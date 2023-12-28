NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 28

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a big slate for a Thursday, as there are eight games on the docket. There are a couple of what appear to be major mismatches on paper and some big names on the injury report, but there still an ample player pool to work with since 16 teams are in action.

Slate Overview

There are a pair of double-digit spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook as of early Thursday with the Celtics favored by a massive 17 points over the hapless Pistons and the Lakers boasting a 13.5-point projected advantage over the Hornets. The other five games on the board as of early Thursday do have lines of 8.5 points or fewer, however, including three of 4.5 points or less.

There is also some optimism to be derived from projected totals, as there are three games with 233 projected points or more. The Dallas-Minnesota clash, which is off the board as of early Thursday due to injury uncertainty for Kyrie Irving, is likely to have a total of more than 230 as well whenever it does get released.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Anthony Davis, LAL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Davis can't suit up, Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood are likely to see the majority of minutes at center, while the rest of the starting five will be looking at particularly elevated usage.

Ja Morant, MEM (illness): QUESTIONABLE

If Morant can't play, Marcus Smart is likely to slide into a primary ball-handling role at point guard and Desmond Bane could move into the starting shooting guard role.

LeBron James, LAL (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If James were to sit out, D'Angelo Russell would likely return to the starting point guard role.

Jayson Tatum, BOS (ankle injury management): QUESTIONABLE

If Tatum can't play, Jaylen Brown (back), Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis would be set for significant bumps in usage while Al Horford could draw a start at power forward.

Jaylen Brown, BOS (back): QUESTIONABLE

If Brown doesn't play, Jayson Tatum (ankle injury management) would see an increase in his already robust usage if he does play, while Sam Hauser could enter the starting lineup at small forward.

Kyrie Irving, DAL (heel): GTD

If Irving doesn't play, Tim Hardaway and Seth Curry should be the biggest beneficiaries in terms of increased minutes, while Luka Doncic should continue to see sky-high usage.

Jimmy Butler, MIA (calf): QUESTIONABLE

If Butler misses a fourth straight game, Jaime Jaquez, who posted a 31-point, 10-rebound double-double against the 76ers on Christmas Night, would be set for another start.

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Towns is out, Naz Reid could potentially slide into the starting five at power forward.

Nikola Vucevic, CHI (thigh): OUT

In Vucevic's absence, Andre Drummond, who delivered a 24-point, 25-rebound double-double in his first start Tuesday, will draw another turn with the first unit.

Other notable injuries:

Zach LaVine, CHI (foot): OUT

Deandre Ayton, POR (knee): OUT

Gordon Hayward, CHA (calf): OUT

Shaedon Sharpe, POR (thigh): OUT

Aaron Gordon, DEN (face): OUT

Bruce Brown, IND (knee): OUT

Caleb Martin, MIA (ankle): DOUBTFUL

Mark Williams, CHA (back): DOUBTFUL

Brandon Miller, CHA (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have six players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Thursday's slate – Luka Doncic ($12,700), Nikola Jokic ($12,200), Anthony Davis ($11,300), Tyrese Haliburton ($10,600), Ja Morant ($10,100) and Victor Wembanyama ($10,000).

Doncic has scored 63.4 to 96.7 FD points in his last three games, jaw-dropping returns that make even this salary justifiable. He also could be taking the floor without Kyrie Irving again Thursday and already tallied 63.7 FD points against the Timberwolves this season.

Jokic has scored between 51.8 and 69.7 FD points in three of his last four games and has four consecutive double-doubles, and his matchup against the Grizzlies is a particularly favorable one on paper.

Assuming Davis plays through his questionable designation, he'll be looking to extend his streak of games with over 50 fantasy points to 13 contests, although he'll have the risk of seeing less minutes than usual if the Lakers blow out the Hornets as the point spread implies.

Haliburton has scored 59.9 and 55.2 FD points in his last two games after several games with more modest production.

Morant has scored over 49.3 FD points in three of his first four games of the season but will have to overcome the illness that has him listed as questionable.

Wembanyama has delivered under 5x his current salary in three of his last four games, but he naturally has the upside to rectify that on any given night, especially in a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

LeBron James, LAL ($9,900)

LeBron has scored over 54 FD points in four of his last five games, which should make him very popular at his salary Thursday if he's able to play through his injury.

Jayson Tatum, BOS ($9,800)

If Tatum plays through his ankle issues, he should be in plenty of lineups as usual against a very vulnerable Pistons defense.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,500)

With 41.4 FD points or more in six straight, Edwards boasts the type of floor that should make him very popular Thursday, especially in what could be a true barn burner against Dallas.

Terry Rozier, CHA ($9,200)

Rozier was down to 32.3 FD points against the Clippers in his most recent outing Tuesday, but he'd scored 40.9 to 64.3 in nine of the previous 10 games.

Andre Drummond, CHI ($8,900)

Drummond has seen an astronomical salary hike, but it's well-earned after he generated 68.5 FD points in his first start in Nikola Vucevic's stead Tuesday. He also had 43.1 three games ago in only 19 minutes, and those two games should keep him extremely popular Thursday.

Key Values

Nick Richards, CHA at LAL ($6,000)

Richards should continue to run with the first unit Thursday with Mark Williams listed as doubtful due to his back injury. The big man has been impressive in his teammate's stead over the last two games in particular, posting 43.5 and 30 FD points in that pair of contests. Williams has also tallied 22.3 to 28 FD points in six other games in December, and he therefore profiles as an intriguing play at his salary Thursday, especially with some increased usage available with Gordon Hayward also sidelined with a calf issue. The Lakers have also been vulnerable to centers of late, allowing 58.3 FD points to the position in the last 15 games.

Marcus Smart, MEM at DEN ($5,900)

Smart had a productive return to action Tuesday from an extended absence due to a foot injury, posting 33.7 FD points on the strength of a 13-point effort that also included five steals. The veteran was able to log 29 minutes right in his first game back, and he could potentially take the floor Thursday without Ja Morant if the latter can't overcome his illness. The Nuggets have been tough on backcourt players overall, but Smart's potential opportunity and his modest salary make him worthy of consideration for tournaments.

Duop Reath, POR vs. SAN ($5,500)

Deandre Ayton will remain out Thursday with a knee injury, meaning Reap should be set for significant minutes, if not a spot start. The rookie was outstanding off the bench on Tuesday against the Kings, recording 40.8 FD points across 32 minutes courtesy of a 25-point, nine-rebound effort. Reap has seven other tallies of greater than 20 FD points this season, and he should be in line for a productive night against a Spurs team allowing a Western Conference-high 37.7 offensive efficiency rating to centers, along with an elevated 60.6 FD points to the position in the last 15 games.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jaime Jaquez, MIA at GSW ($6,300); Taurean Prince, LAL vs. CHA ($5,100)

