NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 9

We're set for a six-game slate Saturday that features a few big names with either questionable designations or that have already been ruled out. There is some encouragement to be derived from the betting lines, however, and there are several spots that could be very conducive for standout individual performances.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Saturday, 3/9 @11:30 a.m. ET:

Brooklyn Nets (-6.5) at *Charlotte Hornets (O/U: 206.0)

Dallas Mavericks (-7.5) at Detroit Pistons (O/U: 234.5)

Boston Celtics (-5.5) at Phoenix Suns (O/U: 227.0)

San Antonio at Golden State Warriors (-11) (O/U: 227.0)

Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets (-13) (O/U: 227.5)

Toronto Raptors (-3) at *Portland Trail Blazers (O/U: 227.0)

*denotes team on second night of back-to-back set

We have a solid amount of what appear to be competitive games on tap based on point spreads, and even the two games with double-digit spreads have a chance to be more competitive than projected, especially the Spurs-Warriors clash. The fact that all but one game has a total of at least 227 points is also encouraging, and even the one exception, the Nets-Hornets clash, features enough defensive vulnerabilities on either side to see that number exceeded.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Luka Doncic, DAL (elbow): QUESTIONABLE

If Doncic can't play, Kyrie Irving will be due for plenty of extra usage and Dante Exum could enter the starting five.

Devin Booker, PHO (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Booker is able to play, Royce O'Neale is likely to head back to the bench.

Jaylen Brown, BOS (pelvis): QUESTIONABLE

If Brown can't suit up, Sam Hauser could draw a start at small forward while Jayson Tatum and the rest of the starting five will see bumps in usage.

Stephen Curry, GSW (ankle): OUT

In Curry's absence, Chris Paul could draw a start at point guard and the rest of the starting five will be due for plenty of extra opportunity.

Victor Wembanyama, SAN (ankle): OUT

In Wembanyama's ongoing absence, Zach Collins should continue to fill in at center.

Other notable injuries:

Lauri Markkanen, UTA (quadriceps): OUT

Scottie Barnes, TOR (hand): OUT

Jakob Poeltl, TOR (finger: OUT

LaMelo Ball, CHA (ankle): OUT

Malcolm Brogdon, POR (elbow): OUT

Cameron Johnson, BKN (ankle): OUT

Deandre Ayton, POR (hand): GTD

Jerami Grant, POR (hamstring): GTD

Scoot Henderson, POR (thigh): GTD

Tre Mann, CHA (groin): GTD

Nikola Jokic, DEN (arm): PROBABLE

Jayson Tatum, BOS (ankle): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have two players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Saturday's slate – Luka Doncic ($12,700) and Nikola Jokic ($12,000).

Assuming Doncic can play through his elbow issue, he'll be looking to extend his streak of 60+ FD-point tallies to seven games in a highly favorable matchup against the Pistons.

Jokic just went off for 68.9 FD points against the Celtics on Thursday and draws a highly favorable positional matchup against the Jazz, although there is some blowout risk attached given Denver is the largest favorite of the night.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Kevin Durant, PHO ($9,900)

Durant may get Devin Booker back in the fold Saturday but should still be very popular given his salary and the modest size of the slate.

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS ($8,500)

Porzingis has totals of 53.3 and 44.4 FD points in his last two games and will be part of what should be a highly competitive game against the Suns.

Miles Bridges, CHA ($8,500)

Bridges has scored 41.8 to 55.4 FD points in three of the last four games, which should help keep him in plenty of lineups Saturday.

Immanuel Quickley, TOR ($8,400)

Quickley exploded for 59.8 FD points in his most recent matchup against the Suns and hasn't been below 30 FD points since Feb. 12, factors that should help keep him highly rostered Saturday.

Devin Vassell, SAN ($8,000)

Vassell has thrived without Victor Wembanyama in the lineup, scoring over 50 FD points in two of his last four games and over 40 on another two occasions in the last six.

Key Values

Jaden Ivey, DET vs. DAL ($6,400)

There's a good deal of sub-$6K value Saturday, but I believe Ivey is worth the bit of extra investment due to his upside. He most recently demonstrated it against the Nets on Thursday, going off for 42.6 FD points on the strength of a 34-point performance. Ivey is ideally left for tournaments due to some of the inconsistencies in his production, but the Mavericks check in allowing 39.7 percent three-point shooting to two-guards and the fifth-most FD points per game to two-guards (44.0) on the campaign.

Gary Trent, TOR at POR ($5,700)

Trent is another player that can be streaky, but his reasonable salary helps account for that and he certainly has the ability to maximize a favorable matchup against one of his old squads. The Trail Blazers are giving up an NBA-high 26.7 offensive efficiency rating to two-guards, along with elevated 48.2 percent shooting to the position. He's also averaging 31.9 FD points per 36 minutes with Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl off the floor, and he comes in with a trio of tallies over 30 FD points in the last eight games.

Dorian Finney-Smith, BKN at CHA ($5,300)

Finney-Smith has hit his stride in the Nets' frontcourt, putting up over 25 FD points in four straight and five times in the last seven contests overall. The veteran is shooting an impressive 56.4 percent, including 41.2 percent from behind the arc, in that span, and he's drawing a premium matchup against a Hornets team that's surrendered an Eastern Conference-high 31.4 offensive efficiency rating to power forwards. Charlotte is also giving up the third-most FD points per game to fours in the last 15 (53.4), along with the fifth-highest three-point shooting percentage (37.9) on the season.

ALSO CONSIDER: P.J. Washington, DAL at DET ($5,900); Malaki Branham, SAN at GSW ($5,300)

