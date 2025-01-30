NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 30

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAL at WAS: Lakers 10-13 on road; Wizards on 15-game slide

ATL at CLE: Hawks on six-game slide; Cavs 5-5 in last 10 games

MIN at UTA: Timberwolves on four-game win streak; Jazz on seven-game slide

HOU at MEM: Rockets 8-2 in last 10 games; Grizzlies 19-5 at home

ORL at POR: Magic 2-8 in last 10 games; Trail Blazers 10-13 at home

Injuries to Monitor

LAL - Dorian Finney-Smith (shoulder), LeBron James (foot), Gabe Vincent (knee): Questionable; Anthony Davis (abdomen): OUT

WAS - Alex Sarr (ankle): OUT

ATL - Clint Capela (back), Bogdan Bogdanovic (personal): OUT

CLE - Sam Merrill (illness): Questionable; Caris LeVert (wrist), Isaac Okoro (shoulder), Dean Wade (knee): OUT

MIN - Mike Conley (thumb): Questionable; Donte DiVincenzo (toe): OUT

UTA - Cody Williams (ankle): OUT

HOU - Steven Adams (ankle), Alperen Sengun (calf): Questionable

MEM - Ja Morant (shoulder): Questionable; Marcus Smart (finger): OUT

ORL - Jalen Suggs (quadriceps): Questionable

POR - Jerami Grant (ankle): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Austin Reaves, Lakers ($8,500) at Wizards

Reaves continues to do a great job as the main facilitator for the Lakers, averaging 17.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including a high of 38.8 DK points. He has an excellent opportunity to stand out against the Wizards, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,400) vs. Hawks

Mitchell topped the 30-point mark in three of the last five games and is averaging 28.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals through that span. He is up for a great chance to keep rolling with a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Franz Wagner, Magic ($7,800) at Trail Blazers

Wagner topped 40 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 27.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over three outings since returning from an extended injury absence. He should keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,700) vs. Hawks

Mobley topped 40 DK points in each of the last two outings and is averaging 13.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks over three games since returning from a four-game absence. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's most points and eighth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($7,500) at Jazz

Randle is averaging 17.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He faces a good chance to pad his stats with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's seventh-most assists and second-most blocks per game to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,500) at Jazz

Edwards is on a roll, averaging 29.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks through the last 10 games, including three with more than 59 DK points. He is up for an ideal opportunity to keep dominating with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's seventh-most points and second-most steals per game to opposing shooting guards.

Mid-Range Money

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($5,500) at Jazz

McDaniels topped 30 DK points in each of the last five games, including a high of 50.5, while averaging 15.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.4 blocks through that span. He should continue to stuff the stat sheet with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's ninth-most points and fifth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.

Jonas Valanciunas, Wizards ($5,700) vs. Lakers

Valanciunas is up for a second consecutive start in the absence of Alex Sarr. The veteran big man is averaging 10.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists over the last 10 games, and he should thrive against the Lakers, who give up the league's seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing centers, and who give up the league's third-most points in the paint. He should also benefit from the absence of Anthony Davis from the Lakers' lineup.

Value Picks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($3,400) at Jazz

Alexander-Walker racked up 31.0 DK points in the last game and is averaging 10.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over five outings. He is up for a great chance to continue the solid play with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's third-most points per game. He is also up for a boost in the absence of Donte DiVincenzo, and he could see a major role if Mike Conley is also sidelined.

Max Strus, Cavaliers ($4,500) vs. Hawks

Strus is up for his seventh consecutive start since working his way back into form, after his season debut on December 20. He is averaging 8.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals over the last six games and has a good opportunity to prosper against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most three-pointers per game.

Santi Aldama, Grizzlies ($4,600) vs. Rockets

Aldama logged a high of 44.5 DK points and is averaging 11.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists across eight outings since returning from a six-game absence. He faces a tough matchup against the Rockets' frontcourt, but he could still accumulate solid value, as he is averaging 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals over three previous encounters this season.

