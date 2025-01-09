NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 9

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
TOR at CLE: Raptors on three-game slide; Cavs on 11-game win streak
GSW at DET: Warriors on two-game slide; Pistons on five-game win streak
MIN at ORL: Timberwolves on two-game win streak; Magic 13-5 at home
HOU at MEM: Rockets 7-3 in last 10 games; Grizzlies 15-4 at home
POR at DAL: Trail Blazers 5-15 on road; Mavs 4-6 in last 10 games
MIA at UTA: Heat 7-10 on road; Jazz 2-13 at home
ATL at PHX: Hawks 9-10 on road; Suns 2-8 in last 10 games
Injuries to Monitor
CLE - Sam Merrill (ankle): Questionable; Donovan Mitchell (rest): OUT
GSW - Stephen Curry (knee), Draymond Green (ankle), Moses Moody (knee), Dennis Schroder (hip): Questionable; Jonathan Kuminga (calf), Gary Payton (calf), Brandin Podziemski (abdomen): OUT
ORL - Paolo Banchero (oblique): Questionable; Jalen Suggs (back), Franz Wagner (oblique): OUT
HOU - Tari Eason (leg): Doubtful; Jabari Smith (hand): OUT
MEM - Santi Aldama (ankle), Desmond Bane (ankle), Jaren Jackson (thigh), Ja Morant (shoulder): Questionable; Marcus Smart (finger): OUT
POR - Donovan Clingan (rest): Questionable; Jerami Grant (face): OUT
DAL - Daniel Gafford (ankle): Questionable; Luka Doncic (calf), Kyrie Irving (back): OUT
MIA - Jimmy Butler (suspension): OUT
UTA - Brice Sensabaugh (illness), Jordan Clarkson (foot), John Collins (hip), Keyonte George (heel): OUT
ATL - Onyeka Okongwu (face): Questionable; Larry Nance (hand), Jalen Johnson (shoulder): OUT
PHX - Royce O'Neale (ankle): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Tyler Herro, Heat ($9,000) at Jazz
Herro is averaging 20.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 0.8 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 40 DK points. He must continue to look to lead the squad offensively, especially in the absence of Jimmy Butler, and he should thrive against the Jazz, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards.
Devin Booker, Suns ($9,000) vs. Hawks
After a five-game absence, Booker looks to be back on track, as he is coming off back-to-back double-doubles, including a 62.5 DK-point effort in the most recent outing. He faces a great opportunity to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($7,700) vs. Heat
Markkanen tied his season high with 35 points in the last outing and is averaging 21.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals over his last five appearances. He faces a favorable matchup against the Heat, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing small forwards, and who are also shorthanded on the wing.
Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($8,000) vs. Raptors
Mobley turned in two double-doubles in the last three games, including a high of 59.5 DK points, while averaging 23.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 blocks over that stretch. He should continue to thrive with a matchup against the Raptors, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game, and the league's fourth-most rebounds to opposing power forwards.
Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,200) at Jazz
Adebayo is averaging 16.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 steals over the last five games, despite one muted performance in that span, where he finished with just four points and eight rebounds. He is likely to stay on track with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.
Expected Chalk
Trae Young, Hawks ($10,300) at Suns
Young is coming off back-to-back double-doubles. Prior to that, he had three straight games with at least 30 points. He is averaging 28.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists and 1.0 steals over the five-game span, including two with at least 60 DK points. He has a great opportunity to keep up the strong play with a matchup against the Suns, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards.
Mid-Range Money
Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($5,500) at Magic
Despite not having reached double digits in the points column in any of the last five games, Gobert is coming off back-to-back games with more than 34 DK points, while averaging 7.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.2 blocks over that span. Aside from his muted scoring, he does enough across the rest of the stat sheet to provide solid value.
Jalen Duren, Warriors ($5,700) vs. Warriors
Duren is averaging 11.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks over the last five games, including four with at least 31 DK points. He faces a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Warriors, who are giving up the league's third-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.
Value Picks
Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers ($4,500) at Mavericks
Henderson is averaging 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games, including two with more than 40 DK points. He has a good chance to prosper against the Mavericks, who remain significantly shorthanded in the backcourt.
Buddy Hield, Warriors ($3,600) at Pistons
Hield has been relatively quiet over the last month, but he picked up his play recently, averaging 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last three outings. He should continue to put up solid numbers while enjoying a boost in playing time as the Warriors work through a bout of injury trouble. He also has a good chance to get his shot going against the Pistons, who give up the league's seventh-most three-pointers per game.
Max Strus, Cavaliers ($3,800) vs. Raptors
Strus is beginning to find his groove, averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last five games, including four in a row with at least 20 DK points. He has an excellent opportunity to keep building against the Raptors, who give up the league's six-most three-pointers per game.