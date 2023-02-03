NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 3

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Friday brings eight more games in the NBA. One of the marquee matchups will feature the Celtics hosting the Suns. There's the potential for some lopsided games, including the 76ers on the road against the Spurs. Let's dig into the slate and discuss some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Terry Rozier, CHA at DET ($31): Rozier has averaged 21.5 field goal attempts over the last eight games. He's turned that into averages of 25.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals. The Pistons enter with the league's second-worst defensive rating, leaving Rozier with plenty of scoring upside.

Davion Mitchell, SAC at IND ($10): The big news for the Kings is that De'Aaron Fox (personal) will miss out on Friday, leaving the possibility Mitchell could start. Even if he doesn't, he should be in line for more playing time. Across 15 games where Mitchell has logged at least 20 minutes this season, he's averaged 7.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals. Both teams rank inside the top-eight in pace of play, so he could receive enough opportunities to provide value at the minimum salary.

Guard to Avoid

T.J. McConnell, IND vs. SAC ($29): Tyrese Haliburton made his return from injury Thursday against the Lakers, which pushed McConnell back to the bench. He only saw 17 minutes and finished with 11 points and four assists. There's a chance the Pacers rest Haliburton in the second game of a back-to-back set. Otherwise, steer clear of McConnell at this salary.

FORWARDS

Scottie Barnes, TOR at HOU ($31): Barnes continues to play a lot averaging 39 minutes over the last 11 games. He didn't let his added involvement go to waste by posting 18.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.4 steals during that span. The absence of OG Anunoby (wrist) will likely keep Barnes on the floor for as much as he can handle.

Eric Gordon, HOU vs. TOR ($17): The Rockets are set to go again without Kevin Porter Jr. (foot/toe) and Jalen Green (calf). The last two without them, Gordon scored 36.5 and 36.1 Yahoo points, respectively. This isn't the easiest of matchups against a long and versatile Raptors team, but Porter and Green being out still make Gordon a solid option.

Forward to Avoid

Tobias Harris, PHI at SA ($25): This matchup has blowout written all over it. The Spurs don't carry a lot of quality depth to begin with. To make things worse, Jeremy Sochan (back) is sidelined and Tre Jones (foot) is doubtful. If the 76ers race out to an early lead, Harris and the rest of their starters might not receive a lot of playing time in the second half.

CENTERS

Mason Plumlee, CHA at DET ($24): Plumlee continues to be a reliable source of production for the Hornets posting at least 36.1 Yahoo points in seven of the last nine games. The Pistons boast a big frontcourt, which should leave Plumlee to play a lot. And the last time he faced them, he recorded 37.1 Y!.

Drew Eubanks, POR at WAS ($11): Jusuf Nurkic recently missed one outing with a calf injury, but then tried to play through it. He logged 26 minutes versus the Hawks on Monday, but then only lasted two minutes into Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies before departing again with the injury. Eubanks stepped in to go 24 minutes and finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Nurkic has already been ruled out for Friday, making Eubanks a potential bargain.

Center to Avoid

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL at UTA ($16): There are a few appealing centers on this slate with more reasonable salaries. In addition to Eubanks, this could also be a great slate to roll with Jalen Duren ($19) as he faces a Hornets team that's allowed the second-most rebounds per game. Naz Reid ($16) could also be a decent choice if Rudy Gobert (groin) is out again. That means there's no need to take a chance on Okongwu, who has produced 23.0 Yahoo points or fewer in four of the last five games as he continues to split minutes with Clint Capela.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.