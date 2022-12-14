NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 14

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
GSW at IND
Warriors are 2-12 on the road.
ATL at ORL
Magic on three-game win streak.
DET at CHA
Pistons 3-13 on the road. Hornets lost five straight.
NYK at CHI
Knicks on four-game win streak.
SAC at TOR
Raptors 10-3 at home.
POR at SAS
Spurs on three-game win streak.
MIA at OKC
Heat 4-9 on the road.
CLE at DAL
Mavs 11-4 at home.
WAS at DEN
Wizards on seven-game slide and 3-10 on the road.
MIN at LAC
Clippers on two-game win streak. Timberwolves lost two.
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
GSW - Andrew Wiggins (groin): OUT
IND - Aaron Nesmith (shoulder): Questionable
Chris Duarte (ankle), Daniel Theis (knee): OUT
ATL - Trae Young (back): Questionable
Dejounte Murray (ankle), John Collins (ankle): OUT
ORL - Gary Harris (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Wendell Carter (foot): Questionable
Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT
DET - Isaiah Livers (shoulder), Cade Cunningham (leg): OUT
CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Dennis Smith (ankle), Cody Martin (knee), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT
NYK - Jalen Brunson (foot): Questionable
Obi Toppin (leg): OUT
CHI - Alex Caruso (back): Probable
Ayo Dosunmu (abdomen): Questionable
Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT
TOR - Juancho Hernangomez (ankle): Probable
OG Anunoby (hip), Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT
POR - Drew Eubanks (hip), Josh Hart (ankle): Probable
Gary Payton (abdomen), Nassir Little (hip): OUT
SAS - Keita Bates-Diop (foot), Josh Richardson (hand): Questionable
Zach Collins (ankle), Romeo Langford (hand): Doubtful
Jakob Poeltl (knee): OUT
MIA - Tyler Herro (ankle), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Victor Oladipo (knee): Probable
Gabe Vincent (knee), Dewayne Dedmon (foot): Questionable
Jimmy Butler (knee): OUT
OKC - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle), Kenrich Williams (knee): Questionable
DAL - Maxi Kleber (knee): Questionable
Josh Green (elbow): OUT
WAS - Bradley Beal (hamstring), Monte Morris (groin), Kristaps Porzingis (back): Questionable
Rui Hachimura (ankle): OUT
DEN - Michael Porter (heel): OUT
MIN - D'Angelo Russell (knee): Questionable
Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Taurean Prince (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
LAC - Norman Powell (groin): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($9,300) vs. Warriors
Despite coming off one of his quietest outings of the season, Haliburton is averaging 17.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.8 steals over his last 10, exceeding 55 DK points four times, including a high of 61. He should do well against the Warriors, who give up the sixth most points per game, including 25.1 points to opposing point guards.
Paul George, Clippers ($9,500) vs. Timberwolves
George is averaging 24.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals across five games since returning from a nearly two-week absence. He has a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's seventh most points to opposing shooting guards. They also give up a league-high 14.2 three-pointers per game, while George is averaging 7.6 attempts and shooting 38 percent from deep on the season.
Forwards/Centers
Kelly Oubre, Hornets ($7,400) vs. Pistons
Despite the Hornets unimpressive start to the season, Oubre has played well and is averaging 23.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games, with more than 40 DK points in three of the last four. He should excel agains the Pistons, who give up the league's third most points per game and allow opponents to shoot 48.6 percent from the field.
Paolo Banchero, Magic ($7,700) vs. Hawks
Banchero surpassed 35 DK points in the last four games, with a high of 49, and he is averaging 19.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists in the last 10. He has a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's sixth most points to small forwards and are without a couple of key defensive players, John Collins and Dejounte Murray. In two prior meetings with the Hawks this season, Banchero logged 46 and 29 DK points.
Myles Turner, Pacers ($7,000) vs. Warriors
Turner is averaging 16.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 blocks through his last 10 outings, surpassing 40 DK points in four. He should do well against the Warriors thanks to a size advantage in the frontcourt.
Expected Chalk
Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,300) at Thunder
Adebayo topped 50 DK points in two of the last three games and is averaging 23.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10. He should excel against the Thunder, who are giving up a league-most 48.9 rebounds per game, including 12.7 offensive rebounds. The Thunder also give up the fourth most points in the paint, which gives Adebayo a great chance to go for his fourth 20/10 game in five outings.
Value Picks
Jalen Duren, Pistons ($4,100) at Hornets
Duren is expected to pick up his third consecutive start, after going over 23 DK points in the first two. He is averaging 6.1 points and 7.0 rebounds in the last 10 games, and he has a good chance to keep rolling against the Hornets, who give up the third most rebounds per game.
Jalen Smith, Pacers ($4,100) vs. Warriors
Smith generated 35.8 DK points in a recent matchup with the Warriors. He is averaging 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across the last 10 games, and he should keep it up, as the Warriors give up the league's third most rebounds to opposing power forwards.
Justise Winslow, Trail Blazers ($4,200) at Spurs
Winslow topped 25 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, while averaging 7.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He has an advantageous matchup against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 120.1 points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 50.4 percent from the field.
Will Barton, Wizards ($4,800) at Nuggets
After missing two games, Barton returned to drop a season-high 22 points in the last outing. He is averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 10 games, with more than 13 DK points in seven. He will see extra playing time if Bradley Beal or Monte Morris remain out, and could also have a spark matched up against his former team.
Markelle Fultz, Magic ($4,900) vs. Hawks
Fultz is averaging 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists, while going over 20 DK points in four of seven games this season. Since he scores mostly close to the basket, he has a good chance to keep up the strong play against the Hawks, who give up the league's fifth most points in the paint.