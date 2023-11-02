NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 2

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

TOR at PHI: 76ers on two-game win streak; Raptors face second game of back-to-back.

DET at NOP: Pistons on two-game slide; Both teams facing second game of back-to-back.

ORL at UTA: Magic on two-game slide and facing fourth game of road trip; Jazz face second game of back-to-back.

SAS at PHX: Spurs stunned Suns with comeback in first of back-to-back meetings.

Injuries to Monitor

TOR - Precious Achiuwa (groin): Doubtful

Chris Boucher could see added playing time.

DET - Alec Burks (forearm), Jalen Duren (ankle): Questionable; Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Isaiah Livers (ankle), Monte Morris (quadriceps): OUT

Jaden Ivey is in line for a boost in the backcourt. Marvin Bagley will be up for a big opportunity if Duren is out.

NOP - Brandon Ingram (knee): Questionable; Jose Alvarado (ankle), Naji Marshall (knee), Trey Murphy (knee), Zion Williamson (rest): OUT

Dyson Daniels, Kira Lewis and Larry Nance should all see extra action. Cody Zeller should also see added minutes in the absence of Williamson.

PHX - Devin Booker (toe): Questionable; Bradley Beal (back), Damion Lee (knee): OUT

Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon will see extra shot opportunities.

Elite Players

Guards

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,200) at 76ers

Barnes is coming off back-to-back double-doubles and also has one triple-double through five games played. The Raptors face their second game in two nights, but Barnes played only 29 minutes Wednesday and should have plenty of gas in the tank to take on the 76ers. Barnes averaged 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals over four meetings with the Sixers last season.

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($8,500) at Pelicans

Cunningham has been off to a great start in his third NBA season, averaging 22.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 34.4 minutes per game. He has already delivered 30 points on two occasions, including in the Pistons' most recent outing. He faces a favorable matchup against a Pelicans squad that is on the second night of a back-to-back.

Forwards/Centers

Franz Wagner, Magic ($6,700) at Jazz

Wagner has averaged 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals through four games this season. He has not yet topped 25 points in a game but has done a good job contributing across the stat sheet. Wagner should thrive against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's third-most points points per game to opposing small forwards.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($8,700) at 76ers

Siakam is facing the second night of a back-to-back, after leading the way with 26 points in a stunning home win over the Bucks. Siakam was limited to 33 minutes in the win and is likely to be ready for an enduring effort against the Sixers. Siakam finished with just 11 points and seven rebounds in the Raptors' last meeting with the 76ers, but he also averaged 24.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.0 steals through four matchups against Philadelphia last season.

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,500) vs. Raptors

Embiid has topped 60 DK points in back-to-back games, including a monstrous 81.3 DK-point performance in his last outing. He has an advantage against the Raptors, who are on the second game of a back-to-back. Embiid also averaged 28.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists through three games against the Raptors last season.

Expected Chalk

Kevin Durant, Suns ($10,800) vs Spurs

Durant faces the second of back-to-back games against San Antonio after the Suns fell apart in the final minutes of the last encounter, allowing the young Spurs squad to steal the road win. Durant finished with 26 points, two rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the loss, but it was proven to be insufficient in the end. He will need to come out with a more decisive effort to ensure that his team can see the game through until the final whistle. Durant will continue to handle a large share of the offense while Bradley Beal and potentially Devin Booker remain out.

Value Picks

Drew Eubanks, Suns ($4,500) vs. Spurs

Eubanks is averaging 18.3 minutes per game through four outings this season. He topped 20 DK points in three of four games, including 25.3 in each of the last two.

Marvin Bagley, Pistons ($4,400) at Pelicans

Bagley is averaging 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals through five games. He picked up the start in the last outing in place of Jalen Duren and could be up for another extended opportunity if Duren remains out.

Cedi Osman, Spurs ($3,500) at Suns

Osman has been a steady force off the bench through the Spurs' first four games, averaging 11.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per outing. He is set to continue as a steadying presence to help supplement the young squad. Osman has finished with at least 15 DK points in each game this season.

Grayson Allen, Suns ($5,100) vs. Spurs

Allen recorded a season-high 19 points in 37 minutes of action in the last game. He topped 20 DK points in each of the previous three outings and will remain a critical contributor for the Suns' shorthanded backcourt.

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,400) vs. Magic

Sexton has picked up where he left off last season as a top contributor off the bench for the Jazz. He is averaging 14.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists through five games this season, including a high of 36.8 DK points in the last game.

