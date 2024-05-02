NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 2

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIL at IND: Knicks lead series 3-2

NYK at PHI: Pacers lead series 3-2

Injuries to Monitor

MIL - Patrick Beverley (oblique), Khris Middleton (ankle): Probable; Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), Damian Lillard (Achilles): Questionable

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (back): Questionable

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (ankle): Questionable

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,700) at 76ers

Brunson has been dominant in the first-round series, averaging 34.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. He also surpassed 50 DK points in each of the last three outings, including a high of 71, in Game 4. His squad faces their second opportunity to close out the series before having to play a Game 7, which should provide some extra motivation to come out with a major performance. Brunson had no trouble making his mark away from home this season, as he averaged 29.5 points on 48.2 percent shooting on the road and also shined in Games 3 and 4 in Philly.

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($8,800) vs. Knicks

Maxey was the hero in Game 5, with 46 points, five rebounds and nine assists, including a couple of clutch shots for a total of 67.8 DK points, as he ensured his squad would stand to fight another day. He is averaging 32.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists in the series, surpassing 40 DK points in each outing. He has the benefit of being back on home court, where he recorded slightly better scoring and shooting averages during the season.

Forwards/Centers

Khris Middleton, Bucks ($8,700) at Pacers

Despite the Bucks being without their two leading scorers, Middleton was a critical factor in the squad avoiding elimination by pulling off the improbable win in Game 5. He poured in 29 points on 9-for-20 shooting in the win and has done a fantastic job all series, averaging 26.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists, with four double-doubles and four games with at least 45 DK points. He must bring another top-notch effort to help his team force Game 7, but he could also end up in a slightly reduced role if Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard are back in action, so keep an eye on the Bucks' expected lineup leading into game time.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,600) vs. Bucks

After amassing over 60 DK points in Games 1 and 2, Siakam slowed down, averaging just 14.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals over the next three outings, including a series low of 20 DK points in Game 5. Nonetheless, he has a good opportunity to reset as the series is back in Indiana for Game 6, while he also must bring an elevated effort in order to take advantage of his squad's last opportunity to advance without having to go to Game 7 on the road.

Bobby Portis, Bucks ($7,700) at Pacers

Aside from a muted performance in Game 4, Portis has been excellent in the series, averaging 15.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, including an impressive 29-point, 10-rebound effort in the previous outing. He could be up for a slightly altered role if Giannis Antetokounmpo is able to return to action but regardless, Portis should continue to make his mark with energetic play on the glass and ability to consistently score from the mid range and perimeter.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($10,700) vs. Knicks

Embiid remains listed as questionable for action but has fought through the tag in each game of the series to provide his squad with five impressive performances. He is averaging 31.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks this postseason, including two games with more than 60 DK points. Embiid is likely to continue to dominate his frontcourt matchups and must bring a total effort in order to force a Game 7.

Mid-Range Money

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($6,000) at 76ers

Anunoby is averaging 14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in the series, including a high of 40.5 DK points in Game 4. He shot an average of 38.2 percent from long range this season and has a great opportunity to maintain a solid offensive contribution as the Sixers are giving up the fourth-most three-pointers per game in the playoffs.

Josh Hart, Knicks ($7,400) at 76ers

Hart does a fantastic job of stuffing the stat sheet thanks to his ability to out-hustle the competition. He is averaging 17.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in the series, including three games with more than 40 DK points and a high of 54.8, and he should continue to thrive against the 76ers, who gave up the league's most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards this season.

Value Picks

Kyle Lowry, 76ers ($4,600) vs. Knicks

Lowry has done a good job stepping up in the postseason, averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including four with more than 20 DK points and a high of 31.5. He should continue to boost his DK totals by contributing across the stat sheet and benefits from being back on home court.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($4,900) vs. Bucks

Nembhard was quiet in Game 1 but followed up with four consecutive games with more than 20 DK points, including a high of 33.8 in Game 4. He is likely to continue to find opportunities to pad his stats amidst his squad's fast-paced play style, and he could continue to benefit from a lighter matchup if Damian Lillard remains out.

Nicolas Batum, 76ers ($3,500) vs. Bucks

Batum can be an x-factor for the Sixers with his ability to run the floor, compete on the glass and knock down long-distance shots. He is averaging 4.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in the series, including two games with more than 20 DK points. He is averaging 28.4 minutes per game this postseason and will continue to see significant responsibility among his squad's tight rotation.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.