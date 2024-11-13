NBA DFS
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 13

Written by 
Dan Bruno 
Published on November 13, 2024

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview - Main Slate 

IND at ORL: Pacers 2-4 on road; Magic 5-0 at home 

BOS at BKN: Celtics 6-1 on road; Nets 3-2 at home 

CLE at PHI: Cavs undefeated, 12-0; 76ers 1-4 at home 

CHI at NYK: Bulls 3-3 on road; Knicks 2-1 at home  

NOP at OKC: Pelicans 1-4 on road; Thunder 5-1 at home

LAC at HOU: Clippers 3-1 on road; Rockets 4-2 at home

DET at MIL: Pistons 2-3 on road; Bucks 2-3 at home 

WAS at SAS: Wizards on five-game slide; Spurs 4-2 at home  

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor  

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report       

IND - Obi Toppin (ankle): Questionable; Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Andrew Nembhard (knee): OUT

ORL - Paolo Banchero (oblique), Wendell Carter (foot): OUT   

BOS - Al Horford (rest), Kristaps Porzingis (foot): OUT     

BKN - Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Ben Simmons (ankle): Questionable 

CLE - Jarrett Allen (leg): Questionable; Max Strus (ankle): OUT   

PHI - Joel Embiid (rest), Paul George (knee), Tyrese Maxey (hamstring): OUT 

CHI - Jalen Smith (illness): Questionable; Lonzo Ball (wrist): OUT  

NYK - Cameron Payne (hamstring), Miles McBride (knee), Jalen Brunson (ankle): Questionable; Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT       

NOP - Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jordan Hawkins (back), Herbert Jones (shoulder), CJ McCollum (thigh), Dejounte Murray (hand), Jose Alvarado (hamstring): OUT        

OKC  - Alex Caruso (hip), Isaiah Hartenstein (hand), Chet Holmgren (hip), Jaylin Williams (hamstring): OUT     

HOU - Steven Adams (knee), Fred VanVleet (hamstring): Questionable  

DET - Simone Fontecchio (toe), Tim Hardway (head), Jaden Ivey (toe): OUT

MIL - Damian Lillard (concussion), Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT 

SAS - Malaki Branham (ankle): Questionable; Tre Jones (ankle), Jeremy Sochan (thumb): OUT 

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,600) vs. Pelicans 

Gilgeous-Alexander poured in a career-high 45 points and racked up 77.8 DK points in the last game. He must continue to look to score at an increased rate due to the absence of Chet Holmgren, and he should thrive against a heavily shorthanded Pelicans' roster. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 27.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks on the season. 

James Harden, Clippers ($9,600) at Rockets 

Harden continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.4 steals across the last five games, including two double-doubles and a high of 52.0 DK points. He has a good opportunity to get his shot going against the Rockets, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game and third-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing point guards. 

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,800) at Thunder  

Ingram must look to carry his squad in the absence of most of their regular starters. He is averaging 22.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists over the last five games, and he may find the opportunity to pad his stats at the foul line, as the Thunder are giving up the league's eighth-most free throws per game. 

Franz Wagner, Magic ($8,500) vs. Pacers 

Wagner is doing a good job stepping up for his shorthanded squad, averaging 26.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games, including a season-best 55.5 DK-point performance in the most recent outing. He should continue to fill it up against the Pacers, after he finished with 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists in their previous meeting. 

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($10,900) vs. Wizards 

Wembanyama is coming off his best game of the season, after he finished with season highs of 71.5 DK points and 34 points, to go with 14 rebounds, six assists, a steal and three blocks. He is likely to keep up the dominant play with a matchup against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's most points per game to opposing centers. 

Expected Chalk 

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,500) vs. Pistons

Antetokounmpo is on a roll, averaging 31.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 blocks over his last five appearances, including two games with more than 70 DK points. He must look to carry his squad in the absence of Damian Lillard, and he should do well against the Pistons, who are allowing opposing power forwards to shoot an average of 50 percent from the field.

Mid-Range Money 

Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($5,800) vs. Bulls 

Bridges is coming off a couple of quieter performances but is averaging 15.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals on the season. He has a great chance to get his offense rolling against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage. 

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($5,700) vs. Bulls

Anunoby is coming off his two highest-scoring games of the season and has topped 30 DK points in each of the last six outings, including five with more than 35. He is likely to keep up the strong play against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's ninth-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards. 

Andre Drummond, 76ers ($6,600) vs. Cavaliers

Drummond is up for the starting job, as Joel Embiid will be back on the sideline. Drummond is averaging 9.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals across nine games as a starter this season, and could also face a more favorable matchup if Jarrett Allen is out. 

Value Picks

Stephon Castle, Spurs ($4,700) vs. Wizards 

Castle is looking at his fifth consecutive start and is averaging 15.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last three outings, topping 25 DK points in each. He has a great chance to keep the momentum going against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards. 

Ben Sheppard, Pacers ($4,500) at Magic 

Sheppard is in line for a third consecutive start, as he continues to take on a greater role for his shorthanded squad. Aside from one 20-point performance, he has yet to find much of a rhythm this season. However, he faces a good opportunity to get his shot going against the Magic, who are giving up the league's eighth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing shooting guards. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
