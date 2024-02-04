NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 4

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel's seven-game main slate will commence at 6:00 p.m. EST. Some of the NBA's biggest names will be on display on Sunday and we'll be interested in a couple of them. Let's dive in!

SLATE OVERVIEW

Highest Totals: MIL/UTA (246.5), TOR/OKC (238)

Back-to-Back Games: MIL

INJURIES

IND Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

Though Haliburton carries a tag, there's a decent chance he'll play. Keep an eye on Indy's starting lineup as games lock, but I would probably stay away from the point guard slot if he's out.

MEM Jaren Jackson (hip) - OUT

MEM Vince Williams (wrist) - QUESTIONABLE

MEM Ziaire Williams (hand) - OUT

Santi Aldama's ($6,200) salary may be a little too high, yet he's the most likely pivot in this scenario. David Roddy ($4,900) will also carry some impact. And should Vince Williams suit up, I'd also consider him against the Celtics.

BOS Jaylen Brown (back) - QUESTIONABLE

There are obvious elite names that jump out if Brown misses. Jayson Tatum ($10,100) immediately becomes worth the salary should Brown sit.

MIN Rudy Gobert (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

I think Gobert will play through the sprain, and they'll need a solid big man to fend off Alperen Sengun. If he can't go, I'll pivot up to Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,300) without much thought.

POR Jerami Grant (back) - QUESTIONABLE

If Grant is sidelined, going with this direct replacement isn't going to be the best course of action. Portland will rely on a small-ball, multi-guard effort in this spot to make Anfernee Simons ($8,200) the most reliable producer.

MIL Brook Lopez (personal) - QUESTIONABLE

It's unclear if Lopez will return, but pivot to Bobby Portis ($5,500) if the big man doesn't show.

ELITE PLAYERS

We only have four names above 10k for Sunday's slate. Jayson Tatum was already mentioned, though I think it's a great night to put Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,300) on display. He's expensive, but recent history has shown us we need a slate-breaker to stay ahead of the pace in tournament play - and SGA offers the ability to soar above all other producers against the Raptors. Lopez's potential absence also gives Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,900) some justification with the slate seeming to favor mid-range and value selections up front.

As we move down, Miles Bridges ($8,600) may get less attention after an underwhelming total against the Thunder, making him a contrarian elite who should bounce back at home against the Pacers. We also mentioned Towns above, and he earns an endorsement regardless of Gobert's potential absence.

Also consider: Kawhi Leonard, LAC ($9,300) @ MIA, Pascal Siakam, IND ($8,000) @ CHA, Kristaps Porzingis, BOS ($8,100) vs. MEM

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Derrick White, BOS ($7,300) vs. MEM

There's every reason to feel good about using multiple Celtics tonight, and I would definitely consider White if you choose to fade Tatum. He's a well-proven commodity and a few extra threes should allow him to match value - especially if Brown misses out.

Terry Rozier, MIA ($6,600) vs. LAC

Rozier is balling out with his new team. Even a horrible shooting night against Charlotte earned him over 30 FDFPs as his secondary numbers continue to reap fantasy gold for those who roster him. It's a tough matchup against the Clippers, but Rozier's in for a solid total if they keep giving him 30-plus minutes.

Michael Porter, DEN ($6,300) vs. POR

I want to get Denver involved in this soft spot against Portland, and Porter comes in at the right salary. Aaron Gordon ($6,500) is also worth a look. And while you're going to get a big game out of Nikola Jokic, the Trail Blazers could find themselves at a height disadvantage at other positions. Both players have a shot at increased production if Grant stays out, and Porter's a bit more attractive at $200 less than Gordon - though both are worth a shot.

Luke Kennard, MEM ($5,500) @ BOS

While we aren't 100 percent sure Kennard will be off a minute restriction, the Grizzlies could use his previous production against the Celtics. If he's feeling up to it, I see tremendous value at this salary if he can overtake the other Memphis options, but he's a definite wait-and-see candidate. If Kennard starts, I'd play him without hesitation.

Aaron Wiggins, OKC ($4,100) vs. TOR

Wiggins will come off the bench, though he doesn't have to do much to crush value at this salary. The continued absence of Jalen Williams (ankle) opens up opportunity for Wiggins to increase his impact on the box score, and I like him as a Sunday salary saver.

Also consider: Khris Middleton, MIL ($7,400) @ UTA

