NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 31

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DET at CLE: Pistons 3-7 in last 10 games; Cavs 16-8 at home

LAC at WAS: Clippers 8-2 in last 10 games; Wizards on two-game win streak

CHI at CHA: Bulls 8-15 on road; Hornets on four-game slide

SAC at MIA: Kings on four-game win streak; Heat on seven-game slide

NOP at HOU: Pelicans on three-game slide; Rockets 17-8 at home

DAL at MIN: Mavs 12-9 on road; Timberwolves 17-4 at home

ORL at SAS: Magic 3-7 in last 10 games; Spurs 5-18 at home

DEN at OKC: Nuggets 7-3 in last 10 games; Thunder on two-game slide

PHX at BKN: Suns 8-2 in last 10 games; Nets on two-game win streak

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

DET - Cade Cunningham (knee): Probable; Isaiah Stewart (ankle): OUT

Amen Thompson should get a boost without Stewart.

CLE - Jarrett Allen (illness), Darius Garland (jaw): Questionable

Georges Niang could be up for more opportunity if Allen is out. Caris LeVert must step up if Garland remains out.

LAC - Paul George (groin); Questionable; Ivica Zubac (calf): OUT

Mason Plumlee and Daniel Theis should continue to see more playing time without Zubac. Norman Powell could see more action if George is out.

WAS - Landry Shamet (illness): OUT

Bilal Coulibaly could get a boost.

CHI - Torrey Craig (heel): Doubtful; Zach LaVine (ankle), Patrick Williams (foot): OUT

Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso must continue to step up.

CHA - Miles Bridges (elbow): Probable; LaMelo Ball (ankle): Doubtful; Gordon Hayward (calf), Mark Williams (back), Kyle Lowry (not injury related): OUT

P.J. Washington, Bryce McGowens, Cody Martin and Nick Richards should continue to see more opportunity.

MIA - Duncan Robinson (concussion): OUT

Jaime Jaquez should pick up more playing time.

NOP - Herbert Jones (groin), Zion Williamson (foot): Questionable

Naji Marshall is in line for a boost.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): OUT

Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate are in line for more action.

DAL - Dante Exum (knee), Derrick Jones (wrist): Doubtful; Luka Doncic (ankle), Kyrie Irving (thumb), Dereck Lively (nose): OUT

Tim Hardaway, Jaden Hardy and Josh Green are likely continue to get a boost. Grant Williams and Dwight Powell must step up in the frontcourt.

MIN - Mike Conley (hamstring): Questionable

Nickeil Alexander-Walker may take on a starting job.

ORL - Markelle Fultz (knee): Questionable; Gary Harris (calf): OUT

Cole Anthony should see bigger minutes. Anthony Black could also get a boost.

SAS - Zach Collins (ankle), Keldon Johnson (elbow): Questionable

Cedi Osman could be up for a boost.

DEN - Nikola Jokic (back): OUT

De'Andre Jordan is expected to start.

OKC - Isaiah Joe (chest), Jalen Williams (ankle): OUT

Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins are in line for more opportunity.

PHX - Grayson Allen (ankle): Questionable

Eric Gordon could get a boost.

BKN: Ben Simmons (knee): Questionable; Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle): OUT

Royce O'Neale should get more playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden, Clippers ($8,500) at Wizards

Harden has three double-doubles and one triple-double in the last five games, while averaging 17.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. He faces an excellent opportunity to shine against the Wizards, who give up a league-high 124.0 points per game.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,300) vs. Mavericks

Edwards goes up against a hobbled Mavericks backcourt and has a great chance to stand out against their second-string talent. Edwards is averaging 26.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists over the last five games, including a high of 62 DK points. He also delivered 63 DK points in his last encounter with the Mavs.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($7,900) at Hornets

DeRozan topped 40 DK points in each of the last three outings, including a high of 54, and he is averaging 22.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games. He must continue to deliver an increased effort to lead the offense in the absence of Zach LaVine, and he is up for a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage per game.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,200) at Wizards

Leonard continues to lead the way for the Clippers, averaging 23.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks across the last five outings, including a high of 63.3 DK points. He is up for a fantastic opportunity to shine against the Wizards, who give up the league's sixth-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($7,500) at Hornets

Vucevic is averaging 17.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points. He is likely to come up with another big game against the Hornets, who concede a league-high in points per game to opposing centers. The Hornets also give up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,600) vs. Pistons

Mitchell has led the Cavs to a 9-1 record in their last 10 games, averaging 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.9 steals over that span, including six games with more than 50 DK points and a high of 77. He faces a favorable matchup against the Pistons and their struggling defense, and regardless of whether Darius Garland is in the lineup, Mitchell will likely have to continue to carry the lion's share of the workload.

Mid-Range Money

Terry Rozier, Heat ($6,300) vs. Kings

Rozier is coming off his best game since joining the Heat, as he totaled 21 points, two rebounds and three assists for a total of 31.5 DK points. He is also averaging 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists over four games with his new club. Rozier is expected to continue to settle into his new surroundings and has plenty of opportunity to fill it up as the Heat's new starting point guard. Additionally, Rozier faces an advantageous matchup against the Kings, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($7,200) vs. Kings

Despite the Heat's lack of success, Butler is finding his groove again, averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals over eight games since returning from a two-week absence. He has a good opportunity to keep rolling against the Kings, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($6,900) vs. Mavericks

Gobert has eight double-doubles in the last 10 games, including five outings with at least 45 DK points during that stretch. He faces a favorable matchup against the Mavericks' shorthanded frontcourt, and he is even more likely to thrive as the Mavs give up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($4,600) at Hornets

Dosunmu continues to step up, averaging 16.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last five games, including four with more than 25 DK points and a high of 37.5. He is expected to continue to handle a greater role in the absence of Zach LaVine, as he is up for his third straight start.

Naji Marshall, Pelicans ($3,000) at Rockets

With both Herbert Jones and Zion Williamson potentially sidelined, Marshall is likely to see added playing time. He is averaging 5.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists over the last 10 games, including two with more than 20 DK points. He also finished with 11.5 DK points in 12 minutes of action in his last meeting with the Rockets.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.