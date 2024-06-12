NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Finals Game 3: Wednesday, June 12

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Dallas could find an opening in Game 3 due to a key potential absence from the Celtics, but they'll still face an uphill battle as the Finals shift to the Mavericks' home court. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET, and I'm offering my best recommendations for FanDuel's single-game format below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

While FanDuel's single-game format adjusts salaries to make up for the new environment, it differs from other sites with static ones regardless of roster slot. You're looking for your top three scorers on any given night, followed by two additional utility spots without a multiplier. There is no salary penalty for putting a player in a multiplier. The three positions are as follows:

MVP - 2.0x

STAR - 1.5x

PRO - 1.2x

Before we begin, let's take a look at the winning Game 2 lineup from one of FanDuel's most popular contests.

MVP Luka Doncic 131.4

STAR Jrue Holiday 74.55

PRO Jayson Tatum 51.16

UTIL Derrick Jones 22.6

UTIL Daniel Gafford 26.8

This was an odd build due to the heavy spending on Doncic and Tatum, but the winner found enough value with lower utility plays and offset the cost. There's no doubt that the recent Porzingis injury will make Tatum a worthwhile addition if their star center sits, but he still costs a pretty penny if you pay up for Doncic as well.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

BOS Kristaps Porzingis (lower leg) - QUESTIONABLE

Although Porzingis has stated publicly that he intends to play, the injury appears serious enough to put his status into question. Al Horford ($9,000) will receive a significant boost if Porzingis is inactive, and he could also be a strong play if Porzingis is limited.

DAL Luka Doncic (chest) - PROBABLE

While Doncic will play, it's worth noting that he took an injection for pain before Game 2, and he visibly winced in discomfort at various moments throughout the contest.

MULTIPLIER CANDIDATES

MVP

Luka Doncic, DAL ($17,500)

Doncic has been the best MVP option for the series' first two games, and I see no reason to deviate from him at the top. He certainly isn't cheap, but we can make room for him with minimal effort from several budget options. I would send some exposure Jayson Tatum's ($15,000) way as well, but I would only consider using him at 2.0x if Porzingis is inactive.

STAR, PRO

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($14,000)

Jrue Holiday, BOS ($12,000)

Derrick White, BOS ($11,000)

Al Horford, BOS ($9,000)*

*Use if Porzingis sits

Obviously, the player who doesn't make the cut for MVP could earn a multiplier pot, but the decreased cost of Derrick White is appealing. I'm also a fan of Holiday's work over the past few games. Brown was an overall disappointment in Game 2 but still holds obvious value despite the lofty salary.

UTILITY CANDIDATES

P.J. Washington, DAL ($10,000)

Derrick Jones, DAL ($8,000)

If Porzingis misses, I would gladly add Daniel Gafford ($9,500) and Dereck Lively ($8,500) to the list of utility potentials. I think Washington stands to benefit more if Boston's interior is limited, but he's difficult to fit if you opt for a Doncic/Tatum combo at the top. Jones would obviously be a great help to your salary cap, and Horford can also be used in the UTIL slots if Porzingis plays. We need players from both teams, so those who go with a Doncic-less build will need to use a Maverick in the non-multiplier positions.

