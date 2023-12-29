NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 29

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There will be no shortage of action Friday with 20 teams set to take the floor. With so many options to consider, let's get right down to business and highlight some of the top players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

De'Aaron Fox, SAC at ATL ($41): The Kings lost to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, but Fox scored 43 points in that matchup. He's enjoying a career season where he's averaged 30.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals. Facing a Hawks team playing at the fifth-fastest pace and the fourth-worst defensive rating leaves Fox with tremendous upside.

Caris LeVert, CLE vs. MIL ($21): Donovan Mitchell (illness) has missed four straight games and is questionable for Friday. Even if he does return, the Cavs are still without Darius Garland (jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee). Their absences have contributed to LeVert posting 18.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals over his last six outings. The Bucks have played at the fourth-fastest pace, which should provide him even more opportunities to contribute.

Guard to Avoid

Dennis Schroder, TOR at BOS ($23): The Raptors made a change to their starting lineup Wednesday by replacing Schroder with Gary Trent Jr. Schroder still chipped in nine points and 10 assists, though going against the lowly Wizards certainly helped his cause. He also only logged 28 minutes, which is down from his season average of 32. Facing a Celtics team boasting the third-best defensive rating might make it difficult for Schroder to provide value in his new role.

FORWARDS

Miles Bridges, CHA at PHO ($30): The Hornets announced Thursday that Gordon Hayward (calf) is out for at least the next two weeks. LaMelo Ball (ankle) is still sidelined and Mark Williams (back) is doubtful again, which means they'll be severely shorthanded. Expect them to rely heavily on Bridges, who has already scored at least 33.0 Yahoo points in six of his last seven games.

Tari Eason, HOU vs. PHI ($15): Injuries will also be an issue for the Rockets as Dillon Brooks (oblique) and Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle) won't take the floor, leaving them without two key starters. Eason (leg) is also listed was questionable, though he should cover plenty of minutes if he takes the floor. He's already stepped up his game of late by averaging 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals over his last eight.

Forward to Avoid

Deni Avdija, WAS vs. BKN ($20): Avdija has recorded no more than 22.5 Yahoo points from six of his last seven games. What's just as concerning is that he's only logged 24 minutes or fewer across four of five appearances. Even though the Wizards have played at the fastest pace in the league, Avdija still will find it to hard getting enough opportunities to be worth his salary.

CENTERS

Jusuf Nurkic, PHO vs. CHA ($25): With Mark Williams out, the Hornets are down to Nick Richards at center. P.J. Washington, who's more of a stretch-four, represents his primary backup. This could be a terrific spot for Nurkic, who's averaged 12.7 points, 14.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 blocks across his last six outings.

Paul Reed, PHI at HOU ($13): Joel Embiid (ankle) will miss his third straight game. The first one he missed, Reed was limited to 17 minutes due to foul trouble. He was able to go 32 minutes in the second matchup where he posted 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks against the Magic. While foul issues could plague Reed as a starter, his salary is still low enough to make him worth considering in tournament play.

Center to Avoid

Wendell Carter Jr., ORL vs. NY ($22): Carter has started all five games since returning from injury. He hasn't spent a lot of time on the floor as he's logged no more than 23 minutes each time. Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner fared well in Carter's absence, so it might continue to be difficult for him to earn enough playing time.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.