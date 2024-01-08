NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 8

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA starts off the week with six games on the schedule Monday. Let's get right to the task at hand and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Jordan Clarkson, UTA at MIL ($19): Deploying Clarkson in DFS comes with risk. He has scored 15.9 Yahoo points or fewer in three of his last eight games. However, he scored at least 40.2 Yahoo points four times during that same span. Given the upside that he has shown, he could be worth the risk against a Bucks team that has played at the fourth-fastest pace in the league.

AJ Green, MIL vs. UTA ($10): The Bucks are going to be thin at point guard Monday. They have already ruled out Damian Lillard (personal) and Cameron Payne (concussion). That could force them to give added playing time to Green. He shot 41.9 percent from behind the arc last season and is shooting 43.2 percent this season, so if he can approach 20 minutes, he could provide value at the minimum salary.

Guard to Avoid

Jalen Green, HOU at MIA ($20): Green has scored 27.0 Yahoo points or fewer in three straight games. He's having another inefficient season, shooting 40.6 percent from the field. Both the Rockets and the Heat rank inside the bottom five in the league in pace of play, so the combination of his poor shooting and fewer shot attempts make him someone to avoid.

FORWARDS

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL vs. UTA ($58): Antetokounmpo is going to see a usage rate that is off the charts with Lillard out. He has already been producing incredible stat lines, including scoring at least 72.4 Yahoo points in three of his last four games. Despite his hefty salary, Antetokounmpo is someone to consider building your entire entry around.

Khris Middleton, MIL vs. UTA ($24): Middleton is primed to step up his production in two departments with Lillard out. First, the Bucks will likely ask Middleton to score more. Second, he is also one of their best passers, averaging 4.8 assists per game. He's no longer on a minutes restriction like he was earlier this season, so expect him to be busy in this matchup.

Forward to Avoid

DeMar DeRozan, CHI at CHA ($39): The Bulls are getting healthy again with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic back. Despite both of them coming off the bench and being on minutes limits Friday against the Hornets, DeRozan scored a modest 33.2 Yahoo points. Now that the Bulls don't have to rely on him so heavily for offense, it might be difficult for him to warrant this salary.

CENTERS

Chet Holmgren, OKC at WAS ($31): This game has plenty of blowout potential. The Wizards are one of the worst teams in the league, and the Thunder are among the leaders in the Western Conference. That makes rolling with any of the starters on the Thunder a bit risky. However, Holmgren doesn't have a crazy expensive salary, and the Wizards have allowed the most rebounds per game in the league. With the limited slate, he is still worth considering.

Nick Richards, CHA vs. CHI ($14): Mark Williams (back) is out again for the Hornets. The Bulls held Richards to four points Friday, but he did haul in 12 rebounds. Given that he has averaged 9.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over the last 13 games without Williams, Richards is a viable option for those looking to spend down at the center spot.

Center to Avoid

Andre Drummond, CHI at CHA ($28): Drummond dominated when Vucevic went down, going on a five-game run in which he averaged 14.0 points, 19.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks. However, he scored only 29.0 Yahoo points with Vucevic returning Friday. Vucevic could return to the starting five, or at least play more minutes Monday, making Drummond difficult to justify at this salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.