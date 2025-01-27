NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 27

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DET at CLE: Pistons 13-11 on road; Cavs on three-game slide

LAL at CHA: Lakers on three-game win streak; Hornets 8-14 at home

HOU at BOS: Rockets on two-game win streak; Celtics 15-8 at home

ORL at MIA: Magic 3-7 in last 10 games; Heat 5-5 in last 10 games

SAC at BKN: Kings on two-game slide; Nets 1-9 in last 10 games

NOP at TOR: Pelicans on two-game slide; Raptors on three-game win streak

MEM at NYK: Grizzlies on six-game win streak; Knicks on three-game win streak

DEN at CHI: Nuggets 8-2 in last 10 games; Bulls 2-8 in last 10 games

ATL at MIN: Hawks on four-game slide; Timberwolves on two-game win streak

WAS at DAL: Wizards on 13-game slide; Mavs 13-10 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

DET - Tobias Harris (head): Questionable

CLE - Caris LeVert (wrist), Isaac Okoro (shoulder), Dean Wade (knee): OUT

LAL - Rui Hachimura (calf), Gabe Vincent (knee): OUT

CHA - Cody Martin (abdomen): OUT

HOU - Cam Whitmore (illness): Questionable

BOS - Sam Hauser (hip), Al Horford (toe), Derrick White (leg): Questionable

ORL - Jalen Suggs (quadriceps): Questionable; Jimmy Butler (suspension): OUT

MIA - Jaime Jaquez (illness): Questionable

BKN - Cameron Johnson (ankle), Ben Simmons (back), Cam Thomas (hamstring): OUT

NOP - Brandon Ingram (ankle): OUT

TOR - Ochai Agbaji (hand), Kelly Olynyk (calf), Jakob Poeltl (back): Questionable; Immanuel Quickley (hip): OUT

MEM - Santi Aldama (illness), Jake LaRavia (back): Questionable; Marcus Smart (finger): OUT

NYK - Josh Hart (knee): Questionable

CHI - Torrey Craig (ankle), Coby White (ankle): OUT

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (illness), Larry Nance (hand), Zaccharie Risacher (thigh): Questionable; Jalen Johnson (shoulder), Trae Young (hamstring): OUT

MIN - Donte DiVincenzo (toe): OUT

DAL - Luka Doncic (calf), Naji Marshall (illness), Dereck Lively (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($8,900) vs. Wizards

Irving continues to shine as he looks to help carry his squad in the absence of Luka Doncic. He is averaging 28.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high of 55.0. He faces an excellent opportunity to prosper against the Wizards, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,200) vs. Hawks

Edwards is rolling, averaging 28.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including eight with more than 40 DK points and two with more than 60. He is likely to keep the momentum going against the Hawks, who are shorthanded in the backcourt/wing, and who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($8,100) vs. Nuggets

LaVine continues to deliver impressive numbers, averaging 27.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including eight with at least 40 DK points and a high of 59.5. He should keep up the strong play against the Nuggets, who give up the league's eighth-most points and third-most three-pointers per game to opposing small forwards.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($7,600) vs. Hawks

Randle was limited to single digits in the points column twice within the last five games, but he is still averaging 14.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals over that span. He is likely to produce on the higher end of his potential against the Hawks, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's third-most points and eighth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Mark Williams, Hornets ($8,200) vs. Lakers

Williams sat out the last game for rest purposes but is averaging 23.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks over his last five appearances, including three with more than 50 DK points. He should keep rolling with a matchup against the Lakers, who give up the league's third-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,000) at Nets

Sabonis dominates the game with his all-around play, averaging 22.7 points, 16.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists over the last 10 games, including three with more than 60 DK points and a high of 70.5. He has an ideal opportunity to flourish against the Nets, who give up the league's highest shooting percentage to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

Spencer Dinwiddie, Mavericks ($5,700) vs. Wizards

Dinwiddie started in eight of the last 10 games and is averaging 15.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals over that span, including six games with at least 30 DK points. He is up for another start for his shorthanded squad, and he faces an ideal chance to prosper against the Wizards, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($6,400) at Mavericks

Kuzma has not shown much consistency since returning from an extended absence, but he is coming off his best performance in that stretch, with 30 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the last outing. He faces a good opportunity to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Mavericks, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Davion Mitchell, Raptors ($3,700) vs. Pelicans

Mitchell is up for a seventh consecutive start for the shorthanded Raptors. He is averaging 6.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the last six games, including two with more than 20 DK points and a high of 27.0. He is up for a good chance to thrive against the Pelicans, who give up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Max Strus, Cavaliers ($4,400) vs. Pistons

Strus is up for a fifth consecutive start, after averaging 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists over the last four games, including a high of 30.8 DK points. He should keep up the solid play with a matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's seventh-most three-pointers per game and the league's sixth-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Chris Boucher, Raptors ($3,700) vs. Pelicans

Boucher does a good job chipping in off the bench for the Raptors, averaging 10.6 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last five games, including a high of 32.8 DK points in the most recent outing. He could be up for a boost in playing time if Jakob Poeltl is sidelined, and he should also do well against the Pelicans, who are giving up the league's ninth-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.