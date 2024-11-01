NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 1

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're ready for our second big Friday night slate of the season with nine games on tap. Despite the fact we're less than two weeks into the new campaign, we're already seeing the injury report populate heavily with a few notable names. That naturally could pose somewhat of a challenge in terms of our player pool, though it can also open up some value options with mismatched salaries based on what their possible temporary enhanced role.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 11/1 @11:30 a.m. ET:

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers (-7) (O/U: 217.5)

New York Knicks (-6.5) at Detroit Pistons (O/U: 217.5)

Boston Celtics (-10.5) at Charlotte Hornets (O/U: 232.5)

Sacramento Kings (-6.5) at Atlanta Hawks (O/U: 237.5)

Los Angeles Lakers (-9.5) at Toronto Raptors (O/U: 231.5)

Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets (-1.5) (O/U: 226.5)

Indiana Pacers (-4.5) at New Orleans Pelicans (O/U: 232.5)

Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves (-4) (O/U: 219.5)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-11.5) at Portland Trail Blazers (O/U: 221.0)

It's a positive betting landscape overall for DFS players. We do have a trio of elevated spreads, but that still leaves us with six games projected to be at least somewhat competitive. And naturally, even games with big projected advantages can end up playing out very differently.

There are four matchups with projected totals over 230 points, which is always a welcome sight for DFS purposes. There are also some defensive battles expected, but we have the luxury of selecting which ones to target with so many games on the slate.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Paolo Banchero, ORL (oblique): OUT

With Banchero now set for a multi-week absence, Anthony Black could move into the starting five while Franz Wagner shifts over to power forward and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope handles small forward duties. The usage rate for the entire starting five should also rise considerably.

Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK (wrist): QUESTIONABLE

If Towns can't suit up Friday, Jericho Sims is likely to be a primary beneficiary by starting at center.

CJ McCollum, NOP (thigh): OUT

In McCollum's absence, Jose Alvarado could go at point guard while the likes of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson would see their usage jump.

Zach LaVine, CHI (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

If LaVine can't play Friday, Dalen Terry may draw a start at small forward while the rest of the starting five would be in line for a bump in usage.

Other notable injuries:

Dyson Daniels, NOP (hip): OUT

De'Andre Hunter, ATL (knee): OUT

Kelly Olynyk, TOR (back): OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic, ATL (hamstring): OUT

Immanuel Quickley, TOR (pelvis): DOUBTFUL

Patrick Williams, CHI (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

Myles Turner, IND (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Brandon Miller, CHA (glute): QUESTIONABLE

Andrew Nembhard, IND (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Anthony Davis, LAL (hip): PROBABLE

D'Angelo Russell, LAL (back): PROBABLE

Aaron Gordon, DEN (knee): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have five players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($11,700), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,300), Anthony Davis ($11,000), Jayson Tatum ($10,200) and Trae Young ($10,000).

Jokic has been virtually unstoppable over his first four games despite some of the Nuggets' struggles, and he's coming off 76.6 FD points against the Nets on Tuesday. He'll also have the extra advantage with two full days of rest.

SGA contributed a modest-by-his-standards 32.3 FD last time out against the Spurs, yet that came over 27 minutes. And he did produce 61.4 and 78.7 during two of his first three matchups.

Davis "only" scored 42.6 FD against the Cavs on Wednesday, though that was in only 31 minutes and he's still averaging 58.3 on the season.

Tatum posted his second 60-plus FD tally in Wednesday's OT loss to the Pacers, but it's worth noting he and the Celtics will be on what is already their sixth game in the first 11 nights of the season.

Young recorded 65.3 FD across 40 minutes versus the Wizards in his most recent outings with at least 57 from three of five.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Domantas Sabonis, SAC ($9,600)

Sabonis has demonstrated his usually reliable floor early this season with over 40 FD in three of four games.

Chet Holmgren, OKC ($9,300)

Holmgren only logged 27 minutes against the Spurs Wednesday while still notching 35 FD, and he'd posted at least 47.2 or higher during his three previous appearances.

LaMelo Ball, CHA ($9,200)

Ball had posted 42 or more FD points in each of his first three games before a dip to 31.6 (over 32 minutes) in his most recent outing, but should remain very popular in a high-profile matchup against the Celtics.

Brandon Ingram, NOP ($7,800)

Ingram is averaging 37.3 FD and will take the floor without CJ McCollum on Friday, a scenario in which he generated a 31.0 percent usage rate and averaged 43 FD per 36 minutes last season.

Franz Wagner, ORL ($7,400)

Wagner should be very popular at his salary with Paolo Banchero out having averaged 40.8 FD per 36 minutes with his teammate off the floor last year.

Key Values

Nick Richards, CHA vs. BOS ($6,300)

Richards has been outstanding to open the new campaign by registering three consecutive double-doubles and coming off a spectacular 60.8 FD against the Raptors on Wednesday. He's mostly been able to avoid serious foul trouble while producing multiple blocks in three of the first four games. The Celtics could well be fatigued again Friday with their sixth matchup in 11 days and coming off a grueling OT loss to the Pacers Wednesday. Boston is already allowing the ninth-highest offensive efficiency rating to centers (35.0), 49.9 FD and 2.8 blocks per game to the position, along with the fourth-most points in the paint (54.0).

Anthony Black, ORL at CLE ($4,600)

Black could be in for a start at shooting guard as the Magic begin to adjust to life without Paolo Banchero for the next several weeks. The 2023 first-rounder has already made meaningful contributions from the second unit by averaging 22.9 FD across 25.6 minutes. Black is also shooting a blistering 44.4 percent from three-point range while contributing three steals and four blocks over his last two outings. The Cavs have allowed 47.1 percent shooting to two-guards, so Black could well overdeliver on this salary if he assumes a starter's workload.

Jose Alvarado, NOP vs. IND ($4,400)

Alvarado is another player poised to benefit from a prominent absence as he's likely to receive a second straight start at point guard with CJ McCollum out for the Pelicans. Alvarado showed well in his opportunity with the first unit Wednesday by recording 36 FD in 35 minutes against the Warriors while checking every box on the stat sheet and draining half of his eight three-point attempts. The Pacers are surrendering 47.2 FD per game to point guards, and Alvarado is averaging 30.3 per 36 minutes this season when not sharing the floor with McCollum.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tre Mann, CHA vs. BOS ($5,800); Christian Braun, DEN at MIN ($5,400); Payton Pritchard, BOS at CHA ($4,900)

