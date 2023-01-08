NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, January 8

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.
FanDuel's Sunday main slate tips off at 6:00 p.m. EST with six games to enjoy after the NFL season draws to a close.
SLATE OVERVIEW
For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page.
Even though the projected total of the game isn't tops on the slate, we took a lot of Mavs against the Thunder. Spots where we may have skimped a bit include Atlanta against the Clippers and Minnesota against the Rockets. You can find options beyond what we've mentioned on both squads.
INJURIES
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report. Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries on today's slate. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment for long-term and ongoing injury scenarios.
MIA Bam Adebayo (thigh) - QUESTIONABLE
MIA Tyler Herro (back) - QUESTIONABLE
Adebayo had a great performance against Phoenix, but must have picked up the injury during the game and very little is known about its extent. We're equally in the dark about Herro's preparedness, but Orlando Robinson ($4,000) would be your pivot for Bam. If Herro misses, I've become enamored with Victor Oladipo's ($5,300) potential, and it will only be magnified if the former is out.
MEM Ja Morant (thigh) - QUESTIONABLE
MEM Steven Adams (illness) - QUESTIONABLE
This is the exact spot where Tyus Jones ($5,000) could explode if Morant can't go. Adams could be back. And with Brandon Clarke also out, Xavier Tillman would start if Adams' tag holds.
OKC Aleksej Pokusevski (leg) - OUT
This is an ongoing injury that I wouldn't normally mention, but I'm using it to highlight Jalen Williams' ($6,000) production valve opening up, and his salary rising along with it. We would be wise to take advantage of Williams while he's still this reasonable.
MIN Anthony Edwards (hip) - QUESTIONABLE
No one on the squad would be able to fully absorb Edwards' production, but I expect D'Angelo Russell ($7,0000) to do a lot of the heavy lifting. A direct pivot is more difficult to pin down, but I would lay some exposure on Jaylen Nowell ($5,000) if Edwards sits as expected.
LAC Paul George (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE
If George misses out again, my money is on Norman Powell ($5,500) as the best pivot candidate.
PHO Chris Paul (hip) - QUESTIONABLE
PHO Cameron Johnson (knee) - QUESTIONABLE
PHO Devin Booker (groin) - OUT
PHO Cameron Payne (foot) - OUT
Paul exited early during Friday's loss, and his name is now added to Phoenix's lengthy injury list. If Paul is out, the team will likely give Duane Washington ($4,000) the first crack at the point, and Torrey Craig ($5,100) should pitch in if Johnson remains sidelined.
CLE Darius Garland (thumb) - QUESTIONABLE
CLE Donovan Mitchell - PROBABLE
Depending on when you sign in, you may still see a questionable tag for Mitchell. But unless there's breaking news, he should play. Garland gave it a try with his thumb in the previous game, but a return is currently up in the air. Keep your ear to the ground if you plan on utilizing these players against the short-handed Suns.
ELITE PLAYERS
We have enough value on the slate to make room for a few elites, and you can't get much better than Luka Doncic ($12,500) against the Thunder. We currently have him projected at 57 FDFP, but he could easily go north of that number. The pace of the game is a bit concerning, but it's hard to ignore the Nets of late. Kevin Durant ($10,800) and Kyrie Irving ($8,800) remain as relevant as ever and hold steady at their current salaries.
We have injury concerns that we've already addressed throughout the upper echelon of the player pool, but there are still some players in the 8k range we can roster with confidence. I prefer the slightly cheaper Dejounte Murray ($8,500) over Trae Young against the Clippers. On the other end of this matchup, I will give exposure to Kawhi Leonard ($8,600) if George doesn't play despite his recent salary increase.
We have to round out the elites by giving some love to Lauri Markkanen ($8,400), who keeps dazzling us with stellar stat lines. His output gives the Jazz a chance to upend the red-hot Grizzlies.
EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS
Jaren Jackson ($7,300) and Dillon Brooks ($5,500), MEM vs. UTA
Brooks belongs in the value section, but it made sense to group the two together in the event of a Ja Morant absence. We should expect a spike in usage and a production boost from both players if Morant sits - especially from Brooks, who tends to excel when the premier guard is off the floor.
Onyeka Okongwu, ATL ($6,200) @ LAC
Okongwu continues to be a solid contributor amid Clint Capela's absence. This might not be the best matchup for the big man, but at this salary he doesn't need to do much to make an impact. If the Clippers are without Paul George, Okongwu will need to amp up the defense as LA look to gain the upper hand in the interior. It could be a rough night against Ivica Zubac, but we've seen Okongwu do well against the likes of Draymond Green and Nikola Vucevic recently.
Mikal Bridges, PHO ($6,100) vs. CLE
The Suns just took on Cleveland, and Bridges performed well with 32 FDFP. We should have seen a little more from him during the team's slew of absences, but the recent addition of Chris Paul to the injury report should result in a usage boost for the wingman if the tag holds. Thanks to decent secondary numbers, Bridges has a very reliable floor and won't hurt you at this salary.
Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL ($6,000) @ OKC
Maybe stacking Doncic and Dinwiddie isn't the smartest idea in most scenarios, but I have no problem with it against the Thunder. Dinwiddie scorched Oklahoma City for 40 FDFP in the previous matchup, and he did it alongside a 60-FDFP night from Doncic. Is this a good combo or what?
Also consider: Jordan Clarkson, UTA ($6,900) @ MEM
VALUE PLAYS
Don't forget about the values we mined in the injury section, with Victor Oladipo, Norman Powell and D'Angelo Russell some of my favorite plays of the day - so be sure to give the section a second look.
Tim Hardaway, DAL ($5,400) @ OKC
What can I say? I love this matchup. Granted, the Thunder's backcourt is healthy. And though Jalen Williams is heating things up, Dallas's defense should win the day here. Hardaway is always a good defender, and his recent streak of scoring makes him a very viable fantasy candidate. Even with big nights from Doncic and Dinwiddie, Hardaway found 32 FDFP against the Thunder last month.
Jabari Smith, HOU ($5,000) vs. MIN
The potential absence of Anthony Edwards compels me to look Smith's way despite leaving Kevin Porter and Jalen Green off the list. I expect both guards to have decent games, but their salaries were a bit too high for me. Smith is valued appropriately and is a great salary saver even though the rookie carries a lot of variance. He's only slottable at PF, which is a minor handicap.
Mike Muscala, OKC ($3,900) vs. DAL
Our options at center are a little thin, and although this is a punt play of the highest order, it's worth noting Muscala has recently started at center for the Thunder. I wouldn't object to him if you desperately needed salary relief, but he's far from a certainty. Since I faded other centers that are more popular, I felt obliged to add Muscala as an option despite some skepticism.