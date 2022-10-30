NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Stategy for Sunday, October 30

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.
It's a typical Sunday for FanDuel as they lop off the early matchups and offer a seven-game slate for most of their major contests.
SLATE OVERVIEW
GSW (-7.5) @ DET O/U: 230
MIN (-5.5) @ SAS O/U: 235.5
DAL (-9) vs. ORL O/U:216.5
PHO (-11.5) vs. HOU O/U: 228
DEN (-3.5) @ LAL O/U: 220.5
CLE (-4.5) vs. NYK O/U: 222.5
BOS (-8) vs. WAS O/U: 225
The two best DFS games can be found at the top. And even though we didn't endorse any stars for the Warriors, you should still think of them as honorable mentions. The stars and reserves for the Suns were favorites on our list, but we didn't touch Detroit or New York.
INJURIES
CLE Darius Garland (eye) - OUT
Cedi Osman ($4,500) should see a slight boost in this spot.
GSW Jordan Poole (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
Poole suffered the injury on Saturday and the team could give him the day off on the back-to-back. If he sits, Moses Moody ($3,600) would be in line for more minutes.
SAS Devin Vassell (knee) - OUT
With Josh Richardson (back) questionable, expect Jeremy Sochan's ($4,700) role to enhance.
ORL Cole Anthony (oblique) - OUT
ORL Markelle Fultz (toe) -OUT
ORL Jalen Suggs (ankle) - OUT
ORL Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) - OUT
ORL Moritz Wagner (foot) - OUT
For some uniqueness in your lineups, give a look at the starting lineup when it's released.
PHO Deandre Ayton (ankle) - OUT
As Ayton's replacement, I like Jock Landale ($4,500) slightly better than Bismack Biyombo ($4,000).
ELITE PLAYERS
Luka Doncic ($12,000) has produced some standout play and he's the first to break the 12k barrier. Since he's on a back-to-back after a tough loss, I think the number is a bit too high but you can't fault anyone for going with him. I'm going to slip past the other five-figure stars tonight.
In fact, I'm going down to the low 9k range and giving Donovan Mitchell ($9,300) and his dual eligibility a boost. And as Devin Booker ($8.900) is still at a reasonable salary, he also gets an endorsement. Within the 8k level, Bradley Beal($8,600) and Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,400) represent my favorite targets.
Also consider: Jaylen Brown, BOS ($8,300) vs. WAS
EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS
Anthony Edwards, MIN ($7,700) @ SAS
Surprise! I'm pretty predictable considering I've endorsed Edwards in every FanDuel article I've written this season. I seem to catch him in very exploitable spots, and he's in another one against the Spurs. Edwards has already gone up against the Spurs twice and he roasted them for 51 FDFP the last meeting. I'd be happy with 40 at his current salary, but I will gladly take more.
Chris Paul. PHO ($7,400) vs. HOU
Like Booker, Paul is in a great spot against Houston. He's a fantasy-point dynamo when his shot is dialed in, but his regular dose of assists and rebounds are enough to make him viable. Paul should get the looks we need against the Rockets for a point total to match his other numbers.
Caris LeVert, CLE ($6,700) vs. NYK
With Garland still out, LeVert will be tasked to absorb a lot of that production. I also love his ability at four different positions - especially small forward - which can sometimes be a difficult position on smaller slates.
Wendell Carter, ORL ($6,400) @ DAL
Carter also offers multi-position eligibility, and he's healthy amidst a roster littered with injuries. He should be able to handle Dwight Powell and Christian Wood well enough to generate a solid fantasy total.
Also consider: Alperen Sengun, HOU ($6,100) @ PHO
VALUE PLAYS
Refer back to the injury section for the best values, with a special nod to Ayton's replacements at center.
Tre Jones, SAS ($6,000) vs. MIN
Jones averaged right around 26 FDFP in the two games against the Timberwolves, and that's not quite 5x value for the guard. He's still exceeded 30 FP three times so far this season and should be close enough to that number to be worthwhile.
Marcus Smart, BOS ($5,600) vs. WAS
Although there are a lot of mouths to feed in Boston, I still think Smart has value. He's registered two straight outings with 30-plus FDFPs and will be involved in a fast-paced game against Washington.
Cameron Johnson, PHO ($4,300) vs. HOU
Johnson is someone who should play a key part in both the offense and defense while Ayton is out for a few games. If the game script fits, his numbers could double if he contributes as expected.
Here are some other deep values to consider:
PG Monte Morris, WAS ($4,900)
PF/C Draymond Green, GSW ($5,700)
PG/SG Patrick Beverley, LAL ($4,900)