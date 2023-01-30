NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, January 30

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We've got eight games on the docket for Monday, and although I am hammering one budget play throughout the article, we have other great options to target for FanDuel's Monday contests.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The Thunder and the Warriors win the O/U race tonight with a lofty 241, although the Kings and Timberwolves aren't far behind with a projected total of 238. Toronto and Phoenix are at the back of the pack with a 226 total. Out of the 16 teams, we were lightest with the Wizards and the Spurs, so if you're looking for additional options, give those teams a look.

INJURIES

PHI Joel Embiid (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Embiid still has a decent chance to play, so this spot warrants some monitoring as it would affect potential values for Orlando as well. Montrezl Harrell ($4,300) would draw the start if Embiid sits.

LAL LeBron James (ankle) - OUT

LAL Anthony Davis (foot) - OUT

Davis and James will take a seat on the front end of the back-to-back. Rui Hachimura ($5,300) has an excellent chance to shine here, and he's my favorite value play on the slate. Thomas Bryant ($5,800) will also benefit and start for Davis.

OKC Luguentz Dort (hamstring) - OUT

It looks like Dort will miss another game Monday. Aaron Wiggins ($4,200) is a great budget pivot in this spot.

DAL Luka Doncic (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Doncic's injury has slate-wide implications, as the Mavs bench and remaining starters become viable as pivots if he sits. If Doncic plays he may be limited, so the best advice is to look at Dallas for value if Doncic is a scratch. Spencer Dinwiddie ($8,400) and Tim Hardaway ($5,300) lead the replacement list.

TOR OG Anunoby (wrist) - OUT

Precious Achiuwa ($6,100) posted a massive line in Anunoby's stead, and you can still look his way in light of the continued absence.

ATL Trae Young (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Obviously, Dejounte Murray ($8,300) would work well if Young sits, but I would also have some interest in Bogdan Bogdanovic ($5,800) in this spot.

POR Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Josh Hart (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

Drew Eubanks would start if Nurkic sits again, and although Jerami Grant ($6,700) warrants consideration on his own, I like him even more if Hart is out.

ELITE PLAYERS

As previously stated, the status of Luka Doncic ($12,000) looms over the slate, as it would seem to be a smash spot for him against the Pistons. My early approach is to consider him a fade, and if we are looking for elite eligibility at point guard, it's hard to look away from Damian Lillard ($10,200). He was contained a bit by the Raptors, but all signs point to a bounce-back against the Hawks. The next player garnering consideration is Domantas Sabonis ($9,600) and I would up his exposure if Rudy Gobert sits. He still works for me in either scenario, however.

Nothing else really excites me at $8k and above, but I would give De'Aaron Fox ($8,500) a look due to the favorable point-per-dollar numbers, and now that Chris Paul ($8,300) has returned, his assist totals will salvage any shooting deficiencies he might have against the Raptors.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OT?HER TARGETS

Russell Westbrook, LAL ($7,800) @ BKN

I already identified Hachimura as one of the best plays on the slate, but you have to consider takeover ability from Westbrook. The absence of James and Davis should open the door for Westbrook's triple-double potential, but it will be at Darvin Ham's discretion. Sometimes the scheme allows Westbrook free reign and sometimes it doesn't, but if the All-Star is let loose, he could go well north of 40 FDFP. Dennis Schroder ($6,800) is also a backcourt candidate who could benefit.

Wendell Carter, ORL ($7,300) @ PHI

Make this play if Embiid is out. If you don't have the necessary time to check in on Embiid's status, it might be best to ignore this endorsement, but his dual eligibility makes him a bit more appetizing.

D'Angelo Russell, MIN ($7,200) vs. SAC

It makes sense to ride Russell's recent production wave. Anthony Edwards' salary is becoming unsustainable, and it's partly due to output absorption from Russell, who still sits at a nice spot in the player pool. The two teams clashed a couple of days ago and Russell crushed with 36.4 FDFP.

Killian Hayes, DET ($6,400) @ DAL

I favor Hayes with or without Doncic in for Dallas. Hayes had one of his best lines of the season against the Mavericks back in early December. Although his numbers can fluctuate somewhat, I think he could come in with lowered exposure amid so many appealing backcourt choices in the player pool.

Also consider: Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($6,600) vs. ORL

VALUE PLAYS

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Rui Hachimura is just too cheap to ignore. Get him in all of your lineups! Additional Laker value can also be found with Troy Brown ($4,100).

Cameron Johnson, PHO ($6,000) vs. TOR

Johnson's return is a godsend for the Suns, and although I think this salary is a bit too high, I'm ok with using him. He has the advantage of a rest day at home and his numbers since returning have been excellent. He only needs to break 30 FDFP to be worthwhile, and he's hit that milestone in three of his last five games.

Isaiah Stewart, DET ($5,200) @ DAL

Let's not forget that Christian Wood is still sidelined for the Mavericks, and due to Stewart's dual eligibility, slotting him into lineups seems to be a reasonable call. The uptick of production from Jalen Duren ($6,500) is definitely a concern, and while Duren is fine, he only has center eligibility and would fall behind Sabonis as a quality big man. Stewart carries some risk, so if you're looking for a player at this position with a more reliable floor, Atlanta's John Collins ($6,000) fills the same slots.

Donte DiVincenzo, GS ($5,500) @ OKC

The spread is currently only four points, but if the Warriors can break this game open, I'd expect a sharp spike in DiVincenzo's production. The best thing about him is his dual eligibility, as the SF pool is a little light and we might as well target that position for value if we aren't getting optimal numbers there. He's a great option for tournament lineups.

