NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 4

Slate Overview

MIL at SAS: Bucks on two-game slide and face second game of a back-to-back; Spurs on three-game slide

DEN at GSW: Nuggets 8-2 in last 10 games, including win over Warriors on Christmas Day; Warriors 6-4 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

MIL - Khris Middleton (rest): Questionable

Pat Connaughton is up for a boost.

SAS - Malaki Branham (ankle): Doubtful

Tre Jones is in line for greater opportunity.

Elite Players

Guards

Damian Lillard, Bucks ($9,300) at Spurs

Lillard is in the midst of an underwhelming stretch, averaging 19.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over the last four games, including 39 DK points in Wednesday's loss in Indiana. Nonetheless, he faces a great opportunity to get back on track against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards.

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,000) vs. Nuggets

Curry totaled 58.5 DK points in his last outing and is averaging 24.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games. He has reached the 30-point mark 14 times this season, including two games with more than 40 points. Curry was relatively quiet in his last meeting with the Nuggets, but he must bring his best effort in order to help his squad get revenge on their home court.

Forwards/Centers

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($8,300) vs. Bucks

Wembanyama has missed two of the Spurs' last seven games, but he has looked good in their last two games, scoring at least 20 points in each. He also has a high of 61 DK among his last five appearances, while averaging 18.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists over that span. He faces a tough matchup against the Bucks' frontcourt but benefits from the fact that they face the second game of a back-to-back. The Bucks also give up the league's third-most offensive rebounds per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,000) at Spurs

Despite the loss in the last outing, Antetokounmpo stuffed the stat sheet, with 26 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block, in 36 minutes of action. He has gone over 60 DK points in six of the last 10 games, with a high of 77.5 in the game-before-last. He is likely to fill it up once again against the Spurs, who give up the league's fourth-most points and second-most rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,600) at Warriors

Jokic is averaging 22.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 games, including four games with more than 60 DK points and a high of 67.8. He also thrived in his previous meeting with the Warriors, where he finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, for a total of 55.5 DK points. The two-time MVP is likely to stand out again, as the Warriors remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Mid-Range Money

Chris Paul, Warriors ($6,400) vs. Nuggets

Paul is looking at his third straight start, after two solid performances, including a high of 44.5 DK points in the game-before-last. He is averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals across nine starts this season, and he totaled 22.3 DK points in the previous encounter with the Nuggets.

Klay Thompson, Warriors ($5,900) vs. Nuggets

Thompson is averaging 19.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists over the last 10 games, including two with more than 40 DK points. He totaled 22.0 DK points in the last game against the Nuggets, but he could be up for a more favorable matchup, if Khris Middleton is sidelined.

Keldon Johnson, Spurs ($6,900) vs. Bucks

Despite playing off the bench in his last five appearances, Johnson is still finding a way to make his mark, averaging 19.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game over that span, including a high of 51.3 DK points. He is likely to put up solid numbers in what should be a high-scoring game against the Bucks, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game.

Brook Lopez, Bucks ($6,200) at Spurs

Lopez has reached 37 DK points in two of the last three outings and is averaging 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 3.0 blocks across the last 10 games. He is up for an advantageous matchup against the struggling Spurs, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Pat Connaughton, Bucks ($4,300) at Spurs

Connaughton continues to see around 20 minutes per game off the bench and is averaging 4.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists over the last 10 outings, including a high of 21 DK points. He faces a good chance to get a rhythm going against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 14.4 three-pointers per game.

Dario Saric, Warriors ($4,100) vs. Nuggets

Saric came up flat in the last game but is averaging 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists across the last 10, including three showings of more than 20 DK points. He will be needed by his squad against the Nuggets' imposing frontcourt, and he is likely to make his mark after tallying 23.3 DK points in their last meeting.

