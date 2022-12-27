NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 27

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAL at ORL

Lakers on four-game slide.

PHI at WAS

76ers on eight-game win streak.

HOU at BOS

Celtics 13-5 at home.

ATL at IND

Hawks 6-10 on the road.

LAC at TOR

Raptors on two-game win streak.

SAS at OKC

Spurs 5-10 on the road.

PHX at MEM

Grizzlies 13-2 at home.

NYK at DAL

Mavs 13-5 at home.

CHA at GSW

Warriors 13-2 at home.

DEN at SAC

Nuggets on four-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Dennis Schroder (ankle): Probable

Anthony Davis (foot): OUT

ORL - Jalen Suggs (ankle), Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

PHI - Tyrese Maxey (foot): OUT

WAS - Deni Avdija (back): Questionable

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): OUT

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (ankle): Questionable

Clint Capela (calf): OUT

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee): Questionable

TOR - Khem Birch (illness): Questionable

Precious Achiuwa (ankle): Doubtful

Otto Porter (toe): OUT

OKC - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle): Questionable

PHX - Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (knee), Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (achilles): OUT

NYK - Jalen Brunson (hip): Questionable

Obi Toppin (leg): OUT

DAL - Kemba Walker (knee): Questionable

Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Josh Green (elbow): OUT

CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle), Nick Richards (ankle), Cody Martin (knee): OUT

GSW - Draymond Green (foot): Probable

Andrew Wiggins (groin), JaMychal Green (illness): Questionable

Stephen Curry (shoulder): OUT

DEN - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist): Probable

Jeff Green (hand): OUT

SAC - Domantas Sabonis (hand): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,000) vs. Spurs

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 44 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block for a total of 73.5 DK points in his last game and is averaging 32.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals across 10 outings. He should continue to prosper against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 120.2 points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 50.3 percent from the field.

Jordan Poole, Warriors ($8,200) vs. Hornets

Poole continues to run the point in the absence of Stephen Curry, and has played well lately, averaging 26.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists through 10 games. He should be up for another strong outing against the Hornets, who give up the league's third most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.2 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,400) vs. Rockets

Tatum went over 60 DK points in three of the last five outings, while averaging 37.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He should excel against the less-experienced Rockets, who give up the league's second most three-pointers per game and also allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.5 percent from the field.

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,600) at Magic

James topped 50 DK points in seven straight appearances and is averaging 30.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals over his last 10. He must continue to carry the majority of the offensive load in the absence of Anthony Davis, and has a favorable matchup against the Magic, who give up the league's fifth most turnovers per game.

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($10,900) vs. Wizards

Embiid is averaging 35.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, with more than 60 DK points in five, and a high of 76. He should continue to shine against the Wizards, who give up the league's sixth most points per game to centers.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,400) at Kings

Jokic surpassed 80 DK points in four of the last 10 outings, while averaging 30.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He should be up for another big night with a favorable matchup against the Kings, who give up the league's third most points in the paint and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.5 percent from the field. Additionally, if Domantas Sabonis is sidelined, Jokic will have a significant advantage at his position.

Value Picks

Robert Williams, Celtics ($4,400) vs. Rockets

Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in four games this season. He should continue to see considerable playing time off the bench and has an advantage against the Rockets, who face the second game of a back-to-back.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($4,500) vs. Spurs

Williams continues to impress, averaging 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 20 DK points. He has a good chance to stand out once again with a matchup against the Spurs' sub-par defense.

Luguentz Dort, Thunder ($4,900) vs. Spurs

Dort is averaging 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists across five games, including one where he generated 41.8 DK points. He should be up for another strong performance, after he logged 34.8 DK points in the last meeting with the Spurs.

Derrick White, Celtics ($4,200) vs. Rockets

White averages 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He went over 20 DK points in three of the last four games, with a high of 32.3, and he should keep up the strong play against the Rockets, who give up the league's eighth most points per game to shooting guards.

Malik Monk, Kings ($4,900) vs. Nuggets

Monk topped 20 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, including three over 30. He has a favorable matchup against the Nuggets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.4 percent from long range and give up the league's fifth most points per game to point guards.

