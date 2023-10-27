NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 27

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

A packed 11-game Friday slate leaves us with a lot of options to choose from on Yahoo. Let's highlight some players at each position to consider, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Cade Cunningham, DET at CHA ($30): After missing most of last season with an injury, Cunningham began with a difficult matchup versus the Heat. He didn't struggle and finished with 30 points, nine assists, one steal and one block while logging 36 minutes. With no minutes restriction and a role as the focal point of the Pistons' offense, Cunningham brings a high floor against the Hornets.

Cam Thomas, BKN at DAL ($13): Thomas was locked in Wednesday versus the Cavs as he saw 25 minutes off the bench and dropped 36 points on 13-for-21 shooting from the field. He only provided three rebounds and two assists, and should continue to struggle in those categories given he averaged 1.7 and 1.4 in those categories over 17 minutes per game last year. Thomas's scoring prowess alone makes him worth considering at near the minimum salary.

Guard to Avoid

Jrue Holiday, BOS vs. MIA ($30): The good news is Holiday went 35 minutes in his debut against the Celtics. The bad news is he only produced nine points and attempted 10 shots from the field. Last season with Milwaukee, he averaged 15.3 shots. Playing alongside Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis should continue to limit Holiday's offensive upside.

FORWARDS

Paolo Banchero, ORL at POR ($31): The Magic routed the Rockets in their opener, so Banchero only played 28 minutes. He attempted just six shots and finished with 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal. Banchero averaged 15.6 shot attempts in 2022-23, so look for him to be more aggressive on the offensive end against the rebuilding Trail Blazers.

Jalen Johnson, ATL vs. NY ($13): The Hawks trading away John Collins finally helped free up some minutes for Johnson. Despite not starting in the opener against the Hornets, he logged 29 minutes off the bench. After Johnson came through with 41.4 Yahoo points, there's no reason to believe his role will significantly decline at home versus the Knicks.

Forward to Avoid

Cameron Johnson, BKN at DAL ($22): Johnson dealt with a hamstring injury during the preseason, so the Nets limited him to 26 minutes in their first outing and that led to him only registering 26.5 Yahoo points. Until he's worked his way up to no restrictions, he's not worth targeting - especially on a packed schedule with so many other appealing options.

CENTERS

Domantas Sabonis, SAC vs. GS ($41): The Warriors will be missing their defensive anchor in Draymond Green (ankle), who'll sit out his second straight game. That leaves Kevon Looney, Dario Saric and Jonathan Kuminga to battle with Sabonis. He's one of the more versatile big men in the league, which he displayed on Wednesday against the Jazz in the form 22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal. Look for Sabonis to take advantage of Green's absence and produce another excellent all-around stat line.

Jalen Duren, DET at CHA ($21): The Pistons' big-man rotation in the opener was very encouraging for Duren as he logged 32 minutes and Isaiah Stewart received 35. Marvin Bagley III saw just 16 off the bench and James Wiseman didn't take the floor. Duren posted 47.8 Yahoo points in that outing and could be primed to provide excellent value again in an expanded role.

Center to Avoid

Kelly Olynyk, UTA vs. LAC ($22): The Jazz rolled out a weird rotation in their against the Kings as Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson and John Collins all got at least 31 minutes, but no one else logged more than 22. Before garbage time began and the bench was unloaded, they had 10 different players take the floor. Olynyk only played 17 minutes and could remain limited with Utah's improved depth up front.

