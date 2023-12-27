NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 27

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at ORL: 76ers are 8-2 in last 10 games; Magic on two-game win streak, 11-3 at home and face second game of a back-to-back

TOR at WAS: Raptors on three-game slide; Wizards 2-9 at home and face second game of a back-to-back

MIL at BKN: Bucks are 8-2 in last 10 games; Nets on two-game win streak and face second game of a back-to-back

PHX at HOU: Suns on three-game slide; Rockets are 12-3 at home and face second game of a back-to-back

NYK at OKC: Knicks are 5-5 in last 10 games; Thunder are 11-5 at home but also face second game of a back-to-back

CLE at DAL: Cavs are 8-6 on road; Mavericks on two-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Joel Embiid (ankle), Nicolas Batum (hamstring): OUT

Paul Reed, Marcus Morris and Kelly Oubre have to step up.

ORL - Gary Harris (calf), Joe Ingles (ankle), Jonathan Isaac (hamstring): Questionable; Markelle Fultz (knee): OUT

Cole Anthony and Anthony Black could continue to get a boost in the backcourt. Moritz Wagner and Goga Bitadze should also see a boost if Isaac is out.

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (quadriceps): Questionable

Corey Kispert and Bilal Coulibaly could be up for more action.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (foot): Probable

BKN - Dorian Finney-Smith (knee): Questionable; Nic Claxton (ankle), Spencer Dinwiddie (rest), Cameron Johnson (knee), Lonnie Walker (hamstring), Ben Simmons (back): OUT

Dennis Smith, Cam Thomas and Royce O'Neale are up for more playing time.

PHX - Josh Okogie (hip): Probable; Bradley Beal (ankle): OUT

Eric Gordon remains in line for a bigger role without Beal.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): Questionable; Dillon Brooks (oblique): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate could be in for more action.

NYK - Jericho Sims (ankle), Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT

Isaiah Hartenstein should see a major role.

CLE - Caris LeVert (knee) Donovan Mitchell (illness): Questionable; Darius Garland (jaw); Evan Mobley (knee): OUT

Dean Wade is up for another start in place of Mobley. Craig Porter will continue to see more opportunities in the backcourt.

DAL - Luka Doncic (quadriceps): Questionable; Josh Green (elbow), Kyrie Irving (heel), Maxi Kleber (toe): OUT

Derrick Jones, Dante Exum and Dwight Powell must step up. Seth Curry would also see more playing time if Doncic is out.

Elite Players

Guards

Fred VanVleet, Rockets ($8,100) vs. Suns

VanVleet bounced back from a couple of quieter outings with 18 points, four rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block for 41.5 DK points Tuesday against Indiana. He has averaged 18.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games, including two with more than 60 DK points and a high of 71. VanVleet should thrive against the Suns, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,600) at Rockets

Booker must continue to deliver at the top of his ability to help his shorthanded squad stay afloat. He has averaged 27.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.0 assists over the last 10 games, going over 40 DK points in nine of those outings, including two where he logged 61 DK points. Booker is up for a slightly easier matchup against the Rockets, who will be without high-energy defender Dillon Brooks.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,700) at Wizards

Barnes turned in 63.5 DK points with 32 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and a block in Saturday's loss to the Jazz. It marked the second time in the last 10 outings that he topped 60 DK points, averaging 23.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks over that span. Barnes faces a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who give up a league-high 126.6 points per game.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($8,000) at Wizards

Siakam has averaged 23.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including five games with more than 40 DK points and two with at least 50. He has a great chance to shine against the Wizards, who give up the league's fourth-most rebounds to opposing power forwards, while allowing them to shoot an average of 50.7 percent from the field.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($8,500) at Thunder

Randle hit the 50 DK-point mark in four of the last 10 games, including a high of 61.5, while averaging 27.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists over that span. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Thunder, who are giving up a league-most 13.3 offensive rebounds per game, in addition to the league's fifth-most free throws per game.

Expected Chalk

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,500) at Rockets

Durant failed to top 40 DK points in either of the last two games, but he has averaged 28.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists across six outings since returning from a two-game absence. He should find an opportunity to pad his stats against the Rockets, who give up the league's second-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards. Durant must also continue to carry the offense, as the Suns remain without Bradley Beal, and he should have an advantage against the Rockets, who face the second game of a back-to-back.

Mid-Range Money

Dante Exum, Mavericks ($6,000) vs. Cavaliers

Exum has averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 0.9 steals over his last 10 appearances, including a high of 42.5 DK points. He will continue to play a significant role while the Mavericks deal with injuries in the backcourt. Exum also faces a favorable matchup against the Cavaliers, who are shorthanded in the backcourt.

O.G. Anunoby, Raptors ($5,900) at Wizards

Anunoby finished with 32.5 DK points in Saturday's loss to the Jazz and surpassed the mark of 30 in four of the last 10 games, including a high of 41.8. He faces a great opportunity to prosper against the struggling Wizards, who give up a league-high 49.1 rebounds per game, in addition to the league's eighth-most steals per game.

Dean Wade, Cavaliers ($5,400) at Mavericks

Wade has averaged 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals across nine consecutive starts as he continues to step up for his shorthanded squad. Wade has an excellent opportunity to stand out against the Mavericks, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Eric Gordon, Suns ($4,800) at Rockets

Gordon continues to pick up added playing time for the shorthanded Suns, and he has tallied at least 19 DK points in three of the last four games. Gordon should also do well against a Rockets team that is shorthanded on the perimeter and facing the second game of a back-to-back.

Grant Williams, Mavericks ($4,400) vs. Cavaliers

Williams has averaged 6.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last five games while reaching a high of 28.8 DK points during that span. He faces an advantageous matchup against a shorthanded Cavaliers frontcourt, and he must also step up for his own shorthanded squad.

