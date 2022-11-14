NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday , November 14

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel is fielding seven contests for its main NBA slate, so let's dig into the action, looking first at the betting lines and totals for the evening.

SLATE OVERVIEW

ORL (-1.5) vs. CHA O/U: 220.5

TOR (-5) @ DET O/U: 219.5

BOS (-10.5) vs. OKC O/U: 228.5

MIA (-1.5) vs. PHO O/U:216.5

MIL (-4) vs. ATL O/U: 224

LAC (-5.5) vs. HOU O/U: 220.5

GSW (-8) vs. SAN O/U: 232

The narrow line for Orlando and Charlotte interests me, primarily because players from these teams have had low roster rates of late, especially for Orlando. The Suns-Heat line is a little confusing, as the O/U seems a bit low and although the game should be close, I don't think Miami deserves the points. I identify multiple players in the Warriors-Spurs nightcap, and you can probably do some research and go a bit deeper into the game beyond these endorsements.

INJURIES

***NOTE: This section only mentions new and notable injuries. Use your best judgment for ongoing injury situations.

TOR- Fred VanVleet (illness) - OUT

Malachi Flynn ($3,800) will garner the start while VanVleet is out.

DET Cade Cunningham (shin) - OUT

If Alec Burks ($4,300) is active, I like him in this spot, as well as Killian Hayes ($5,100).

PHO Chris Paul (heel) - QUESTIONABLE

Flip to Cameron Payne ($5,700) as a decent pivot if Paul sits.

MIA Tyler Herro (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Herro could miss more time, but he is still listed as questionable at this point. Gabe Vincent ($4,700) will continue to see increased time if Herro is sidelined Monday.

HOU Jalen Green (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

Kevin Porter ($7,100) would likely absorb a lot of Green's production if he were to miss Monday's game.

ELITE PLAYERS

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,300) is expensive as usual, but he historically plays well against the Hawks so he has to be considered here. Rather than load up in this area, I will fade down to Paul George ($9,300) against the Rockets, and Devin Booker ($9,000) as a conditional add if Chris Paul sits.

Moving further into the $8k range, LaMelo Ball ($8,400) is back and has a plum matchup against the Magic. He looked great in his debut, and his usage should continue to increase as he gets back up to speed.

Also consider: Bam Adebayo, MIA ($8,000) vs. PHO

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($7,500) @ DET

Although we mentioned the Flynn pivot, the real beneficiary of VanVleet's absence is likely to be Barnes, who has a history of playing well when the guard is out. Although he's had some shooting struggles lately, a slight volume increase may help to get him back into the groove.

Keldon Johnson, SAN ($7,100) @ GSW

Johnson is playing lights out currently, averaging 23.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over his last five games. While the Warriors are solid offensively, they've been pretty forgiving to Johnson's position, so I'm willing to load up on San Antonio's best player. Jakob Poeltl ($6,900) is another Spur I like in this scenario.

Josh Giddey, OKC ($6,700) @ BOS

Giddey's dual eligibility and favorable salary make him an add for me. He's coming off a triple-double against the Knicks, and although this is a back-to-back game, the team did not have far to travel. Giddey is a streaky player who can stay hot over multiple games.

Wendell Carter, ORL ($6,500) vs. CHA

The Magic are woefully short-handed, but Carter remains one constant in the lineup. He is on a two-game double-double streak, and playing a frontcourt player against the Hornets is usually a wise move, especially with Gordon Hayward's ongoing injury. If he plays, I also don't mind Jalen Suggs ($5,900).

Also consider: Ivica Zubac, LAC ($6,500) @ HOU

VALUE PLAYS

As usual, look to the Injuries section for budget options.

John Collins, ATL ($5,900) @ MIL

Collins may get some resistance here, but with Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday still missing, he should be able to use his floor-stretching ability to create mid-range mismatches, and he'll also rack up some secondary numbers along the way. Collins is also due to bounce back after a frustrating game against the Sixers.

Saddiq Bey, DET ($5,600) vs. TOR

Bey is another player who stands to benefit from Cade Cunningham's absence, and it's an exploitable spot as the Raptors continue to look for answers to the gap left by Pascal Siakam. Bey is also playing well lately, posting consistent production after beginning the season with a string of single-digit scoring performances.

Klay Thompson, GSW ($5,300) vs. SAN

Thompson's upside is just too good at this salary, although I understand that he's this low due to some shooting struggles of late. Still, he's the kind of player that can explode at any moment, and won't hurt you too badly at this salary if his shot happens to be off. Based on the potential volatility, he's a better tournament option.

Al Horford, BOS ($4,300) vs. OKC

Horford is still way undervalued at this salary, but it's partly due to an absence in Boston's last game. Otherwise, Horford has played well, averaging 30.5 FDFP over his past five contests. If he can hit that average, he'll crush value at this salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.