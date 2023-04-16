NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 16

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After that sensational Saturday slate, we're back for more playoff action. We have some more Game 1s to talk about, and these matchups are a good indication of how these rotations will play out for the remainder of the series. And the action is spread throughout the day, so be sure to get in your lineups early.

Guards

Ja Morant, MEM vs. LAL ($40)

Morant has had some off-court issues overshadowing his play, but this is one of the best point guards in the NBA. He's scored at least 26 Yahoo points in all 59 games he's finished this year while generating an average of 46. Ja's also flashed 70-point upside by dropping 67 Y! in his most recent matchup with the Lakers. That's no surprise since LA ranks fifth in pace and 20th in points allowed while surrendering the second-most fantasy points to opposing PGs.

Jamal Murray, DEN vs. MIN ($29)

Are people forgetting just how good Murray was in the closing months of the season? The bubble superstar produced at least 35 Yahoo points in 25 of his final 29 games while averaging 40 Y! per during that span. That's absurd from a sub-$30 player, but it's no surprise since that's the Murray we saw prior to his ACL injury. Matching up with Minnesota couldn't be better since the club is ranked 19th in total defense while giving up the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing PGs. And in their most recent meeting, Murray amassed 40 fantasy points.

Guard to Avoid

D'Angelo Russell, LAL at MEM ($25)

Russell was a massive acquisition at the trade deadline, but he's going to be tough to trust from here on out. This is where every game matters, and it's clear he's not a major part of this offense right now. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are doing everything, with D-Lo failing to crack 30 Y! points in seven straight games. What's really terrifying is his role as he only logged 23 minutes in that first play-in matchup. Russell was benched for Dennis Schroder, so he's on a short leash with the depth of this rotation. Not to mention, Memphis ranks second in defensive efficiency.

Forwards

Norman Powell, LAC at PHX ($19)

We weren't so sure who the biggest beneficiary would be of the Paul George injury, but it looks like it's Powell. While he was limited in his first two games back from an injury, he's recorded at least 38 fantasy points in three straight outings. All of those were de facto playoff games, with Norm averaging 17 shots and 31 minutes a night. He needs to be a $25 player in this sort of role, and it's clear the Clips are handing him all the PG13 responsibilities. One of those recent gems was against Phoenix as Powell provided 38 Y! points just last week.

Kawhi Leonard, LAC at PHX ($40)

Powell may be the primary beneficiary of PG13's absence, but it's also been massive for Leonard's value. The All-Star lists a 31 percent usage rate with George off the floor while averaging over 45 Yahoo points in those outings. That's what we've seen in the second half, with Kawhi scoring at least 35 Y! points in 33 of his final 35 games. He's also managed a 47-point average over that stretch while producing 48 in a matchup with the Suns last weekend.

Jaren Jackson Jr, MEM vs. LAL ($37)

Jackson is one of the favorites for Defensive Player of the Year, but he was the Grizzlies' best offensive player over the final month. The big man registered 51 and 64 Yahoo points in his two most recent outings while averaging 45 over his final 13 appearances. JJJ also scored 43 against LA a few weeks ago and should be asked to do a lot with Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke still sidelined. We also don't mind Los Angeles allows the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing PFs.

Forward to Avoid

Bobby Portis, MIL vs. MIA ($20)

Portis has been phenomenal at times this year, but his role is depleted when this roster is fully healthy. In 48 games coming off the bench, he's only averaging 25 Yahoo points. BP was even worse in the second half as he barely averaged 20 when Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton were all in the lineup. Facing the Heat is scary since they're ranked 29th in pace and second in points allowed.

Center

Anthony Davis, LAL at MEM ($48)

It's time for AD to take over this offense and carry the Lakers as far as he can take them. That's what they've been doing with him for a month and he's managed at least 46 Yahoo points in eight of his final 10 games. Davis is also averaging 54 Y! during that span while receiving one of his most expansive roles with the Lakers. That's no surprise since he's playing 35-40 minutes and taking 15-20 shots a game. As long as AD remains the focal point of this offense, he needs to be rostered. He's also averaged 29 points, 20.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in his three meetings with Memphis this year.

Brook Lopez, MIL vs. MIA ($25)

Bro-Lo is another of the frontrunners for Defensive Player of the Year. The veteran enjoyed a renaissance season for the Bucks by averaging over 33 Yahoo points. That alone is amazing from a $25 player, and Lopez did that damage despite being limited in the final month of the season. He's struggled with Miami's tough defense all year, but logged at least 32 minutes in three of those four meetings. As long as Lopez gets that sort of workload, he'll provide plenty of value.

Center to Avoid

Deandre Ayton, PHX vs. LAC ($27)

Ayton can be amazing at times, but he's the fourth option in the Suns' offense. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are swallowing up all of the usage while Chris Paul is taking on primary ball-handling duties. That's left Ayton with crumbs in this offense and he's posted 35 or fewer fantasy points in 11 of his final 13 matchups. He also maintained a 26-point average across his final eight and should never be so expensive in such a diminished role. The matchup is also concerning with the Clippers ranked 12th in total defense.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.