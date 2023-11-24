NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 24

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA returns from a day off with 10 games Friday. Two of them list early start times, leaving us with eight to choose from for the main Yahoo slate. Let's highlight some of the top players to target, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Cade Cunningham, DET at IND ($31): Cunningham isn't efficient as he only shot 41.6 percent from the field during his rookie campaign and is currently at 40.5. But as one of the focal points of the Pistons' scoring attack, he's still averaging 21.4 points and 1.9 three-pointers to go along with 3.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists. A great all-around stat line could be coming versus the Pacers, who've played at the fastest pace and carry the league's worst defensive rating.

Malik Beasley, MIL vs. WAS ($12): This is another player with a favorable matchup. The Wizards have been nearly as poor as the Pacers at the second-fastest pace and third-worst defensive rating. When Beasley faced them last week, he finished with 16 points, five rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes.

Guard to Avoid

Jordan Hawkins, NO at LAC ($18): The Pelicans are finally starting to get some reinforcements. Jose Alvarado is back from an ankle injury to provide a proven guard off the bench. In the two games since Alvarado has returned, Hawkins logged 29 and 21 minutes, respectively. It may be difficult for him to regularly crack 30 again, which makes him risky against a Clippers squad that boasts the seventh-best defensive rating.

FORWARDS

Zion Williamson, NO at LAC ($35): The Clippers don't have a lot of size, making Williamson a potentially difficult matchup. He's been able to stay healthy in the early going and average 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists over 12 games. Although he's only shooting 59.5 percent from the free-throw line, he's hit 55.1 from the field.

Alec Burks, DET at IND ($14): Burks couldn't get much going versus the Nuggets on Monday with only three points over 17 minutes. That broke a streak where he saw at least 21 minutes and scored at least 10 points in seven straight. With the fast pace at which the Pacers have played and how badly they've performed on the defensive end, Burks could be worth the risk in tournament play.

Forward to Avoid

RJ Barrett, NY vs. MIA ($20): Barrett recently missed three straight outings with an illness. Combine that with a couple of lopsided results and he didn't get more than 26 minutes in either of the last two. That resulted in Barrett producing 25.1 and 22.9 Yahoo points, respectively. His playing time should start to creep back up, though a matchup between two sides ranking inside the bottom-six in pace of play doesn't make him very appealing for DFS.

CENTERS

Jalen Duren, DET at IND ($23): It's been a struggle for Duren to stay on the floor as he's been limited to eight games due to an ankle injury and hasn't played in two weeks. He's finally been cleared to make his return, setting him up to jump right into a plus matchup. The good news for the Pistons is that Duren has done well when available by averaging 12.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

Dario Saric, GS vs. SA ($13): This marks the final game of Draymond Green's suspension for his altercation with the Timberwolves. In the four that he has missed, Saric posted at least 32.0 Yahoo points twice. The Spurs have played at the fourth-fastest pace, so he should receive enough opportunities to provide value at his low salary.

Center to Avoid

Kevon Looney, GS vs. SA ($19): Even with Green out, Looney has logged 22 minutes or fewer in three of the last four outings. The Warriors don't ask him to score much, which has left him with averages of 6.1 points and 4.4 shot attempts after 7.0 and 4.7 last year. Duren offers much more upside and a slightly higher salary, so there's no need to take a chance on Looney.

