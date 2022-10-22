NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 22

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel's main slate on Saturday omits the early game between the Spurs and 76ers, so we will focus on the other eight games available.

SLATE OVERVIEW

BOS (-7) @ ORL O/U: 218

DET (-1) @ IND O/U: 226.5

CLE (-1.5) @ CHI O/U: 217.5

MIA (-2.5) vs. TOR O/U: 215

MIL (-12.5) vs. HOU O/U: 231.5

DAL (-5) vs. MEM O/U: 220.5

DEN (-7.5) vs. OKC O/U: 224

LAC (-3) @ SAC O/U: 221

The HOU/MIL game is probably my favorite game to target, as both teams feature explosive options in a fast-paced environment. We also gave a lot of love to the nightcap in Sacramento, and I would also explore other players that we don't mention for that game below. The only games we we won't touch are BOS/ORL and TOR/MIA, so if you are looking for super-contrarian options, look there. I often say that if you want to be unique, ignore what all of these articles say. Except for me, of course, but then again, I'm biased.

INJURIES

As a reminder - we'll only mention new injuries or questionable calls in this section. Players that have been listed as OUT for several games will usually not get a mention. Use your discretion to pivot off of these players.

ORL Jalen Suggs (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Suggs exited Friday's game with this injury, and his status is unclear. We'll see more of R.J. Hampton ($3,700) and Cole Anthony ($5,900) if he can't suit up.

IND Myles Turner (ankle) - OUT

IND Jalen Smith (face) - QUESTIONABLE

Goga Bitadze ($3,600) should absorb most of Turner's production Saturday. If Smith can't make it, Isaiah Jackson ($4,000) deserves a boost.

CLE Darius Garland (eye) - OUT

The Cavs will probably account for this injury by playing Mitchell and LeVert in the backcourt, thus freeing up time for Cedi Osman ($4,000).

TOR Chris Boucher (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

Precious Achiuwa ($4.000) will be in line for more minutes if Boucher remains sidelined.

MEM Dillon Brooks (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

If Brooks misses, added minutes should come to John Konchar ($4,500), but it's more likely that he was just holding out for the front end of the back-to-back.

DEN Jamal Murray (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Murray was never going to play one of these back-to-back games, so we will likely see him on the floor.

LAC Kawhi Leonard (rest) - OUT

LAC John Wall (rest) - OUT

We will see these tags a lot to begin the season. All of the starters get a slight bump.

Elite Plays

The slate features dour players t 10k or above, and I am a big fan of two of them. Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,500) and Luka Doncic ($10,600) are both in favorable matchups, and I especially like the salary Doncic is showing for Saturday.

As we float into the 9k range and lower, Paul George ($9,000) will get his typical Kawhi-less upgrade, and since it'll happen against the Kings, the uptick should be even more substantial. I am also a fan of Tyrese Haliburton ($8,200) against the Pistons.

Expected Chalk and Other Targets

Jrue Holiday, MIL ($7,600) vs. HOU

I'm a fan of the Holiday boost as long as Middleton is sidelined. He had a horrific shooting night to begin the season, but we'll rarely see many 2-of-15 performances from Holiday this season. In addition, recency bias could drive down his roster percentage, which is one more reason I'm taking the plunge on a potential bounce-back against the Rockets.

Evan Mobley, CLE ($6,900) @ CHI

Jarrett Allen will have his hands full with Nikola Vucevic, but Mobley will stretch the floor with plays all over the court. He started the season with a pedestrian 14/6 line, but Mobley is just getting warmed up. He should fare much better against the Bulls.

Josh Giddey, OKC ($6,800) @ DEN

Giddey is one guy that avoids the mandatory Thunder downgrade, and he proved his mettle with a nice double-double in the season opener. The Thunder almost pulled off a win over a strong Minnesota squad, so fantasy opportunities may open up for more OKC players down the road, but let's stick with one of the two safe ones for now.

Ivica Zubac, LAC ($6,600) @ SAC

Zubac had a great debut, posting 14 points, 17 rebounds and a whopping five blocked shots in the opener. He also played 35 minutes, which indicates that we'll see a lot more of Zubac this season. Zubac almost always produces when he gets 30 minutes or more, and he'll face Domatas Sabonis Saturday, who struggled mightily in the season opener.

Jalen Green, HOU ($6,200) @ MIL

Green and Kevin Porter ($7,200) should consistently post healthy lines, even against a tough team like the Bucks. Green went nuts against Memphis on Friday night with a slate-breaking 33 points, and while that won't be a nightly occurrence, Green is notorious for going on streaks and isn't afraid to put the ball up. He has attempted 41 shots over his first two games!

NBA FanDuel Value Plays

As usual, the bulk of our discounts can be found in the injury section. Bitadze and Osman are my two favorites from that group. Below are five of my favorite values to fill out your lineups

SG/SF Buddy Hield, IND ($5,700) vs. DET

PG Reggie Jackson, LAC ($5,000) @ SAC

SF/PF Dorian Finney-Smith, DAL ($4,600) vs. MEM

PG/SG Alex Caruso, CHI ($4,100) vs. CLE

SG/SF Luke Kennard, LAC ($3,800) @ SAC

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.