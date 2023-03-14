NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 14

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DET at WAS: Wizards are on a three-game slide.

CLE at CHA: Cavs are 15-20 on the road.

DEN at TOR: Both sides on three-game losing streaks.

LAL at NOP: Lakers are 7-3 in last 10 games.

ORL at SAS: Magic are 12-21 on the road.

BKN at OKC: Both sides have won two in a row.

MIL at PHX: Suns are on a two-game slide.

NYK at POR: Trail Blazers have dropped three straight.

Injuries to Monitor

DET - Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot), Jaden Ivey (COVID-19): Questionable / Marvin Bagley (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder), Hamidou DIallo (ankle): OUT

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (knee): OUT

CLE - Jarrett Allen (eye): OUT

CHA - Kelly Oubre (back): Probable / Mark Williams (thumb): OUT

DEN - Reggie Jackson (oblique): Probable / Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): Probable / Mo Bamba (ankle), LeBron James (foot): OUT

NOP - Brandon Ingram (foot): Questionable / Jose Alvarado (leg), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

ORL - Franz Wagner (ankle): Questionable

SAS - Keldon Johnson (foot), Jeremy Sochan (knee): Questionable / Malaki Branham (shoulder), Tre Jones (illness), Romeo Langford (abdomen): OUT

MIL - Joe Ingles (knee): OUT

PHX - Kevin Durant (ankle), Landry Shamet (foot): OUT

NYK - Jalen Brunson (foot): Doubtful

POR - Damian Lillard (calf), Jeremy Grant (quadriceps): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($7,900) at Hornets

Garland tallied a high of 54.8 DK points, while averaging 24.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.0 steals over the last five games. He totaled 45.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Hornets and has a great chance to excel once again, as they give up the league's eighth-most points and 10th-most free throws per game.

Bradley Beal, Wizards ($8,200) vs. Pistons

Beal surpassed 45 DK points in four of the last five outings, while averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most free throws per game and also the sixth-most points per game to shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($7,700) at Spurs

Banchero exceeded 38 DK points in four of five outings, including a high of 49.5, while averaging 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He should be able to stuff the stat sheet against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points and fourth-most turnovers per game.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($8,100) at Hornets

Mobley logged a high of 54.3 DK points and is averaging 17.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 blocks through nine games since the All-Star break. He must step up in the absence of Jarrett Allen (eye) and faces a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's second-most rebounds per game.

Nic Claxton, Nets ($6,600) at Thunder

Claxton is averaging 11.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.8 blocks, with a high of 46.3 DK points over his last five appearances. He faces an excellent chance to prosper against the Thunder, who give up the league's most rebounds and 11th-most points in the paint per game.

Expected Chalk

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,600) at Hornets

Mitchell logged a high of 63.8 DK points and surpassed 50 in four of nine games, while averaging 29.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals since the All-Star break. He faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Hornets, after he finished with 34.3 DK points in their last encounter. Mitchell averages 12.5 drives per game, which ranks 12th in the NBA, and he should thrive as the Hornets give up the league's ninth-most points in the paint and allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.6 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Dario Saric, Thunder ($3,500) vs. Nets

Saric provides a boost off the bench, averaging 7.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists across five games, including two with 24 DK points. He should do well against the Nets, who do not have much of a frontcourt presence off the bench, and who also give up the league's fourth-most rebounds to center.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Mavericks ($4,800) at Thunder

Finney-Smith went over 27 DK points in back-to-back outings and is averaging 7.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals over 10 games. He should do well against the Thunder, who give up the league's most offensive rebounds and fifth-most three-pointers per game.

Gary Trent, Raptors ($4,400) vs. Nuggets

Trent is coming of a couple of quieter outings but notched a high of 44.3 DK points, while averaging 10.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists over the last five games. He faces a good chance to get back on track at home against the Nuggets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.0 percent from the field.

Gary Harris, Magic ($3,800) at Spurs

Harris topped 23 DK points in back-to-back outings and is averaging 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in seven games since the All-Star break. He faces a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who give up the league's second-most points per game to shooting guards.

Josh Richardson, Pelicans ($4,700) vs. Lakers

Richardson produced 37 DK points in the last outing and is averaging 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over three games. He should get a boost while the Pelicans remain shorthanded and has a good chance to get his shot going from long range, as the Lakers give up the league's 10th-most threes per game.

