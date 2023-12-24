NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 25

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After giving everyone Christmas Eve off, the NBA returns with its Christmas Day slate Monday. There are five games on the schedule, and each features an exciting matchup. Let's try to build on the fun by winning some money on Yahoo. Here are some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Jalen Brunson, NY vs. MIL ($34): The Knicks lost to the Bucks on Saturday, but Brunson still scored 50.1 Yahoo points. He has exhibited a high floor, scoring at least 32.2 Yahoo points in 13 straight games. The Bucks have played at the fourth-fastest pace in the league, so expect Brunson to thrive in this rematch.

Grayson Allen, PHO vs. DAL ($13): Bradley Beal (ankle) remains out for the Suns, who have struggled to get all three of their star players on the floor at the same time. An important member of their supporting cast has been Allen, who is logging 33 minutes per game. Over his last five games, Allen has scored at least 27.8 Yahoo points four times. The Mavericks have the eighth-worst defensive rating in the league, making Allen an intriguing option.

Guard to Avoid

D'Angelo Russell, LAL vs. BOS ($22): The writing has been on the wall with Russell. He was still starting, but he recently saw his playing time drop to an average of 28 minutes over an eight-game stretch. The Lakers then benched him against the Thunder on Saturday, playing him just 17 minutes with the second unit. They won, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Russell remain a member of the second unit for at least one more game.

FORWARDS

Kevin Durant, PHO vs. DAL ($45): Durant has been mostly healthy for the Suns, appearing in 24 games already. He has been his usual stellar self, averaging 30.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Not much of an argument needs to be made to deploy him in DFS whenever the Suns are on the schedule, but he stands out even more for a limited five-game slate.

Jonathan Kuminga, GS at DEN ($13): The suspension of Draymond Green has opened up more playing time for Kuminga. Over the Warriors' last eight games, he has averaged 15.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. His efficiency has been excellent, with him shooting 57.6 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from behind the arc. At near the minimum salary, he could be worth the risk in tournament play.

Forward to Avoid

Kelly Oubre Jr., PHI at MIA ($17): Since returning from being hit by a car, Oubre has only averaged 10.1 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last nine games. Part of the reason for his decline has been him playing just 22 minutes per game during that stretch. The Heat have played at the fifth-slowest pace in the league, so Oubre might not have enough opportunities to provide value.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. GS ($59): Jokic is a terrible matchup for most teams, but especially the Warriors. They deploy a lot of small lineups, which can be troublesome with Jokic dominating the paint. Green was also out the first time these two teams met this season, and Jokic scored 67.1 Yahoo points in that matchup. Another juicy all-around stat line could be coming.

Isaiah Hartenstein, NY vs. MIL ($15): Injuries at center for the Knicks have helped Hartenstein average 31 minutes over their last eight games. While his scoring production hasn't been great, he has provided 8.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 blocks per game during that span. For those looking to save some of their budget at the center spot, Hartenstein is someone to strongly consider.

Center to Avoid

Brook Lopez, MIL at NY ($26): Lopez logged 35 minutes versus the Knicks on Saturday, but came away with only five points and three rebounds. That marked the third time over the last six games that he has scored six or fewer points. When he took on the Knicks earlier in the month, he produced just nine points and eight rebounds over 34 minutes. Too much risk comes with deploying him at this salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.