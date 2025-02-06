NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 6

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're set for a solid six-game slate Thursday that features some eye-catching matchups on paper, and which could also include the Mavericks debut of Anthony Davis. There are plenty of high-salary superstars to consider but also viable value plays that can allow you to fit in multiple elite options.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Thursday, 2/6 @ 1:00 a.m. EST:

Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics (-11) (O/U: 229.5)

Houston Rockets (-1.5) at Minnesota Timberwolves (O/U: 214.5)

Orlando Magic at Denver Nuggets (-8.5) (O/U: 221.5)

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers (-7.5) (O/U: 221.5)

Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers (-1) (O/U: 229.5)

Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers (-5) (O/U: 228.0)

With the exception of the Mavericks-Celtics clash, point spreads are projecting a competitive night overall. We also have the rare instance of two games with lines of under two points, and even the Dallas-Boston clash could turn out to be much closer if Davis is able to suit up for the Mavs.

Projected totals provide less reason for optimism, as none of the games reach the 230-point mark. Nevertheless, three contests between 228 and 229.5 points – the latter figure attached to a Kings-Blazers matchup that also has the smallest spread on the slate – supply multiple game environments to focus on for DFS purposes.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Anthony Davis, DAL (abdomen): QUESTIONABLE

If Davis is available to make his Dallas debut, he could suppant Daniel Gafford as the starting center unless he's on a minutes restriction.

P.J. Washington, DAL (personal): OUT

In Washington's ongoing absence, Naji Marshall could draw the start at power forward.

Julius Randle, MIN (groin): OUT

In Randle's ongoing absence, Naz Reid should continue starting at power forward.

Other notable injuries:

Luka Doncic, LAL (calf): OUT

Russell Westbrook, DEN (hamstring): OUT

Jimmy Butler, GSW (non-injury related): OUT

Fred VanVleet, HOU (ankle): OUT

Jabari Smith, HOU (hand): OUT

Jalen Suggs, ORL (quadriceps): OUT

Caleb Martin, DAL (hip): OUT

Tari Eason, HOU (lower leg): QUESTIONABLE

Jrue Holiday, BOS (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

LeBron James, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have five players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Thursday's slate: Nikola Jokic ($12,900), Anthony Davis ($11,200), LeBron James ($10,400), Jayson Tatum ($10,100) and Domantas Sabonis ($10,000).

Jokic has scored over 66 FD points in three straight games and is typically sporting a floor of about 55 FD points on most nights.

Even if Davis is able to play through his abdomen injury, there's no guarantee of how many minutes he'll play in his Mavericks debut.

LeBron has scored 59.2 and 55.1 FD points in his last two games and should continue to see massive usage with Davis no longer on the roster and Luka Doncic yet to make his team debut.

Tatum has scored over 47 FD points in three straight, but the possibility of modest playing time is there against a Mavericks team that could be overmatched if Davis sits out.

Sabonis hasn't yet fully capitalized on De'Aaron Fox's departure, but his ceiling and the fact he plays a premium position still gives him plenty of appeal in a matchup with a Blazers team he produced 55.3 FD points against in their most recent meeting.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,700)

Edwards has scored over 65 FD points twice in the last three games, an outstanding ceiling for his salary and one that should keep him highly rostered Thursday.

James Harden, LAC ($9,200)

Harden is averaging 44.1 FD points per contest over the last 12 games and draws a favorable matchup against a fatigued Pacers team.

Kyrie Irving, DAL ($8,900)

Irving put up 53.8 FD points against the Sixers on Tuesday and should continue to be the Mavericks' usage leader if Anthony Davis fails to make his team debut Thursday.

Alperen Sengun, HOU ($8,800)

Sengun scored 51 FD points against the Nets on Tuesday in his return from a three-game absence due to a calf injury and has often proven capable of outpacing his very reasonable salary.

Malik Monk, SAC ($7,800)

Monk has scored over 40 FD points in three of his last five games and is averaging 40.1 FD points per 36 minutes without De'Aaron Fox.

Key Values

Rui Hachimura, LAL vs. GSW ($6,000)

Hachimura has scored over 30 FD points in three straight games, and with Luka Doncic not yet ready for his team debut Thursday, the floor-stretching big man should remain in an elevated role. Hachimura has shot 63.2 percent, including 57.9 percent from behind the arc, over that three-game span, and the 12.7 shot attempts per contest he's taken in the sample are a nice boost from the 9.4 he was averaging going into it. The Warriors figure to be short-handed at small forward Thursday now that they've traded Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler doesn't projected to make his team debut, and Golden State should also be fatigued to a degree after a wild 131-128 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

Keegan Murray, SAC at POR ($5,900)

Murray's salary somewhat belies the solid run of production he's in the midst of, as the versatile forward comes into Thursday averaging 28.4 FD points over his last 14 games, a stretch where he's shooting 49.0 percent, including an impressive 41.0 percent from three-point range. The 2022 fourth overall pick has exceeded 30 FD points on five occasions in that span as well, and he should continue to enjoy elevated usage with De'Aaron Fox no longer on the roster. Portland also ranks No. 24 in offensive efficiency rating allowed to power forwards and is giving up 46 FD points per contest to the position in the last 15 games, and the Blazers are yielding 37.6 percent three-point shooting at home.

Jerami Grant, POR vs. SAC ($5,300)

Grant makes for an intriguing option on the other side of the Blazers-Kings matchup, considering as good as Murray has been offensively, defense hasn't particularly been a strong suit. Sacramento checks in with allowing 47.0 percent shooting, including 37.6 percent from behind the arc, to power forwards, and the Kings are also surrendering the second-most FD points per game to fours in the last 15 games (54.7), including 57.8 per contest in the last seven. Additionally, Grant has scored at least 25 FD points in six of the last eight games, a stretch where he's also shot 39.5 percent from three-point range.

ALSO CONSIDER: Toumani Camara, POR vs. SAC ($5,500); Max Christie, DAL at BOS ($4,700)

