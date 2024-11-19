NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 19

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CLE at BOS: Cavs undefeated, 15-0; Celtics 4-2 at home

CHA at BKN: Hornets 1-5 on road; Nets on three-game slide

DEN at MEM: Nuggets on two-game slide; Grizzlies 5-2 at home

NOP at DAL: Pelicans 1-5 on road; Mavs on two-game win streak

OKC at SAS: Thunder 4-1 on road; Spurs on two-game slide

UTA at LAL: Jazz on two-game slide; Lakers on five-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Caris LeVert (knee), Isaac Okoro (ankle): Questionable; Max Strus (ankle), Dean Wade (ankle): OUT

BOS - Payton Pritchard (thumb): Questionable; Kristaps Porzingis (foot): OUT

CHA - Tre Mann (back); Nick Richards (ribs), Mark Williams (foot): OUT

BKN - Nic Claxton (back): OUT

DEN - Nikola Jokic (personal): Questionable; Aaron Gordon (calf): OUT

MEM - Marcus Smart (illness): Questionable; Zach Edey (ankle), Ja Morant (hip): Questionable

NOP - Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jordan Hawkins (back), Herbert Jones (shoulder), CJ McCollum (thigh), Dejounte Murray (hand), Jose Alvarado (hamstring): OUT

DAL - Luka Doncic (knee): Questionable

OKC - Isaiah Joe (calf), Isaiah Hartenstein (hand), Chet Holmgren (hip), Jaylin Williams (hamstring): OUT

SAS - Victor Wembanyama (knee): Doubtful; Jeremy Sochan (thumb): OUT

UTA - Walker Kessler (hip): OUT

LAL - Rui Hachimura (ankle): Questionable; Jaxson Hayes (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($8,300) at Grizzlies

Murray topped 40 DK points twice while averaging 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.3 steals, across four games since returning from a three-game absence. He also finished with 38.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Grizzlies and is up for another favorable matchup as they remain shorthanded in the backcourt.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($8,900) vs. Pelicans

Irving is averaging 26.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals over his last 10 appearances. He is likely to shine against the Pelicans, who remain heavily shorthanded in the backcourt, and who are giving up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage. Irving could also be up for more responsibility if Luka Doncic is sidelined.

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($9,300) at Mavericks

Ingram tallied 32 points, four rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block for a total of 55.0 DK points in his last outing and is averaging 23.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists over the last 10 games. He must continue to carry the majority of the load for his shorthanded squad, and he is also likely to pad his stats at the foul line, as the Mavs are giving up the league's fifth-most free throws per game.

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,000) vs. Jazz

James is on a big-time hot streak, with four triple-doubles in his last five outings, while averaging 22.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 12.0 assists over that span. He has a great opportunity to keep it rolling against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's fifth-most points per game.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,700) vs. Jazz

Davis is averaging 29.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.4 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 65.5 DK points. He is likely to thrive against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing centers, and who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,600) at Spurs

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last five games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 77.8. He faces a tough matchup against a Spurs squad that has been solid on the defensive end, but he could be up for a lighter matchup if Victor Wembanyama is sidelined, as he would have a much easier time scoring on his signature drives to the basket.

Mid-Range Money

D'Angelo Russell, Thunder ($5,200) vs. Jazz

Russell is averaging 12.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals over five games since moving to a bench role, including one outing with a high of 31 DK points. He is averaging 1.8 made three-pointers per game on the season and has a good opportunity to prosper against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's fourth-most threes per game.

Brandon Boston, Pelicans ($6,800) at Mavericks

Boston is doing a great job stepping up for his shorthanded squad, averaging 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals through seven games as a starter, including coming off back-to-back outings with more than 30 DK points.

Cameron Johnson, Nets ($5,600) vs. Hornets

Johnson topped 30 DK points in each of the last two outings, including 37.8 DK points in his last game, which marked his second-highest total of the season. He has a good chance to keep rolling against the Hornets, who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.5 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Grant Williams, Hornets ($4,800) at Nets

Williams expected to pick up a fourth consecutive start for his shorthanded squad, after averaging 12.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the last three games, including a high of 33.3 DK points in the most recent outing. He has a good chance to keep up the strong play against the Nets, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Ben Simmons, Nets ($4,700) vs. Hornets

Simmons is looking at a third consecutive start for the shorthanded Nets. He is averaging 4.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.0 steals, with a high of 32.8 DK points over his last five appearances and faces a great opportunity to flourish against the Hornets, who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

