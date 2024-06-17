NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Finals Game 5: Monday, June 17

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The NBA Finals return to Boston on Monday evening. The Celtics have a chance at closing things out on their home court, but Dallas has now proven an ability to neutralize the favorite after a blowout win in Game 4. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET, and I have my best recommendations for FanDuel's single-game format below

SLATE OVERVIEW

While FanDuel's single-game format adjusts salaries to make up for the new environment, it differs from other sites with static ones regardless of roster slot. You're looking for your top three scorers on any given night, followed by two additional utility spots without a multiplier. There is no salary penalty for putting a player in a multiplier. The three positions are as follows:

MVP - 2.0x

STAR - 1.5x

PRO - 1.2x

Before we begin, let's take a look at the winning Game 2 lineup from one of FanDuel's most popular contests.

MVP Luka Doncic - 101

STAR Kyrie Irving - 50.7

PRO Jayson Tatum - 37.8

UTIL Jaden Hardy - 14,6

UTIL Tim Hardaway - 20.1

You could interchange Hardy with other Dallas reserves to get closer to the top total, but the lopsided win made the backup guard a decent choice. Doncic and Irving at the top is no surprise given the outcome, and it's a one-two punch you should consider if you like Dallas' chances in Game 5.

INJURIES

BOS Kristaps Porzingis (lower leg) - QUESTIONABLE

While Porzingis' outlook is cloudy for Game 5, some sources indicate that he feels better. It's anyone's guess where that falls on the probability scale, but the star center's status will loom large as we begin lineup construction. It's less of a question about rostering Porzingis, but more an indication of the potential Al Horford ($9,500) boost.

MULTIPLIER CANDIDATES

MVP

Jayson Tatum, BOS ($15,500)

Luka Doncic, DAL ($18,000)

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($14,500)

Your projected outcome of this game will determine your choices, and I believe that the Celtics will seal the deal in Game 5. I placed a bet for Boston in five a couple of months ago, and while receiving that payday would be nice, Boston's home court and stronger salary options favor leaning in that direction for DFS as well. Doncic's salary has gotten a bit too high for my taste, While I'll have him sprinkled in at MVP, most of my exposure will go to Tatum and Brown. I'll swap the duo at MVP and STAR with a 60/40 split in Tatum's favor.

STAR, PRO

Jrue Holiday, BOS ($10,500)

Al Horford, BOS ($9,500)*

Kyrie Irving, DAL ($13,500)

*- If Porzingis sits

With Tatum or Brown as likely STAR candidates, we only have the PRO positions to worry about. Derrick White has fallen off recently, and his output is one reason why I'm willing to look at Irving at the slightly inflated cost. Holiday would also be perfectly fine here, but Horford is the best fit if Porzingis is a scratch. He'll also be a fine UTIL candidate regardless of Porzingis' status.

UTILITY CANDIDATES

Tim Hardaway, DAL ($7,000)

Dereck Lively, DAL ($10,000)

P.J. Washington, BOS ($9,000)

If you opt for a build of Tatum/Brown/Irving, someone like Hardaway will be a requirement. While Hardy was present during garbage time during the blowout, I think Hardaway's production was less of a fluke. The Mavericks found more ways to utilize him and was genuinely a better fit against Boston in certain lineup combos. With the top-dollar multipliers, you can fit Horford or Washington alongside Hardway with ease, and taking Holiday or Horford will allow for Dereck Lively and even Derrick White if you're feeling lucky.

CONCLUSION

Veterans tend to show up in critical games like this, so I'm inclined to stay with Irving, Tatum and Brown in the multiplier despite my thoughts about the outcome. Taking a flier on Hardway and fading Doncic make the combo possible.

This entry will be my last if Boston prevails, and if that's the case, thanks so much for reading! I am grateful for the opportunity to help our subscribers in their DFS pursuits.

