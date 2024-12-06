NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 6

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a modestly-sized slate on Friday with seven games, but there are plenty of big names to consider as the defending champion Celtics, the Lakers, the Kings and the Warriors are all in action. That leaves us with a star-studded player pool to work with, even when factoring in some potential prominent absences.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 12/6 @ 12:00 p.m. ET:

Orlando Magic (-3.5) at Philadelphia 76ers (O/U: 207.0)

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics (-8) (O/U: 226.5)

Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks (-5.5) (O/U: 232.0)

*Sacramento Kings (-5.5) at *San Antonio Spurs (O/U: 228.5)

Indiana Pacers (-3.5) at *Chicago Bulls (O/U: 248.5)

Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers (-2.5) (O/U: 226.5)

Minnesota Timberwolves at *Golden State Warriors (-1) (O/U: 218.0)

*Denotes team on second game of back-to-back set

We have what projects to be a very competitive night if point spreads are any indication, with the Celtics' eight-point figure against the Bucks the highest as of midday. However, that number could further climb if Jayson Tatum is announced as available. And with plenty of teams on the back end of back-to-back sets, we could be in line for tighter outcomes if fatigue plays a role.

Projected totals are truly all over the spectrum, and the Pacers-Bulls massive figure stands out as a fantastic spot to attack from a DFS perspective. With four other matchups sporting totals north of 226 points, it shapes up as a very fantasy-friendly night overall.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Jayson Tatum, BOS (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Tatum - who was present for Friday morning's shootaround - can't play, Sam Hauser should remain in the starting five while Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis (lower leg) will once again be the biggest beneficiaries in terms of usage rate increase.

LeBron James, LAL (foot): QUESTIONABLE

Should LeBron miss his first game of the season, Anthony Davis will be up for even more usage than usual while D'Angelo Russell would also see more ball-handling opportunity while starting in place of Austin Reaves (pelvis).

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS (lower leg): OUT

With Porzingis out, Al Horford is likely to enter the starting five.

Stephen Curry, GSW (rest): GTD

If Curry sits out again, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski could be primary beneficiaries while Buddy Hield, Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga would be prime to take on extra usage.

Victor Wembanyama, SAN (back): GTD

If Wembanyama misses a second straight game, Jeremy Sochan could earn another start at center while Zach Collins would see some increased minutes off the bench.

Other notable injuries:

Austin Reaves, LAL (pelvis): OUT

Joel Embiid, PHI (knee): OUT

Jordan Clarkson, UTA (foot): QUESTIONABLE

Andre Drummond, PHI (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Scoot Henderson, POR (quadriceps): QUESTIONABLE

Draymond Green, GSW (calf): QUESTIONABLE

Malcolm Brogdon, WAS (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (knee): PROBABLE

Trae Young, ATL (Achilles): PROBABLE

Anthony Davis, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

Khris Middleton, MIL (ankle): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,100), Victor Wembanyama ($11,600), Anthony Davis ($10,600) and Jayson Tatum ($10,400).

Giannis has scored over 50 FD points in five of his last six games, including 71.9 last weekend versus the Wizards. He also won't have to contend with Porzingis on Friday due to the latter being ruled out.

Wemby is currently questionable with lower-back stiffness that kept him out of Thursday's matchup against the Bulls. If he suits up, he'll look to build on the 58.8 FD he's averaged over the last eight.

Davis could be in line for a major usage bump if LeBron is out, though he's coming off rare consecutive lackluster outings where he only posted 33.7 and 26.9 FD despite logging over 30 minutes in each.

Tatum missed his first game of the season Wednesday against the Pistons, so his status will have to be closely monitored leading to tip-off. But if he's cleared to play, he'll likely get even more usage than usual with Kristaps Porzingis (lower leg) out.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Franz Wagner, ORL ($9,600)

Wagner has recently established a floor of around 45 FD and continues to see elevated usage during Paolo Banchero's ongoing absence.

De'Aaron Fox, SAC ($9,200)

Fox has registered at least 43.7 FD from four of his last five games and could potentially have an easier time getting to the basket Friday if Victor Wembanyama is absent.

Jalen Johnson, ATL ($9,100)

Johnson is coming off 52.1 FD against the Bucks Wednesday and is up to an average of 44.5 on the season, which should keep him very popular.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($8,900)

Maxey will continue operating without Joel Embiid on Friday and recently produced between 43.1 to 67.4 FD during a three-game stretch before dipping to 31.8 last time out.

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($8,800)

Brown will be taking the floor without Kristaps Porzingis and possibly Jayson Tatum, and he's posted 44.4 and 53.7 FD over his last two games.

Key Values

Deandre Ayton, POR vs. UTA ($6,100)

Ayton has impressed since returning from a seven-game absence due to a finger injury by averaging 19.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks across 35 minutes a night. The big man has exceeded 40 FD twice during that stretch, and he'll be poised for another top performance Friday if trends hold true. The Jazz have been vulnerable down low all season having allowed a Western Conference-high 36.8 offensive efficiency rating and league-high 61.8 FD per game to the position. Utah is also conceding a Western Conference-high 26.8 points and a league-high 3.1 blocks per game to centers.

Devin Vassell, SAN vs. SAC ($6,000)

Vassell is typically one of the biggest beneficiaries when Wemby is off the floor in terms of usage rate by sporting a 29.0 percent usage rate in that situation. He just provided 34.6 FD over 25 minutes against the Bulls Thursday with his teammate out, and has averaged 29.3 while shooting 56.9 percent - including 57.1 from behind the arc - across the four games since returning from a knee injury. Vassell has been averaging minutes in the mid-20s since coming back, and should be in for another robust role Friday irrespective of Wemby's availability while facing a Kings squad surrendering 47.0 percent shooting to bench players - including 41.1 from downtown.

Naz Reid, MIN at GSW ($5,200)

Reid has had inconsistent outputs of late, and that's helped bring down his salary ahead of a favorable Friday matchup. The versatile big man averaged an impressive 28.1 FD from the four games before Wednesday's matchup versus the Clippers when he only produced 15.3 in 21 minutes. Reid has compiled another trio of tallies below that figure in November, yet he still carries a ceiling north of 30 FD and is facing a Warriors team allowing a Western Conference-high 18.0 rebounds per game to second-unit players and a Western Conference-high 62.9 FD points per game to centers through the last seven.

ALSO CONSIDER: Shaedon Sharpe, POR vs. UTA ($6,100); Julian Champagnie, SAN vs. SAC ($5,600); Al Horford, BOS vs. MIL ($5,100); Moritz Wagner, ORL at PHI ($5,000)

