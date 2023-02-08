NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 8

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DET at CLE

Cavs on three-game win streak.

CHA at WAS

Hornets on four-game slide.

PHI at BOS

Celtics 20-7 at home.

IND at MIA

Heat on two-game slide.

SAS at TOR

Spurs on nine-game slide.

SAC at HOU

Rockets on three-game slide.

MIN at UTA

Jazz on two-game slide.

DAL at LAC

Clippers on two-game win streak.

GSW at POR

Warriors on two-game win streak.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

DET - Marvin Bagley (hand): OUT

CHA - Caleb Martin (knee), Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (ankle), Bradley Beal (foot): Questionable

PHI - Joel Embiid (foot): Questionable

BOS - Luke Kornet (ankle), Jaylen Brown (illness), Robert Williams (ankle): Probable

Marcus Smart (ankle): Doubtful

IND - Chris Duarte (ankle): Questionable

MIA - Gabe Vincent (ankle): Probable

Duncan Robinson (finger), Kyle Lowry (knee), Victor Oladipo (ankle): OUT

SAS - Keldon Johnson (ankle), Tre Jones (foot): Questionable

Jeremy Sochan (back): Doubtful

Romeo Langford (thigh), Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

TOR - OG Anunoby (wrist): OUT

HOU - Garrison Mathews (toe): Questionable

Kevin Porter (foot): OUT

MIN - Kyle Anderson (back): Questionable

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), Austin Rivers (suspension): OUT

UTA - Jarred Vanderbilt (back): Questionable

DAL - Kyrie Irving (calf), Markieff Morris (knee): Probable

Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Davis Bertans (calf), Luka Doncic (heel): OUT

LAC - John Wall (abdomen): OUT

GSW - Stephen Curry (knee): OUT

POR - Drew Eubanks (back): Probable

Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($8,300) vs. Pistons

Garland is on a roll, averaging 24.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.7 steals through 10 games, including seven with at least 40 DK points and a high of 63. He has a great chance to keep up the production against the Pistons, who give up the league's third-most points per game to point guards.

Jordan Poole, Warriors ($7,100) at Trail Blazers

Poole is averaging 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including six with at least 35 DK points and a high of 46 in the most recent outing. He will continue to see an extended role in the absence of Stephen Curry, and he also has a good chance to prosper against the Trail Blazers, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.2 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($9,300) vs. Timberwolves

Markkanen topped 50 DK points in four of his last 10 outings, while averaging 25.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He missed the last two matchups with the Timberwolves but generated 51.8 DK points in their first meeting of the season. He should be up for another strong performance, as the Timberwolves give up the league's sixth-most points per game to small forwards.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,100) vs. Pacers

Butler surpassed 39 DK points in four of five outings, while averaging 24.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game. He has a good chance to shine again with a favorable matchup against the Pacers, who give up the league's sixth-most turnovers and the sixth-most free throws per game.

Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($9,600) vs. Hornets

Porzingis surpassed 50 DK points in three of four outings, while averaging 26.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 blocks since returning from a three-game absence. He has an opportunity to flourish in an advantageous matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's second-most rebounds per game and also the second-most points per game to power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($10,700) vs. Warriors

Lillard continues to dominate, averaging 35.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists across 10 games, including six with more than 50 DK points and a high of 89.3. He should thrive against the Warriors, who give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers per game and also the league's second-most points per game to point guards.

Value Picks

Kelly Olynyk, Jazz ($4,700) vs. Timberwolves

Olynyk topped 22 DK points in back-to-back games and should be able to make an impact against the Timberwolves, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. The Timberwolves also give up the league's fifth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Chris Boucher, Raptors ($4,400) vs. Spurs

Boucher is averaging 10.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over his last 10 appearances, including seven with more than 20 DK points and a high of 33.5 in the last game. He has a good chance to fill it up against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 122.6 points per game.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($4,800) vs. Pacers

Martin is averaging 9.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 10 games, including two with more than 32 DK points. He should find opportunity to pad his stats against the Pacers, who give up the league's second-most offensive rebounds per game and who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.2 percent from deep.

Alec Burks, Pistons ($4,600) at Cavaliers

Burks is coming off a quiet outing, but is averaging 12.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists over six consecutive starts. He faces a tough matchup against the Cavs' backcourt but is likely to get his shot going from long range, as the Cavs allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.7 percent from deep.

Delon Wright, Wizards ($4,400) vs. Hornets

Wright continues to deliver a reliable effort off the bench, averaging 6.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals through 10 games, including a high of 38.3 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field.

