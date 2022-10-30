NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Stategy for Sunday, October 30

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

It's a typical Sunday for FanDuel as they lop off the early matchups and offer a seven-game slate for most of their major contests.

SLATE OVERVIEW

GSW (-7.5) @ DET O/U: 230

MIN (-5.5) @ SAS O/U: 235.5

DAL (-9) vs. ORL O/U:216.5

PHO (-11.5) vs. HOU O/U: 228

DEN (-3.5) @ LAL O/U: 220.5

CLE (-4.5) vs. NYK O/U: 222.5

BOS (-8) vs. WAS O/U: 225

The two best DFS games can be found at the top. And even though we didn't endorse any stars for the Warriors, you should still think of them as honorable mentions. The stars and reserves for the Suns were favorites on our list, but we didn't touch Detroit or New York.

INJURIES

CLE Darius Garland (eye) - OUT

Cedi Osman ($4,500) should see a slight boost in this spot.

GSW Jordan Poole (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Poole suffered the injury on Saturday and the team could give him the day off on the back-to-back. If he sits, Moses Moody ($3,600) would be in line for more minutes.

SAS Devin Vassell (knee) - OUT

With Josh Richardson (back) questionable, expect Jeremy Sochan's ($4,700) role to enhance.

ORL Cole Anthony (oblique) - OUT

ORL Markelle Fultz (toe) -OUT

ORL Jalen Suggs (ankle) - OUT

ORL Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) - OUT

ORL Moritz Wagner (foot) - OUT

For some uniqueness in your lineups, give a look at the starting lineup when it's released.

PHO Deandre Ayton (ankle) - OUT

As Ayton's replacement, I like Jock Landale ($4,500) slightly better than Bismack Biyombo ($4,000).

ELITE PLAYERS

Luka Doncic ($12,000) has produced some standout play and he's the first to break the 12k barrier. Since he's on a back-to-back after a tough loss, I think the number is a bit too high but you can't fault anyone for going with him. I'm going to slip past the other five-figure stars tonight.

In fact, I'm going down to the low 9k range and giving Donovan Mitchell ($9,300) and his dual eligibility a boost. And as Devin Booker ($8.900) is still at a reasonable salary, he also gets an endorsement. Within the 8k level, Bradley Beal($8,600) and Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,400) represent my favorite targets.

Also consider: Jaylen Brown, BOS ($8,300) vs. WAS

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($7,700) @ SAS

Surprise! I'm pretty predictable considering I've endorsed Edwards in every FanDuel article I've written this season. I seem to catch him in very exploitable spots, and he's in another one against the Spurs. Edwards has already gone up against the Spurs twice and he roasted them for 51 FDFP the last meeting. I'd be happy with 40 at his current salary, but I will gladly take more.

Chris Paul. PHO ($7,400) vs. HOU

Like Booker, Paul is in a great spot against Houston. He's a fantasy-point dynamo when his shot is dialed in, but his regular dose of assists and rebounds are enough to make him viable. Paul should get the looks we need against the Rockets for a point total to match his other numbers.

Caris LeVert, CLE ($6,700) vs. NYK

With Garland still out, LeVert will be tasked to absorb a lot of that production. I also love his ability at four different positions - especially small forward - which can sometimes be a difficult position on smaller slates.

Wendell Carter, ORL ($6,400) @ DAL

Carter also offers multi-position eligibility, and he's healthy amidst a roster littered with injuries. He should be able to handle Dwight Powell and Christian Wood well enough to generate a solid fantasy total.

Also consider: Alperen Sengun, HOU ($6,100) @ PHO

VALUE PLAYS

Refer back to the injury section for the best values, with a special nod to Ayton's replacements at center.

Tre Jones, SAS ($6,000) vs. MIN

Jones averaged right around 26 FDFP in the two games against the Timberwolves, and that's not quite 5x value for the guard. He's still exceeded 30 FP three times so far this season and should be close enough to that number to be worthwhile.

Marcus Smart, BOS ($5,600) vs. WAS

Although there are a lot of mouths to feed in Boston, I still think Smart has value. He's registered two straight outings with 30-plus FDFPs and will be involved in a fast-paced game against Washington.

Cameron Johnson, PHO ($4,300) vs. HOU

Johnson is someone who should play a key part in both the offense and defense while Ayton is out for a few games. If the game script fits, his numbers could double if he contributes as expected.

Here are some other deep values to consider:

PG Monte Morris, WAS ($4,900)

PF/C Draymond Green, GSW ($5,700)

PG/SG Patrick Beverley, LAL ($4,900)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.