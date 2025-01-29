NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 29

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DET at IND: Pistons on two-game slide; Pacers 8-2 in last 10 games

TOR at WAS: Raptors on four-game win streak; Wizards on 14-game slide

BKN at CHA: Nets on seven-game slide; Hornets 5-5 in last 10 games

CHI at BOS: Bulls 3-7 in last 10 games; Celtics 15-9 at home

CLE at MIA: Cavs 5-5 in last 10 games; Heat on two-game win streak

DEN at NYK: Nuggets on two-game slide; Knicks on four-game win streak

SAC at PHI: Kings 7-3 in last 10 games; 76ers on three-game win streak

LAC at SAS: Clippers 6-4 in last 10 games; Spurs 12-10 at home

DAL at NOP: Mavs 4-6 in last 10 games; Pelicans on three-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

IND - Andrew Nembhard (back): Questionable

TOR - Gradey Dick (illness), Kelly Olynyk (calf): Questionable; Immanuel Quickley (hip): OUT

WAS - Alex Sarr (ankle): OUT

BKN - Noah Clowney (ankle), Cameron Johnson (ankle), Cam Thomas (hamstring): OUT

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Josh Green (foot), Mark Williams (foot), Cody Martin (abdomen): OUT

CHI - Coby White (ankle): Questionable; Zach LaVine (personal), Torrey Craig (ankle): OUT

BOS - Sam Hauser (hip), Al Horford (toe), Jayson Tatum (knee): Questionable

CLE - Sam Merrill (illness): Questionable; Darius Garland (rest), Caris LeVert (wrist), Isaac Okoro (shoulder), Dean Wade (knee): OUT

MIA - Jimmy Butler (suspension): OUT

NYK - Josh Hart (knee): Questionable

SAC - Doug McDermott (illness): Questionable

PHI - Caleb Martin (hip): Questionable; Andre Drummond (toe), Paul George (finger), Joel Embiid (knee), KJ Martin (foot): OUT

LAC - Kris Dunn (knee): OUT

DAL - Naji Marshall (illness): Questionable; Luka Doncic (calf), Dereck Lively (ankle): OUT

NOP - Jordan Hawkins (illness), Brandon Ingram (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyler Herro, Heat ($8,800) vs. Cavaliers

Herro delivered a total of 61.0 DK points in the last game, with 30 points, eight rebounds, 12 assists and a block. His big-time contribution was only the latest in a stretch of impressive play, as he is averaging 25.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists over his last 10 outings, including six with more than 40 DK points. He has a good chance to keep rolling against the Cavaliers, who are shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($7,500) vs. Mavericks

Aside from a muted performance in the game before last, McCollum is rolling lately, averaging 24.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.8 blocks across five games, including a high of 68.5 DK points. He faces a good chance to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Mavs, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,600) vs. Bulls

Brown is averaging 21.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last five games, including three with more than 40 DK points. He is up for a great chance to thrive against the Bulls, who are shorthanded at the wing, and who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to small forwards. Brown may also have to step into a more prominent role if Jayson Tatum is sidelined.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,500) vs. Pistons

Siakam accumulated 51.8 DK points with 23 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks in the last game, and he is averaging 21.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 outings. He enters a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's third-most points and ninth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Ivica Zubac, Clippers ($7,500) at Spurs

Zubac logged 55.0 DK points in the last game and is averaging 16.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals over three appearances since returning from a two-game absence. He faces a tough matchup across from Victor Wembanyama, but he should be able to use his strength and some veteran savvy to give the youngster a challenge. The Spurs also give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($9,300) at Wizards

Barnes is in a groove, averaging 19.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks across the last 10 games, including going over 50 DK points in each of the two most recent outings. He has an ideal opportunity to stuff the stat sheet against the Wizards, who give up the league's fourth-most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

DeMar DeRozan, Kings ($6,500) at 76ers

DeRozan is averaging 23.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks through the last five games, including a high of 50.3 DK points. He is likely to come up with solid numbers against a shorthanded 76ers squad, who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage.

Jakob Poeltl, Raptors ($6,600) at Wizards

Poeltl is averaging 13.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 53.0 DK points in the most recent outing. He should prosper against the Wizards, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's fourth-most points in the paint.

Value Picks

Bruce Brown, Raptors ($4,500) at Wizards

Brown topped the 30 DK-point mark twice in the last five games, while averaging 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals over that span. He has a great opportunity to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and most rebounds per game.

Josh Okogie, Hornets ($4,300) vs. Nets

With the Hornets significantly shorthanded, Okogie is in line for his first start with the club, after averaging 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 3.0 steals over the last five games. He faces an excellent opportunity to prosper against the Nets, who are also significantly shorthanded at the wing.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($4,300) at Knicks

Gordon continues to come off the bench and is averaging 10.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 23 DK points. Despite the modest production, he is a highly capable producer and could pop against any team's second unit.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.