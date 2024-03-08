NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 8

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a smaller slate than usual for a Friday with six games on FanDuel's main slate. There are plenty of big names populating the injury report, so we should have a nice selection of mid-salary and value plays with a chance to outpace their salaries due to expanded roles/usage.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 3/8 @10:00 a.m. EST:

Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards (-2) (O/U: 225.5)

New Orleans Pelicans (-8) at Philadelphia 76ers (O/U: 221.5)

*Minnesota Timberwolves at Cleveland Cavaliers (-1) (O/U: 207.5)

Orlando Magic (-1.5) at New York Knicks (O/U: 206.5)

*Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder (-8.5) (O/U: 224.0)

Atlanta Hawks (-3) at Memphis Grizzlies (O/U: 215.0)

*denotes team on second night of back-to-back set

The betting lines don't paint a very pretty picture Friday with totals particularly low by this season's standards. That's partly due to the aforementioned list of noteworthy injuries. On the other hand, some of those confirmed absences are helping keep certain spreads lower than they otherwise would be.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Jalen Brunson, NYK (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Brunson can't suit up, Miles McBride would be in line to draw a start at point guard while the rest of the starting five will be up for more usage.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI (concussion): OUT

In Maxey's ongoing absence, Kyle Lowry should get another start at point guard.

Evan Mobley, CLE (ankle): OUT

With Mobley out, Dean Wade could start at power forward.

Jalen Johnson, ATL (ankle): OUT

With Johnson sidelined, De'Andre Hunter should slot in at power forward.

Other notable injuries:

Donovan Mitchell, CLE (knee): OUT

Trae Young, ATL (finger): OUT

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN (knee): OUT

LaMelo Ball, CHA (ankle): OUT

Julius Randle, NYK (shoulder): OUT

Desmond Bane, MEM (ankle): OUT

OG Anunoby, NYK (elbow): OUT

Tyler Herro, MIA (knee): OUT

Max Strus, CLE (knee): OUT

Tre Mann, CHA (groin): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have one player with a five-figure salary on Friday's slate – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,000).

SGA is coming off yet another stellar showing with 50.1 FD points against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. He hasn't scored less than 46.1 FD since Feb. 10 and is averaging 54.6 over his last 12 games.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,800)

The fact Edwards went off for 67.7 FD against the Pacers on Thursday and that so many other big-name players are absent should make him very popular Friday.

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($9,600)

If Brunson is able to play through his ankle injury, he'll likely be as highly rostered as usual given his upside.

Jaren Jackson, MEM ($9,000)

Jackson recorded 59.7 FD in his return from a hip injury against the 76ers on Wednesday and should once again be highly rostered considering the amount of absences for Memphis.

Jimmy Butler, MIA ($8,800)

Butler only provided 26.3 FD against the Mavs on Thursday, but was at 49.2 or higher in three of the previous four games - and that will help keep him in plenty of lineups Friday.

Jarrett Allen, CLE ($8,600)

With Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus and Evan Mobley all still out, Allen should be very popular despite the tough matchup against Rudy Gobert.

Key Values

Nick Richards, CHA at WAS ($5,900)

Richards isn't going to be very popular with DFS players Friday after turning in a dud of a performance against the Magic on Tuesday of 7.8 FD over 27 minutes. However, the big man had averaged 28.1 over his previous 10 outings and will draw Friday's best matchup for centers. The Wizards have allowed an NBA-high 39.2 offensive efficiency rating to centers along with the most FD points to the position in the last 30 games (62.9). Washington is also conceding the second-most points in the paint (59.4).

De'Andre Hunter, ATL at MEM ($5,700)

Hunter should be in line to start at power forward for Jalen Johnson, and he already checks in posting at least 25 FD off the Hawks' bench in seven of the last nine matchups. The talented wing is shooting an impressive 52.4 percent, including 46.5 from three-point range and has recorded at least 30 FD across three of those games. The Grizzlies are also ranked 22nd in offensive efficiency rating surrendered to power forwards (29.0) and have allowed 46.8 FD to fours from the last 30, making Hunter an appealing option at his salary.

Duncan Robinson, MIA at OKC ($5,600)

Robinson will continue to fill in at shooting guard for Tyler Herro on Friday and comes in having eclipsed 25 FD in five straight. The sharpshooting wing is also hitting 50.5 percent, including 47.1 from behind the arc, in the last nine, a span where he's started eight and averaged 29.6 FD. The Thunder comes in allowing 39.6 percent three-point shooting to two-guards and 42.9 FD to the position across the last 15 to give Robinson especially appealing value with a salary that's $300 less than it was on Thursday.

ALSO CONSIDER: Buddy Hield, PHI vs. NOP ($6,600); Isaac Okoro, CLE vs. MIN ($5,500)

