NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 9

With the Super Bowl ruling the day, the NBA steps aside to provide a small three-game slate before the festivities get underway in New Orleans. The action begins at 1:00 p.m. EST.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page.

INJURIES

Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

MIL Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) - OUT

Expect Bobby Portis ($7,700) to take over Giannis' spot in the lineup, though his salary is a bit too high to consider in this scenario.

TOR RJ Barrett (concussion) - OUT

TOR Jakob Poeltl (hip) - OUT

Jonathan Mogbo ($4,700) will likely be Poeltl's replacement while players like Ochai Agbaji ($4,600) and Ja'Kobe Walter ($4,200) will step in for Barrett.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have two players above $10k on the slim slate, and both Cade Cunningham and Joel Embiid carry iffy injury tags. It's entirely plausible both will take the floor, with Cunningham the most likely to go. Damian Lillard ($9,400) will be my first guard off the board as he tends to show up big as a gap-filler when their All-Star big man is out.

In the $8k range, Alperen Sengun ($8,700) should find himself in a plum spot with Toronto's multiple center absences.

Also consider: Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($9,800) @ MIL, Miles Bridges, CHA ($8,300) @ DET

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Ausar Thompson, DET ($6,200) vs. CHA

Thompson represents a great salary-saving option with dual eligibility. He's a lock to log at least 25 minutes and should be able to get things going against the Hornets. Thompson has missed most of Detroit's matchups against Charlotte, but has an opportunity to surprise now that he's fully healthy.

Kyle Kuzma, MIL ($6,000) vs. PHI

While I'm not promoting Kuzma with much confidence, it'll be interesting to see how the new acquisition is implemented with Antetokounmpo out. Bobby Portis usually takes over in this spot, though Kuzma is a better fit than Khris Middleton to earn increased fill-in production. He's at a reasonable salary, and I'm willing to take the risk.

Immanuel Quickley, TOR ($5,900) @ HOU

The Raptors has been limiting Quickley's minutes, yet he was allowed to go 28 last time out and appears to be trending up. With Barrett out, Quickley is due for one of his classic do-it-all performances, provided his hip feels up to it. He has a wide-open lane to make something happen.

Dillon Brooks, HOU ($4,900) vs. TOR

Brooks continues to turn out solid lines relative to his cheap salary and has seen a consistent spike in production amid Jabari Smith's absence. There's a pressing need to use options in the 8-9k range on Sunday, so Brooks offers us a lot more cap room to make those moves.

Also consider: Gradey Dick, TOR ($4,800) @ HOU, Jalen Duren, DET ($6,600) vs. CHA

