NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 12

The action begins early at 12:30 p.m. EDT for our two-game playoff slate as the Knicks and Timberwolves attempt to extend their series leads. We've got you covered with the best endorsements from the player pool below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Before listing our endorsements, let's look at the Friday evening lineup in one of FanDuel's more popular contests.

PG Haliburton 57.3 (34.9%)

PG Conley 26.2 (35.1%)

SG Burks 26.3 (2.8%)

SG Nembhard 18 (58.3%)

SF DiVincenzo 46.6 (65%)

SF Nesmith 21.7 (36.7%)

PF Siakam 35.9 (26.3%)

PF Achiuwa 19.2 (35.9%)

C Jokic 69.3 (25.9%)

The dart throw for Burks was probably the most interesting wrinkle in this lineup. However, taking the calculated risk to embrace Jokic's inflated salary against the field is also worth noting. OG Anunoby's absence left Achiuwa as a fairly obvious budget option, though Burks was less apparent especially with a confirmation of Jalen Brunson's return to action. Haliburton's renewed burst of production is also turning this slate on its head fantasy-wise, as conventional wisdom had previously relegated him to an elite fade. As you'll see with the injury situations below, players will have to use caution with some of the budget calls made in this winning lineup, and we'll do our best to work out alternatives.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

IND Tyrese Haliburton (back) - QUESTIONABLE

IND Aaron Nesmith (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

I wouldn't worry about an absence from Haliburton, but adjustments should be made if Nesmith is limited in any way. Obi Toppin ($4,700) was a non-factor in Game 3, though he could carry increased usage if Nesmith's minutes decrease. Andrew Nembhard ($4,600) would also receive a slight boost if Nesmith struggles.

NYK OG Anunoby (hamstring) - OUT

We've already outlined Achiuwa's role in this scenario, yet Anunoby's absence also improves the value of the other starters. We'll identify who's best suited for endorsement below.

Denver lists a few players on the injury report, though no absences are expected.

ELITE PLAYERS

Aiming for Nikola Jokic ($12,200) depends heavily on the ability to grab value. But as Friday's winning lineup shows, he clocks in above 5x value despite the lofty salary. Anthony Edwards' ($10,000) Game 3 performance seemed like a bit of an outlier, and I still think he's worthwhile as one of the primary elites to target. Tyrese Haliburton ($9,600) has turned the tables the past two games, yet I still believe Jalen Brunson ($10,400) is in a position to outscore him. With a maximum of four players per team allowed, who we focus on at the top could depend on that restriction. A "traditional" stack for Jokic and Brunson appears to be the best combination as I anticipate using Pacers and Timberwolves for value. If we needed a little more cash, a pivot from Brunson to Edwards would probably be the first move I'd make.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Josh Hart, NYK ($8,200) @ IND

Though Hart didn't make the Game 3 winning lineup, I still contend he's the big winner in Anunoby's absence. While I would pivot to Donte DiVincenzo ($7,900) if I needed more salary, I believe Hart's rebounding potential will serve him well again on Sunday.

Pascal Siakam, IND ($7,600) vs. NYK

When deciding on our next elite at PF, I wrestled between Karl-Anthony Towns and Siakam and ultimately decided on the latter as the better option. Siakam has matched up well against the Knicks this series. Even though Towns has performed well, his shot volume is well below Siakam's. $7,600 isn't too expensive for this pick. And while he may only match 5x value, he projects better than most of the remaining power forwards.

Aaron Gordon, DEN ($5,900) @ MIN

Isaiah Hartenstein ($6,900) has been a popular add during the playoffs, yet Gordon has presented similar production and goes for $1000 less. His eligibility is limited to PF, but Hartenstein's added center eligibility is a non-starter with Jokic dominating the position. I'm rostering Gordon with confidence.

Mike Conley, MIN ($5,800) vs. DEN

I'm still a fan of Conley's salary and he's popped for production in key moments this series. The Timberwolves will try to lay the hammer down on Denver at home, and the veteran guard has beaten 5x value four times relative to this salary during the playoffs.

Most of our values have been mentioned and are pretty obvious. Filling out our lineups with Achiuwa ($4,800), Nembhard ($4,600), Jaden McDaniels ($4,500) and Nesmith (if he isn't limited) ($4,900) will help keep our salary cap intact.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.