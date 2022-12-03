NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 3rd

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're set for a four-game Saturday night main slate, one that features a relatively compact but star-laded injury report. We still have a serviceable player pool to work with since there are eight teams in action, but it's worth noting for the potential fatigue factor that five of those squads will be on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Slate Overview

There are a pair of double-digit spreads to be aware of as of early Saturday in Magic-Raptors and Rockets-Warriors, but both underdogs, Orlando and Houston, are certainly capable of playing better teams competitively.

That means we shouldn't automatically discount the possibility of higher-salaried players on the favorites for fear of low minutes. We could certainly focus on some talented pieces on the underdogs with the expectation that they'll be very aggressive.

Additionally, three of the four games, including Houston vs. Golden State, carry projected totals of 226 points or greater, which is always encouraging for DFS purposes.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC (hip): QUESTIONABLE

If SGA misses a second straight game, Josh Giddey should once again be in for elevated usage.

Damian Lillard, POR (calf): OUT

In Lillard's ongoing absence, Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant should be primary beneficiaries in the form of increased usage.

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN (calf): OUT

With Towns sidelined, Kyle Anderson could remain in the starting five, while Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert should enjoy additional usage.

Other notable injuries:

Josh Hart, POR (ankle): DOUBTFUL

Mike Conley, UTA (lower leg): OUT

Mo Bamba, ORL (back): OUT

Wendell Carter, ORL (foot): OUT

Jalen Suggs, ORL (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

We have two players with five-figure salaries on Saturday's slate – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,700) and Stephen Curry ($10,500).

If Gilgeous-Alexander can overcome his questionable designation, he'll be looking to add to a streak of five games with at least 43.1 FD points. He'll also have a favorable matchup against a T-Wolves team allowing the ninth-highest offensive efficiency rating to point guards (28.0). Gilgeous-Alexander also scored 59.7 FD points over 36 minutes against Minnesota on Opening Night.

Curry's production dropped to under 40 FD points in Friday's game against the Bulls, but he put up a season-high 76.7 FD points across 36 minutes on the strength of a 33-point, 15-assist double-double in his one previous meeting with Houston on Nov. 20.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Pascal Siakam, TOR ($9,900)

Talented big men are always popular on smaller slates, and Siakam comes in having scored 43.2 and 41.4 FD points in his last two games.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($8,600)

Edwards went off for 63.1 FD points across 40 minutes in his first game without Karl-Anthony Towns in the lineup Wednesday, which should keep him highly popular Saturday.

Anfernee Simons, POR ($8,400)

Simons has scored over 50 FD points in two of the last four games and 41.8 in his most recent contest, which should lead to him appearing in plenty of lineups.

Jerami Grant, POR ($8,200)

Grant has scored 40.3 to 49.2 FD points in the last four games, and with Damian Lillard still out Saturday, he should be in line for another big game.

Lauri Markkanen, UTA ($8,100)

Markkanen has eclipsed 40 FD points in two of his last three, including 46.1 across 33 minutes versus the Pacers.

Key Values

Jordan Clarkson, UTA vs. POR ($6,200)

Clarkson has been enjoying more ball-handling duties during the extended absence of Mike Conley (lower leg), who's expected to remain out Saturday. Clarkson scored a modest 22.7 FD points in Friday's 139-119 win over the Pacers, but that was due to an atypical dip in assists and rebounds. Before that game, Clarkson was averaging 23.5 points, 6.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per 36 minutes without Conley on the floor, and he'll be facing a Trail Blazers squad he scored 33.4 FD points across 36 minutes against back on Nov. 19. Portland is also allowing the 11th-highest offensive efficiency rating to backcourt players (50.1), along with 39.1 percent three-point shooting to guards overall.

Justise Winslow, POR at UTA ($5,600)

Winslow should be in line for a sixth consecutive start Saturday, with Josh Hart doubtful due to his ankle injury. Winslow has averaged 28.4 FD points across his current five-game starting stint, shooting 50.0 percent from distance in the process. The veteran wing also averages 30.5 FD points per 36 minutes without Hart and Damian Lillard on the floor. The Jazz ranks in the bottom half of the league in offensive efficiency rating surrendered to small forwards (22.5). Utah is also giving up 43.2 FD points per game to threes over the last seven, furthering Winslow's already solid case at a very attractive salary.

Luguentz Dort, OKC at MIN ($5,500)

Dort scored 29.1 and 34.2 FD points in his last two games, and he's averaging 27.8 FD points over his last six games overall, shooting 41.9 percent from behind the arc. Additionally, he could take the floor without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander again Saturday, and he owns a 26.2 percent usage rate and an average of 36.3 FD points per 36 minutes without his teammate this season. The Timberwolves check in allowing the ninth-highest offensive efficiency rating to small forwards (23.4) as well, while Minnesota is conceding the third-highest three-point shooting percentage of any team on its home floor (38.3), along with the highest (42.3 percent) over the last three contests overall.

