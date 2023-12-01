NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 1

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

After an unusually busy Thursday night slate, we have a much quieter Friday than usual with only six games. The injury report lists some noteworthy names, but it isn't very lengthy overall and we should be in fine shape as far as our player pool is concerned - even if some of those potential absences happen.

Slate Overview

We have the rare occurrence of half the matchups projecting double-digit point spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook, which naturally brings up some concerns with respect to top players and their minutes. The big numbers are somewhat offset by a pair of two-point lines and one seven-point figure.

There are also three projected totals of at least 230 points, though all are attached to the aforementioned ones with double-digit projected advantages for the favorites to somewhat lessen the appeal for DFS purposes.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Joel Embiid, PHI (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Embiid missed Wednesday's meeting with the Pelicans due to the illness and wasn't present at Friday morning's shootaround, so he could be on the wrong side of questionable. If he sits out again, Paul Reed, Marcus Morris and Robert Covington could all directly benefit while the usage for the rest of the starting five should get a big increase.

Victor Wembanyama, SAN (hip): QUESTIONABLE

If the star rookie - who played through the injury effectively Thursday - can't go, then Cedi Osman could draw a start at power forward while Zach Collins would see more rebounding opportunities at center.

Devin Booker, PHO (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Should Booker be sidelined, Grayson Allen is likely to start at shooting guard and the rest of the starting five will receive big usage bumps.

Jamal Murray, DEN (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Murray - who just returned from an extended absence due to a hamstring injury - can't suit up, then Reggie Jackson would slide back into the first unit at point guard.

Other notable injuries:

Aaron Gordon, DEN (heel): QUESTIONABLE

Paolo Banchero, ORL (ankle): PROBABLE

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS (calf): OUT

Markelle Fultz, ORL (knee): OUT

Wendell Carter ORL (finger): OUT

Kelly Oubre, PHI (ribs): OUT

Elite Players

We have six players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,700), Joel Embiid ($12,300), Luka Doncic ($11,900), Kevin Durant ($10,200), Jayson Tatum ($10,100) and Devin Booker ($10,000).

Jokic may be back to taking the floor without Jamal Murray on Friday and checks in having scored 69.5 FD points against the Rockets on Wednesday, his fourth total of at least 63.7.

If Embiid can play through his illness, he'll look to build on a stretch where he's posted at least 61.9 FD points in four straight appearances.

Doncic is coming off a tally of 71.3 FD against the Rockets and has the benefit of two full days of rest while producing at least 54.5 in four of five games.

Durant returned from a two-game absence to record 45.8 FD across 35 minutes against the Raptors Wednesday and could potentially be without Devin Booker.

Tatum didn't need to do much against the Bulls in a lopsided win on Tuesday, so he'll come in well rested in what should be a more competitive matchup versus a Sixers team he already dropped 50.6 FD points against in their first meeting this season.

Booker's availability will need to be monitored. But if he suits up, he'll be aiming to bounce back from a clunker against the Raptors on Wednesday where he only managed scored 19.5 FD points over 32 minutes.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Tyrese Maxey ($9,200)

Maxey is usually popular under any scenario thanks to his average of 45.5 FD points per game, but his roster rate would shoot up further if Embiid was declared out again.

Victor Wembanyama, SAN ($9,000)

Assuming Wembanyama gets the green light, he should be in plenty of lineups after scoring between 54.4 to 65.2 FD points from three of his last four games.

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($8,900)

Barnes has registered 47.2 and 46.4 FD points in his last two appearances and has been over 40 in four of his last five.

Zion Williamson, NOP ($8,800)

Zion has been on quite the heater producing between 25 and 33 points across six consecutive matchups, translating to at least 41.8 FD points in all but one of those games.

Desmond Bane, MEM ($8,400)

Bane continues to be a focal point of the Grizzlies' attack with Memphis facing so many absences, and he should be very popular at his salary after going off for 44.9 FD points during his most recent outing.

Key Values

Goga Bitadze, ORL vs. WAS ($5,500)

Bitadze continues to fill in at center for Wendell Carter (finger) and perform well with his typically modest allotment of minutes averaging 27.3 FD points over 23.8 minutes during his 13-game starting tenure. The big man has done a nice job supplementing his fantasy production with defensive stats by averaging 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals over that span. The Wizards make for good targets to facilitate another solid return considering they're allowing an NBA-high 37.4 offensive efficiency rating to centers and the second-most FD points per game to the position (59.7). Washington is also conceding the second-most points in the paint per road game (61.6) while Bitadze scores just over 75 percent of his points in that part of the floor.

Derrick Rose, MEM at DAL ($4,800)

Rose continues to turn back the clock a few times each season when given the opportunity, and the ageless wonder did it again Wednesday against the Jazz by recording 31.3 FD points over 26 minutes as a starter while also posting 22.9 and 22.4 FD points in the previous two games prior coming off the bench. The 35-year-old is also shooting a career-best 42.1 percent from three-point range, and the Mavs check in allowing the fifth-highest offensive efficiency rating to point guards (30.6) with a 39.4 percent three-point shooting and 50.6 FD points per game to the position.

David Roddy, MEM at DAL ($4,600)

Roddy is one of several Grizzlies who are enjoying an expanded role on the team's makeshift roster, and the young big parlayed a spot start Wednesday into 27.7 FD points across 25 minutes. The 2022 first-rounder also recently scored 25.8 and 17.8 FD off the bench in the previous two games, and should be back in the starting five Friday in a favorable matchup given his performance with the first unit. The Mavs are ranked 23rd in offensive efficiency rating allowed to frontcourt players (84.8) while surrendering 48.4 FD points per game to power forwards, including the third-most points per game to the position (27.7).

ALSO CONSIDER: Jonas Valanciunas, NOP vs. SAN ($6,500); Santi Aldama, MEM at DAL ($5,800)

