NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 5

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BKN at DET: Pistons have dropped 10 in a row.

NYK at IND: Knicks are on a four-game win streak.

WAS at ATL: Hawks have dropped two in a row.

TOR at BOS: Raptors have won two straight.

CHI at MIL: Bucks are 31-8 at home.

MEM at NOP: Pelicans are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

SAC at DAL: Mavs have dropped three in a row.

LAL at LAC: Lakers are on a four-game win streak.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

DET - Marvin Bagley (concussion), Rodney McGruder (foot), Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot): Questionable / Hamidou Diallo (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder): OUT

NYK - RJ Barrett (illness): Questionable / Julius Randle (ankle), Jalen Brunson (hand): OUT

IND - Myles Turner (back): Questionable / Tyrese Haliburton (ankle), Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT

WAS - Monte Morris (ankle), Bradley Beal (knee), Kyle Kuzma (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Delon Wright (illness): Questionable / Deni Avdija (elbow): OUT

ATL - Trae Young (illness), De'Andre Hunter (knee): Questionable

TOR - Gary Trent (back): Questionable

BOS - Jaylen Brown (back), Robert Williams (rest): Questionable

MIL - Khris Middleton (knee), Jevon Carter (knee), Pat Connaughton (ankle): Questionable / Grayson Allen (ankle): OUT

MEM - Dillon Brooks (hip), Ziaire Williams (foot): Questionable / Steven Adams (knee): OUT

NOP - Jose Alvarado (leg), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

DAL - Luka Doncic (thigh), Kyrie Irving (foot): Probable

LAL - D'Angelo Russell (foot): Questionable

LAC - Eric Gordon (hip), Marcus Morris (COVID-19): Questionable / Paul George (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Spencer Dinwiddie, Nets ($8,000) at Pistons

Dinwiddie surpassed 40 DK points in three of five outings, while averaging 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 9.2 assists. He has a great chance to prosper against the Pistons, who give up the league's sixth-most points and fourth-most free throws per game to point guards.

Mikal Bridges, Nets ($8,600) at Pistons

Bridges is averaging 29.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals through 10 games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He faces an excellent opportunity to stand out against the Pistons, who give up the league's fourth-most points and sixth-most turnovers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($9,900) vs. Grizzlies

Ingram continues to lead the way for the Pelicans, averaging 29.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists over 10 games, including two with more than 60 DK points. He should continue to thrive against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's eighth-most three-pointers per game and the seventh-most points per game to small forwards.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($10,200) vs. Lakers

Leonard amassed 59 DK points in the last outing and is averaging 25.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals over 10 appearances. He also totaled 48.3 DK points in the previous meeting with the Lakers and must continue to carry a major load offensively in the absence of Paul George (knee).

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,900) at Clippers

Davis is on a roll, averaging 29.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals through 10 games, including three with at least 60 DK points. He should continue to excel against the Clippers, who give up the league's 10th-most points per game to centers.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($12,000) vs. Kings

Doncic is averaging 31.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists over five games, including two with more than 70 DK points. He is listed as probable for action but needs to come up big to lift his squad back into a play-in position, from which they are 0.5 games removed. Doncic finished with 43.8 DK points in his previous matchup against the Kings, and he has the advantage of fresh legs, while his opponent faces the second game of a back-to-back.

Value Picks

Alex Caruso, Bulls ($4,000) at Bucks

Caruso is averaging 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in five games, including a high of 26.5 DK points. He is likely to pad his stats against the Bucks, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to shooting guards, and he also faces a more favorable matchup as the Bucks are without Grayson Allen (out) and potentially Pat Connaughton (questionable) in the backcourt.

Joe Ingles, Bucks ($4,400) vs. Bulls

Ingles is in line for added playing time while the Bucks are shorthanded at the wing. He generated 29.8 DK points in the last game and has a chance to shine against the Bulls, who give up the league's third-most three-pointers per game.

Isaiah Livers, Pistons ($4,600) vs. Nets

Livers topped 20 DK points in four of the last five games, while averaging 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He should find opportunity to get his offense going against the Nets, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to small forwards.

Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($4,800) vs. Grizzlies

Jones exceeded 20 DK points in three of five outings, including a high of 32, while averaging 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He faces a solid opportunity to pad his stats against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's seventh-most offensive rebounds per game and the seventh-most free throws per game to power forwards.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($4,800) vs. Wizards

Okongwu continues to deliver a strong effort off the bench, averaging 14.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks across 10 games, including three with more than 30 DK points. He should do well against the Wizards, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.