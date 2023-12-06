NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 6

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

As the In-Season Tournament continues, the have-nots need to keep playing. The 11-game slate consists of teams who were eliminated in the group stage and need to return to the race for the bigger dance, the NBA Playoffs. The action begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, and we've got options galore to recommend for FanDuel this evening.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Back-to-back games: NONE

Highest totals: BKN/ATL (242.5), PHI/WAS (239.5), UTA/DAL (230)

INJURIES

MIA Bam Adebayo (hip) - OUT

Adebayo did not travel with the team. Orlando Robinson ($4,500) is the top pivot candidate, but Kevin Love ($5,000) will also step in periodically.

POR Jerami Grant (concussion) - OUT

POR Deandre Ayton (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Portland continues to be snakebit by injuries. Jabari Walker ($4,300) is the likely beneficiary in this spot. Keep an eye on Anfernee Simons ($6,300), who may return to the lineup this evening.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have five players at 10k or higher for Wednesday's slate, and Trae Young ($10,000) stands out as the best option in that range. The matchup against Brooklyn has the highest projected total on the docket, and Young has lit up the competition over the last two games, posting 74.8 and 54.4 FDFPs against the Bucks and Spurs, respectively. He recently tore up the Nets for 63.3 FDFP.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,400) is a good bet against the Spurs, as Rudy Gobert should be able to occupy Victor Wembanyama enough for Towns to get some free looks. Tyrese Maxey's ($9,200) salary is getting a little out of hand, but before his one-game absence, he exceeded 40 FDFP in three consecutive games. He's worthwhile if his illness is past him.

As we slide into the 8k range, Jimmy Butler ($8,600) will need to keep the team afloat with Adebayo out and Tyler Herro (ankle) still unavailable. Butler also had ankle trouble, but he's averaged 34.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists since returning to action. Kyle Kuzma ($8,000) rounds out the elite list, as he'll take on a Philadelphia team struggling against his position.

Also consider: Desmond Bane, MEM ($8,200) @ DET

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Malcolm Brogdon, POR ($7,800) @ GSW

We already discussed Simons' potential return, but it shouldn't affect Brogdon's usage. His veteran leadership will be sorely needed as the team tries to navigate the waters without Grant and Ayton, and he continues to play well enough to stave off Scoot Henderson for the floor general role.

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($7,800) @ CLE

Banchero has been on a tear recently, averaging 23.5 points and 11.5 rebounds over the past two games. He's matched 5x salary at this price point three times over the past five games, and although Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen present a strong test, Banchero posted two solid outings against the duo last season.

Jalen Green, HOU ($6,900) vs. OKC

After getting handled by the Lakers, the Rockets will look to get back on track at home in their first meeting against the Thunder. Aside from the tepid showing in Los Angeles, Green has been on point in most of his matchups, creating solid support in secondary categories to accompany his scoring.

Jalen Duren, DET ($6,700) vs. MEM

Xavier Tillman is back for the Grizzlies, but I still like this spot for Duren. He needs 30 minutes or more to stay relevant in this contest, but he's a good mismatch in the interior while Memphis' backcourt is compromised. His mid-range shot is strong enough to bring Tillman and Jaren Jackson out of the paint, which could boost his rebound opportunities.

Daniel Gafford, WAS ($6,000) @ PHI

One would think that Joel Embiid would be a tough matchup for Gafford, but he was able to put up 36 FDFPs against the 76ers when they last met. Granted, Embiid put up a 48/11 line against the Wizards as the top big man on the matchup, but at nearly half the cost, we could get another decent game out of Gafford. I'm still a fan of the Heat pivot for Adebayo, but Gafford is a strong alternate option.

Also consider: DeMar DeRozan, CHI ($7,700) vs. CHA

VALUE PLAYS

We have a lot of viable low-cost options on this slate, but always keep in mind why you're going low. It's tempting to litter your rosters with value options, but always have a plan for the cash you are saving. Those who make MME attempts can end up stuck in several lineups because they don't distribute these options evenly enough.

Simone Fontecchio, UTA ($5,000) @ DAL

I'm a fan of Fontecchio against the Mavericks, who are weakest at the wing. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will have their hands full with other options, leaving Fontecchio open for some perimeter looks and the occasional slash to the basket. His dual eligibility and potentially low rostership are feathers in his cap for Wednesday.

Derrick Jones, DAL ($4,900) vs. UTA

Although Jones enjoys the biggest boost when Doncic is absent, the Mavericks are shorthanded with Josh Green, Tim Hardaway and Grant Williams all dealing with various injuries. Someone will need to step up, and Jones has delivered the support in recent games. While you can't make a lot of guarantees with Doncic in the lineup, Jones needs only 25 FDFP to justify his salary, and he's hit that mark for three straight games.

Toumani Camara, POR ($4,200) @ GSW

We already identified Walker as a great pivot in this spot, but Camara is a great salary saver despite a high-variance game resume up to this point. He responded to the absences with one of his best games of the season against Utah, and his ability to get above 20 FDFP makes him worthwhile at the low cost. He can burn you, but his dual eligibility makes him an easy add at two of our slimmer positions for Wednesday.

Vince Williams, MEM ($3,900) @ DET

The Grizzlies are giving the 2022 second-round pick a decent amount of playing time, and he's crushed value at this salary over the past two games. His single eligibility at SG is a minus, but he represents a great value if you choose to roster multiple guys above 8k, which is recommended. Few will look this low, and you're missing a value-beating opportunity if you overlook him.

