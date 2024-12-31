NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 31

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAC at SAS: Clippers on three-game win streak; Spurs 11-7 at home

MIN at OKC: Timberwolves on three-game win streak; Thunder on 11-game win streak

CLE at LAL: Cavs on seven-game win streak; Lakers 10-4 at home

MEM at PHX: Grizzlies 7-3 in last 10 games; Suns on two-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

OKC - Alex Caruso (hip): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (ankle), LeBron James (illness): Questionable

MEM - Santi Aldama (ankle), Ja Morant (shoulder), Zach Edey (concussion), Marcus Smart (finger), Brandon Clarke (calf), Jake LaRavia (ankle): OUT

PHX - Devin Booker (groin): Questionable; Jusuf Nurkic (suspension), Royce O'Neale (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,400) at Lakers

Mitchell continues to help lead the charge for a dominant Cavs squad, averaging 24.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including a high of 51.8 DK points. He should thrive against the Lakers, who give up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage. Mitchell also finished with 45.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Lakers.

Desmond Bane, Grizzlies ($7,500) at Suns

Bane looks to be back in a good rhythm after a bit of a rough stretch from mid-November to mid-December, as he is averaging 20.6 points on 51.5 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.0 steals over the last five games, including a high of 50.3 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the Suns, who are doing a good job of containing opposing shooting guards, but he must also look to lead the way offensively for his shorthanded squad.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,600) vs. Grizzlies

Durant topped 30 points in each of the last two outings and is averaging 31.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last five games, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high 60.3. He has a great opportunity to get his offense going against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's second-most three-pointers to opposing power forwards.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($8,000) at Lakers

Mobley has been rolling lately but came up flat with just seven points and seven rebounds in the last game. Nonetheless, he is averaging 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 blocks across the last five games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the Lakers' frontcourt but may find an advantage as they continue to deal with injury trouble.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($8,700) at Suns

Jackson is averaging 20.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last five games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Suns' shorthanded frontcourt, and he must look to step up as an offensive force while his own squad deals with injuries.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($11,100) vs. Timberwolves

Gilgeous-Alexander ranks second in the league in points per game and is averaging 33.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.0 blocks over the last five games, including three with more than 60 DK points and a high of 73.3. He is likely to keep rolling against the Timberwolves, as he possesses a significant matchup advantage across from the veteran, Mike Conley.

Mid-Range Money

Scotty Pippen, Grizzlies ($5,800) at Suns

Pippen is up for a second consecutive start for the shorthanded Grizzlies, after averaging 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five outings, including a high of 44.8 DK points. He has a good opportunity to shine against the Suns, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Caris LeVert, Cavaliers ($4,700) at Lakers

LeVert provides a great supporting presence off the bench for the Cavs and is averaging 12.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games. He has a good chance to get in a groove against the Lakers, who give up the league's eighth-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards.

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers ($6,500) at Lakers

Allen is averaging 11.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, inclduing a high of 49.0 DK points. He will have his hands full going up against Anthony Davis, but he also managed 48.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Lakers.

Value Picks

Luguentz Dort, Thunder ($4,400) vs. Timberwolves

Dort provides his squad with a priceless effort on the defensive end and is averaging 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 steals over his last 10 appearances, including five outings where he scored in double figures. He is likely to pad his stats on the defensive end against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's most steals per game to opposing small forwards.

Georges Niang, Cavaliers ($3,700) at Lakers

Niang is averaging 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists over the last five games, as he does a great job in his role off the bench. He should find an advantage against the Lakers' second unit, as the squad lacks depth in the frontcourt and gives up the league's third-most points in the paint.

