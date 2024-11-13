NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 13

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview - Main Slate
IND at ORL: Pacers 2-4 on road; Magic 5-0 at home
BOS at BKN: Celtics 6-1 on road; Nets 3-2 at home
CLE at PHI: Cavs undefeated, 12-0; 76ers 1-4 at home
CHI at NYK: Bulls 3-3 on road; Knicks 2-1 at home
NOP at OKC: Pelicans 1-4 on road; Thunder 5-1 at home
LAC at HOU: Clippers 3-1 on road; Rockets 4-2 at home
DET at MIL: Pistons 2-3 on road; Bucks 2-3 at home
WAS at SAS: Wizards on five-game slide; Spurs 4-2 at home
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
IND - Obi Toppin (ankle): Questionable; Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Andrew Nembhard (knee): OUT
ORL - Paolo Banchero (oblique), Wendell Carter (foot): OUT
BOS - Al Horford (rest), Kristaps Porzingis (foot): OUT
BKN - Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Ben Simmons (ankle): Questionable
CLE - Jarrett Allen (leg): Questionable; Max Strus (ankle): OUT
PHI - Joel Embiid (rest), Paul George (knee), Tyrese Maxey (hamstring): OUT
CHI - Jalen Smith (illness): Questionable; Lonzo Ball (wrist): OUT
NYK - Cameron Payne (hamstring), Miles McBride (knee), Jalen Brunson (ankle): Questionable; Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT
NOP - Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jordan Hawkins (back), Herbert Jones (shoulder), CJ McCollum (thigh), Dejounte Murray (hand), Jose Alvarado (hamstring): OUT
OKC - Alex Caruso (hip), Isaiah Hartenstein (hand), Chet Holmgren (hip), Jaylin Williams (hamstring): OUT
HOU - Steven Adams (knee), Fred VanVleet (hamstring): Questionable
DET - Simone Fontecchio (toe), Tim Hardway (head), Jaden Ivey (toe): OUT
MIL - Damian Lillard (concussion), Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT
SAS - Malaki Branham (ankle): Questionable; Tre Jones (ankle), Jeremy Sochan (thumb): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,600) vs. Pelicans
Gilgeous-Alexander poured in a career-high 45 points and racked up 77.8 DK points in the last game. He must continue to look to score at an increased rate due to the absence of Chet Holmgren, and he should thrive against a heavily shorthanded Pelicans' roster. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 27.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks on the season.
James Harden, Clippers ($9,600) at Rockets
Harden continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.4 steals across the last five games, including two double-doubles and a high of 52.0 DK points. He has a good opportunity to get his shot going against the Rockets, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game and third-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing point guards.
Forwards/Centers
Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,800) at Thunder
Ingram must look to carry his squad in the absence of most of their regular starters. He is averaging 22.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists over the last five games, and he may find the opportunity to pad his stats at the foul line, as the Thunder are giving up the league's eighth-most free throws per game.
Franz Wagner, Magic ($8,500) vs. Pacers
Wagner is doing a good job stepping up for his shorthanded squad, averaging 26.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games, including a season-best 55.5 DK-point performance in the most recent outing. He should continue to fill it up against the Pacers, after he finished with 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists in their previous meeting.
Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($10,900) vs. Wizards
Wembanyama is coming off his best game of the season, after he finished with season highs of 71.5 DK points and 34 points, to go with 14 rebounds, six assists, a steal and three blocks. He is likely to keep up the dominant play with a matchup against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's most points per game to opposing centers.
Expected Chalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,500) vs. Pistons
Antetokounmpo is on a roll, averaging 31.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 blocks over his last five appearances, including two games with more than 70 DK points. He must look to carry his squad in the absence of Damian Lillard, and he should do well against the Pistons, who are allowing opposing power forwards to shoot an average of 50 percent from the field.
Mid-Range Money
Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($5,800) vs. Bulls
Bridges is coming off a couple of quieter performances but is averaging 15.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals on the season. He has a great chance to get his offense rolling against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage.
OG Anunoby, Knicks ($5,700) vs. Bulls
Anunoby is coming off his two highest-scoring games of the season and has topped 30 DK points in each of the last six outings, including five with more than 35. He is likely to keep up the strong play against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's ninth-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.
Andre Drummond, 76ers ($6,600) vs. Cavaliers
Drummond is up for the starting job, as Joel Embiid will be back on the sideline. Drummond is averaging 9.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals across nine games as a starter this season, and could also face a more favorable matchup if Jarrett Allen is out.
Value Picks
Stephon Castle, Spurs ($4,700) vs. Wizards
Castle is looking at his fifth consecutive start and is averaging 15.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last three outings, topping 25 DK points in each. He has a great chance to keep the momentum going against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards.
Ben Sheppard, Pacers ($4,500) at Magic
Sheppard is in line for a third consecutive start, as he continues to take on a greater role for his shorthanded squad. Aside from one 20-point performance, he has yet to find much of a rhythm this season. However, he faces a good opportunity to get his shot going against the Magic, who are giving up the league's eighth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing shooting guards.