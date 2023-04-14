NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 14

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The Play-In Tournament commences Friday with two playoff spots up for grabs. The two games also provide us with another opportunity to play DFS on Yahoo, so let's highlight some players to target for your entries, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Anthony Edwards, MIN vs. OKC ($34): Edwards struggled mightily against the Lakers by only shooting 3-for-17 from the field. He posted a career high 36.9 percent from behind the arc during the regular season, but was 0-for-9 from deep on Tuesday. Edwards still managed to score 34.1 Yahoo points. Look for him to bounce back against a Thunder team that he racked up at least 45.7 Yahoo points against in each of their last three meetings during this year.

Alex Caruso, CHI at MIA ($11): It's no secret what Caruso's job is. The Bulls don't need him to score much as he's on the floor to anchor their defense. Caruso did that well against the Raptors by recording three steals and three blocks on his way to 32.6 Yahoo points. While his scoring contributions should be limited again, he can do enough on the other end to be worth considering at near the minimum salary.

Guard to Avoid

Coby White, CHI at MIA ($16): There was a point in the first half against the Raptors where White was keeping the Bulls afloat offensively. He improved as the season progress, but he's entrenched in a bench role and only logged 25 minutes against Toronto while producing 18.5 Yahoo points. That marked the fourth time from the last five games where White managed fewer than 20 Y!.

FORWARDS

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN vs. OKC ($33): This is an interesting matchup because the Thunder don't have much size at center while the Timberwolves are loaded at the position. Expect OKC to have a difficult time slowing down Towns, who's officially listed as questionable with a calf injury but seems likely to play given the circumstances. Including their loss to the Lakers, he's notched at least 43.6 Yahoo points in four straight.

Luguentz Dort, OKC at MIN ($17): With the Pelicans locking down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the first half of their matchup with the Thunder on Wednesday, Dort kept the team in the game. He finished 8-for-14 from the field, including 4-for-8 from behind the arc. Though he only shot 38.8 percent from the field during the regular season, Dort has shown an ability to score in bunches when his shot is falling. That makes him worth the risk at this low salary.

Forward to Avoid

Jalen Williams, OKC at MIN ($25): Williams put himself firmly in the discussion for one of the best rookies this season considering he stepped up offensively when SGA was unavailable. But with the Thunder healthy, he's seen his production on the decline with no more than 28.8 Yahoo points in each of the last four outings.

CENTERS

Bam Adebayo, CHI at MIA ($32): The Heat couldn't have looked much worse in their matchup against the Hawks. If it wasn't for Kyle Lowry, they would have been blown out. While Adebayo only posted 12 points, he produced enough across the board to accumulate 43.8 Yahoo points. During the regular season, he averaged 20.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in three head-to-heads against the Bulls.

Jaylin Williams, OKC at MIN ($11): With Jonas Valanciunas manning the middle for the Pelicans, the Thunder needed to use Williams more than normal. He would go on to play 32 minutes and count 32.6 Yahoo points. The Timberwolves boast plenty of size, so Williams could once again be looking at extended court time.

Center to Avoid

Rudy Gobert, MIN vs. OKC ($29): After missing the Timberwolves' game against the Lakers due to suspension, Gobert is eligible to make his return. However, he's listed as questionable with a back injury. It would be a surprise if Gobert sits this out, but could be hampered by the issue if he takes the floor. Since OKC doesn't offer a lot of height, Minnesota could mostly roll with Towns at center while allowing Gobert added time on the bench.

