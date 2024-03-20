NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 20

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We certainly had a baller night in our Monday FanDuel article, choosing Anthony Edwards as a top add. He delivered with a huge total and possibly the dunk of the year. Let's see if we can slam-sunk Wednesday's slate, which tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The IND/DET game clocks in with the best numbers in terms of total and pace, but the SAC/TOR game wasn't far behind. We gave a lot of love to that game in our endorsements. Boston and Phoenix didn't get much attention, but there are certainly worthwhile DFS options on both squads to consider for contrarian value. We have a lot of injury pivots to consider, but you'll find that the point guard position is fairly priced across the board. You'll get what you pay for at that position.

INJURIES

MIL Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) - OUT

Antetokounmpo will be unavailable, and Bobby Portis ($7,100) will likely take his spot in the starting lineup.

CLE Donovan Mitchell (nose) - OUT

CLE Evan Mobley (ankle) - OUT

CLE Max Strus (knee) - OUT

CLE Dean Wade (knee) - OUT

Cleveland's injury situation continues to provide excellent DFS value. Per usual, Jarrett Allen ($8,500) will hold court up front. Caris LeVert ($7,800) and Darius Garland ($7,700) are becoming too expensive, but Georges Niang ($4,800) and the newly acquired Marcus Morris ($3,900) are favorably priced.

BOS Jrue Holiday (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Jaylen Brown (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Sam Hauser (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Payton Pritchard ($4,800) is a great pivot for Holiday. The usual starters should absorb Brown's output.

MIA Jimmy Butler (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Bam Adebayo (back) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Tyler Herro (foot) - OUT

MIA Duncan Robinson (back) - OUT

MIA Kevin Love (heel) - OUT

MIA Nikola Jovic (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

An appearance from Butler and/or Jovic could alter Miami's usage breakdown, so let's pivot to what is currently dependable. Terry Rozier ($7,200) is a great choice here, and Bam Adebayo's ($8,600) value is enhanced if Butler and Jovic remain out. However, Adebayo was a late addition to Wednesday's injury report.

NYK Immanuel Quickley (personal) - OUT

Quickley is now added to a lengthy injury report for the Raptors. Gary Trent ($6,300) will continue to be my favorite pivot in this scenario, but Jordan Nwora's ($4,600) recent run of games makes him a viable budget add. Bruce Brown ($5,300) also sets up well.

UTA Lauri Markkanen (quad) - OUT

UTA John Collins (head) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Jordan Clarkson (groin) - OUT

Keyonte George ($6,600) and Collin Sexton ($7,400) are great backcourt pivots for Clarkson. If Collins misses, Walker Kessler ($6,000) isn't a bad idea despite his limited eligibility. A pivot for Markkanen is a murky proposition at best. I won't single out anyone outside of Taylor Hendricks ($5,100), who will continue to start.

PHI Tobias Harris (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

If Harris misses, expect another productive night from Kelly Oubre ($6,800).

POR Jerami Grant (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

Assuming Deandre Ayton ($8,300) has found an air mattress to his liking, I prefer him over Toumani Camara ($4,700) despite the massive salary differential.

MEM - SEVERAL INJURIES

Even though Desmond Bane ($8,000) is expensive, he jumps to the forefront as the team's best scoring option moving forward. Jaren Jackson ($8,700) is a big man to consider against the undersized Warriors, and GG Jackson ($6,300) warrants a recommendation based on recent production.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have three players above 10k for Wednesday's slate, and Domantas Sabonis ($10,900) is the best option against an injury-riddled Toronto squad. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,000) also faces a short-handed team in Utah, but Sabonis has more triple-double potential. FanDuel's recent triple-double bonus promo makes him even more worthwhile.

There are several great options in the 8-9k range. Tyrese Maxey ($9,200) should be fired up to take on the Suns, and Kevin Durant ($9,500) should also have a massive impact on the other end. It's hard to avoid Kawhi Leonard ($8,900) and Paul George ($8,600) against the short-handed Trail Blazers, especially with James Harden ($8,400) back in action. Chet Holmgren ($8,000) is also worth a shot at center against Utah, who will continue to struggle in the frontcourt without Markkanen.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Anfernee Simons, POR ($7,900) vs. LAC

Assuming both players stay healthy, the Portland backcourt should settle into a tandem of Simons and Scoot Henderson ($6,000) for the remainder of the season. I don't mind either player, but Simons has the best potential to exceed 5x value, Simons' dual eligibility is also an excellent reason to select him.

Kelly Olynyk, TOR ($6,900) vs. SAC

Olynyk faced a tough challenge opposite Sabonis, but considering Toronto's injury issues, I'm a fan of the big man's dual eligibility. He works as a budget pivot from Sabonis, especially if elite guard options are more appealing to you.

Keegan Murray, SAC ($6,700) @ TOR

Although Murray was less dependable recently, he's been able to turn the heat up with two value-beating numbers over the past week. He's notched double-doubles in two of his last three games, and dual forward eligibility is a plus when considering him.

Caleb Martin, MIA ($5,400)

It's tough to predict what will happen with Miami tonight given Butler's questionable status, but Martin's value increases if the star forward is a scratch. Martin can break 30 FDFPs if given enough opportunity.

VALUE PLAYS

We did a pretty good job identifying the best pivots in the injury section, but there are also several other budget picks to choose from. In no particular order, here are bargain players I prefer at every position.

PG T.J. McConnell, IND ($5,700)

SG Sam Merrill, CLE ($4,500)

SG/SF Gradey Dick, TOR ($4,400)

PF/C Trayce Jackson-Davis, GSW ($6,200)

IND/DET CONSIDERATIONS

We didn't give this game enough attention despite its favorable projected total and pace. The problem with both teams is difficulty estimating usage for available targets. If you find yourself stuck and need some diversity, you should certainly consider some options from this matchup.

