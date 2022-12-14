NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 14

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

GSW at IND

Warriors are 2-12 on the road.

ATL at ORL

Magic on three-game win streak.

DET at CHA

Pistons 3-13 on the road. Hornets lost five straight.

NYK at CHI

Knicks on four-game win streak.

SAC at TOR

Raptors 10-3 at home.

POR at SAS

Spurs on three-game win streak.

MIA at OKC

Heat 4-9 on the road.

CLE at DAL

Mavs 11-4 at home.

WAS at DEN

Wizards on seven-game slide and 3-10 on the road.

MIN at LAC

Clippers on two-game win streak. Timberwolves lost two.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (groin): OUT

IND - Aaron Nesmith (shoulder): Questionable

Chris Duarte (ankle), Daniel Theis (knee): OUT

ATL - Trae Young (back): Questionable

Dejounte Murray (ankle), John Collins (ankle): OUT

ORL - Gary Harris (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Wendell Carter (foot): Questionable

Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

DET - Isaiah Livers (shoulder), Cade Cunningham (leg): OUT

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Dennis Smith (ankle), Cody Martin (knee), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT

NYK - Jalen Brunson (foot): Questionable

Obi Toppin (leg): OUT

CHI - Alex Caruso (back): Probable

Ayo Dosunmu (abdomen): Questionable

Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

TOR - Juancho Hernangomez (ankle): Probable

OG Anunoby (hip), Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT

POR - Drew Eubanks (hip), Josh Hart (ankle): Probable

Gary Payton (abdomen), Nassir Little (hip): OUT

SAS - Keita Bates-Diop (foot), Josh Richardson (hand): Questionable

Zach Collins (ankle), Romeo Langford (hand): Doubtful

Jakob Poeltl (knee): OUT

MIA - Tyler Herro (ankle), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Victor Oladipo (knee): Probable

Gabe Vincent (knee), Dewayne Dedmon (foot): Questionable

Jimmy Butler (knee): OUT

OKC - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle), Kenrich Williams (knee): Questionable

DAL - Maxi Kleber (knee): Questionable

Josh Green (elbow): OUT

WAS - Bradley Beal (hamstring), Monte Morris (groin), Kristaps Porzingis (back): Questionable

Rui Hachimura (ankle): OUT

DEN - Michael Porter (heel): OUT

MIN - D'Angelo Russell (knee): Questionable

Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Taurean Prince (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

LAC - Norman Powell (groin): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($9,300) vs. Warriors

Despite coming off one of his quietest outings of the season, Haliburton is averaging 17.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.8 steals over his last 10, exceeding 55 DK points four times, including a high of 61. He should do well against the Warriors, who give up the sixth most points per game, including 25.1 points to opposing point guards.

Paul George, Clippers ($9,500) vs. Timberwolves

George is averaging 24.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals across five games since returning from a nearly two-week absence. He has a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's seventh most points to opposing shooting guards. They also give up a league-high 14.2 three-pointers per game, while George is averaging 7.6 attempts and shooting 38 percent from deep on the season.

Forwards/Centers

Kelly Oubre, Hornets ($7,400) vs. Pistons

Despite the Hornets unimpressive start to the season, Oubre has played well and is averaging 23.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games, with more than 40 DK points in three of the last four. He should excel agains the Pistons, who give up the league's third most points per game and allow opponents to shoot 48.6 percent from the field.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($7,700) vs. Hawks

Banchero surpassed 35 DK points in the last four games, with a high of 49, and he is averaging 19.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists in the last 10. He has a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's sixth most points to small forwards and are without a couple of key defensive players, John Collins and Dejounte Murray. In two prior meetings with the Hawks this season, Banchero logged 46 and 29 DK points.

Myles Turner, Pacers ($7,000) vs. Warriors

Turner is averaging 16.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 blocks through his last 10 outings, surpassing 40 DK points in four. He should do well against the Warriors thanks to a size advantage in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,300) at Thunder

Adebayo topped 50 DK points in two of the last three games and is averaging 23.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10. He should excel against the Thunder, who are giving up a league-most 48.9 rebounds per game, including 12.7 offensive rebounds. The Thunder also give up the fourth most points in the paint, which gives Adebayo a great chance to go for his fourth 20/10 game in five outings.

Value Picks

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($4,100) at Hornets

Duren is expected to pick up his third consecutive start, after going over 23 DK points in the first two. He is averaging 6.1 points and 7.0 rebounds in the last 10 games, and he has a good chance to keep rolling against the Hornets, who give up the third most rebounds per game.

Jalen Smith, Pacers ($4,100) vs. Warriors

Smith generated 35.8 DK points in a recent matchup with the Warriors. He is averaging 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across the last 10 games, and he should keep it up, as the Warriors give up the league's third most rebounds to opposing power forwards.

Justise Winslow, Trail Blazers ($4,200) at Spurs

Winslow topped 25 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, while averaging 7.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He has an advantageous matchup against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 120.1 points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 50.4 percent from the field.

Will Barton, Wizards ($4,800) at Nuggets

After missing two games, Barton returned to drop a season-high 22 points in the last outing. He is averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 10 games, with more than 13 DK points in seven. He will see extra playing time if Bradley Beal or Monte Morris remain out, and could also have a spark matched up against his former team.

Markelle Fultz, Magic ($4,900) vs. Hawks

Fultz is averaging 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists, while going over 20 DK points in four of seven games this season. Since he scores mostly close to the basket, he has a good chance to keep up the strong play against the Hawks, who give up the league's fifth most points in the paint.

