL - Davis Bertans (calf), Maxi Kleber (hamstring): OUT

OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT

UTA - Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT

GSW - Stephen Curry (leg), Andrew Wiggins (personal): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), LeBron James (foot): Probable

POR - Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Anfernee Simons (ankle), Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jordan Poole, Warriors ($9,100) at Lakers

Poole topped 46 DK points in three consecutive starts and will continue to see a major role in the absence of Stephen Curry. He is averaging 19.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists across 10 games, and he faces a good opportunity to shine against the Lakers, who give up the league's most points per game to point guards and the league's 11th-most three-pointers per game.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,900) at Raptors

Ingram tallied at least 39 DK points in four of his last five outings, while averaging 29.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He should keep it rolling against the Raptors, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to shooting guards and also allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.0 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($9,400) vs. Thunder

Markkanen topped 40 DK points in seven of his last 10 outings, including a high of 51.3, while averaging 25.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He has a good chance to prosper against the Thunder, who give up the league's third-most free throws and second-most rebounds per game.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($10,200) vs. Pelicans

Siakam exceeded 40 DK points in four of the last five outings, with a high of 64, while averaging 29.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has a good opportunity to find his groove against the Pelicans, who give up the league's eighth-most turnovers per game and are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,100) vs. Trail Blazers

Sabonis went over 45 DK points in six of the last eight outings, with a high of 62.3 DK points, while averaging 20.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has an excellent chance to stand out against the Trail Blazers, who give up a league-high 26.7 points per game to centers, and who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,100) vs. Grizzlies

Embiid was dominant heading into the All-Star break, averaging 32.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over 10 games, including a high of 87.5 DK points. He also poured in a total of 69.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Grizzlies, and he faces an advantageous matchup while they are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Value Picks

Kevon Looney, Warriors ($4,400) at Lakers

Looney continues to quietly post solid numbers, averaging 7.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 10 outings, including six with more than 25 DK points and a high of 36.8. He faces a tough matchup against the Lakers, but he must step up and compete on the glass, where the Lakers give up the third-most rebounds per game.

Tobias Harris, 76ers ($4,900) vs. Grizzlies

Harris was relatively quiet heading into the break, but he still topped 20 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, including two with more than 30. He faces a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies' shorthanded front court and should deliver good value thanks to his low tag.

Vlatko Cancar, Nuggets ($3,700) at Cavaliers

Cancar is in line for his fourth consecutive start while the Nuggets reman shorthanded. He averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the last three games and went over 25 DK points in three of the previous eight.

Jalen Suggs, Magic ($4,200) vs. Pistons

Suggs notched more than 30 DK points in two of the last three outings and is averaging 9.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals across 10 appearances. He faces a good opportunity to fill it up against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points and fourth-most free throws per game.

Dennis Schroder, Lakers ($5,000) vs. Warriors

Despite the Lakers adding guard depth at the trade deadline, Schroder is still capable of making an impact with instant offense off the bench. He should thrive against the Warriors, who give up the league's second-most points per game to point guards.

