The NBA kicks off 2025 with an action-packed eight-game slate beginning at 7:00 pm ET. I've got you covered with my preferred targets for FanDuel's wide array of available contests.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page.

The DEN/ATL game is the winner of the total race by a wide margin, so be sure to give those rosters an extra pass. We made some Orlando calls despite the horrible projected total, but recent production made one player, in particular, a safe call. As usual, I was pretty bullish about the Knicks, but I excluded one of their star players based on cost.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

PHI Joel Embiid (rest) - OUT

PHI Andre Drummond (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

With Embiid sitting and Drummond's attendance in question, Guerschon Yabusele ($4,600) emerges as the budget option to target for Wednesday's matchup against the Kings.

TOR RJ Barrett (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

TOR Gradey Dick (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

Barrett didn't travel with the team, but they'll be back home in Toronto to face the Nets, and Barrett could return to action. Rather than make a pivot for Barrett or Dick, it's best to wait and see how the lineup shakes out closer to game lock.

WAS Jordan Poole (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Poole could miss his third consecutive game, and Malcolm Brogdon ($5,800) remains the best option for his missing production.

UTA John Collins (hip) - DOUBTFUL

Several players have jumped in to assist during Collins' absence, but no one stands out as a worthwhile pivot. The Jazz have a tough matchup against the Knicks, so it might be best to fade the Utah backcourt altogether.

HOU Amen Thompson (suspension) - OUT

HOU Tari Eason (leg) - QUESTIONABLE

Cam Whitmore ($4,200) is a viable dart throw, especially if Eason is absent.

SAC Keegan Murray (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

Murray's absence is significant and could serve as an additional opportunity for DeMar DeRozan ($7,100) to pick up the slack. I'd rather target him over a direct replacement.

ELITE PLAYERS

Nikola Jokic ($12,800) is the only player above 10k in Wednesday's player pool. Although he has a favorable matchup against Atlanta, there's a $2,900 gap between Jokic and the next-highest player. That's a significant amount that could be spent elsewhere, so the All-Star is a fade for me tonight.

The $9k range is a little more packed than usual, with nine options to choose from. When you consider Dallas' current struggles, Alperen Sengun ($9,000) stands out as a great option, and I will take him over Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,900), who is a little too expensive. I will likely anchor some lineups with Sengun as the biggest spend-up. Since Domantas Sabonis ($9,600) has PF eligibility, I will seriously consider him against the Embiid-less Sixers. De'Aaron Fox ($9,000) has been lighting up the boards recently, so he also warrants a look at his salary.

We have six players in the $8k range, and it's where many of your best guard options will dwell. It's hard to argue with Dejounte Murray's ($8,500) recent production, and I expect a decent outing against the Heat. Murray had a career game in one of his matchups against Miami last April, and his other three meetings with the Heat also generated solid totals. Tyler Herro's ($9,200) nightly production is also hard to ignore on the other side of this matchup.

Also consider: Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($8,700) @ SAC

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Josh Hart, NYK ($7,700) vs. UTA

With Jalen Brunson a little banged up and Towns a prohibitive spend, Hart is the best way to get involved with the Knicks. Hart is coming off a triple-double, preceded by three consecutive double-doubles. His success in alternate categories can help offset a mediocre shooting performance, and he's set up well to get this share of rebounds If John Collins remains out. I will also give some exposure to Mikal Bridges ($6,600).

Josh Giddey, CHI ($7,000) @ WAS

Giddey has been struggling with an ankle injury, but he's beaten 5x value relative to this salary for five consecutive games. He is coming off a few days of rest, and we'll assume the ankle won't keep him from taking the floor. It's also a very favorable matchup against the Wizards, who may have some backcourt problems if Jordan Poole misses again.

Goga Bitadze, ORL ($7,000) @ DET

Bitadze is playing lights-out of late, and he may fly under the radar due to Orlando's lack of national exposure and the low projected total. We can utilize Bitadze at PF, which allows us to stick with Sengun at center. He's a good pivot off of Sabonis' PF designation if the salary cap starts to betray you. Bitadze is demonstrating a reliable floor, so start him with confidence.

Malik Monk, SAC ($6,500) vs. PHI

Keegan Murray's absence will require multiple Kings to step up. If you haven't noticed, Monk is finally a first-unit guy for Sacramento, getting the respect he deserves after toiling with the second unit for two seasons. I'd be a bigger fan for a few hundred less, but the scenario seems to favor the off-guard, who may see a few more rebounds come his way.

Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL ($6,300) @ HOU

You're missing out if you aren't giving Dinwiddie nightly consideration. There's no question that Kyrie Irving will continue to post voluminous totals with Luka Doncic out. Still, Dinwiddie is also absorbing a lot of the missing production, and he's doing it at a bargain price. He's only eligible at PG, but based on our other endorsements, we should be able to fit him in.

I'll now identify additional targets at every position, emphasizing value and upside production.

PG/PF Ben Simmons, BKN ($5,700) @ TOR

SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, ORL ($4,600) @ DET

SF/SG Christian Braun, DEN ($5,600) vs. ATL

PF/SF Herbert Jones, NOP ($5,800) @ MIA

C/PF Onyeka Okongwu, ATL ($5,200) @ DEN

