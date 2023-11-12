NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 12

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

This might be the largest Sunday slate of the season. We have 11 games in total, with seven making up the main slate beginning at 7 p.m. EST. Getting between 6-9 matchups is the sweet spot for DFS because it's not too many players to be overwhelmed with while still have plenty from which to choose. With that said, let's get started by looking at some of the guards we love.

Guards

Luka Doncic, DAL at NOP ($58)

There are plenty of question marks on this card, but Doncic isn't one of them. This MVP candidate has been one of the best players in fantasy by averaging over 57 Yahoo points. He's also scored at least 42 Y! in all but two outings this season while surpassing 62 five times. New Orleans isn't a scary ranked 20th in defensive efficiency ratings. And in their last five matchups, Luka's averaging over 56 Y!.

Skylar Mays, POR at LAL ($12)

Mays wasn't even part of the Portland rotation at the beginning of the season, but injuries have forced him into a prominent role. They've lost their three primary ball-handlers, with Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons and Malcolm Brogdon all injured. In the most recent game when Brogdon got hurt, Mays collected 18 points and 11 assists across 37 minutes. We have to assume he'll step in as the starting PG, and would be the best per-dollar play on the slate if he can duplicate that performance at only $12. Not to mention, LA ranked 22nd in defensive efficiency while surrendering the third-most fantasy points to opposing point guards last season.

Guard to Avoid

Josh Giddey, OKC at PHX ($25)

Giddey is an amazing player, though he's not as effective when this roster is at full health. We all know Shai Gilgeous-Alexander runs the show for OKC, but Giddey also has to battle Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren for touches. All of those pieces have limited his upside all season only averaging 26 Yahoo points. Giddey's also produced 24 or fewer five times this season and will struggle as long as all of these playmakers are available. He's not a scorer and requires ball-handling opportunities to provide fantasy value, but that's just not happening at the same rate as last year. That's even more concerning against Phoenix, who posted some of the best defensive numbers in the NBA last season.

Forwards

Jimmy Butler, MIA at SAS ($36)

It's unclear if Jimmy will be able to play here, but he's the best play under $40 if he's able to go. What makes him so valuable is this matchup because San Antonio lists the NBA's worst defense. They were last in points allowed and defensive efficiency last season and are currently 29th and 30th in those statistics. That means we have to use the opposing team's best player against them, which is definitely Jimmy Buckets. In his most recent matchup against San Antonio, he dropped 45 Y!. That's awesome because Butler's expected to see a boost in minutes, shot attempts and usage with Tyler Herro sidelined. If he ends up sitting again, Bam Adebayo becomes one of the best plays on the board.

Michael Porter Jr, DEN at HOU ($23)

MPJ was dealing with an ankle injury in the opening week of the season, but he says he's fully healthy. His fantasy production shows that with at least 35 Yahoo points in four straight fixtures. That's one of the best stretches of his career, and it directly correlates with the absence of Jamal Murray. That's made Porter one of the primary scorers in this offense while taking at least 16 shots in all of those appearances. We love that against the Rockets since Porter provided 36 Y! in their most recent matchup.

Forward to Avoid

Andrew Wiggins, GSW vs. MIN ($17)

It's sad what's happened to Wiggins this season because he looks lost in this offense. The addition of Chris Paul has really crushed his value because he was already battling Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga for shots, minutes and touches. All of those cooks in the kitchen have Wig feasting on crumbs while only averaging 17 Yahoo points. He actually hasn't cracked 24 in any game with 16 or fewer in all but two outings. That's terrifying against Minnesota, who enter with the NBA's best defensive rating.

Centers

Nikola Jokic, DEN at HOU ($57)

With so much uncertainty on this slate, it's imperative to ride Doncic or Jokic. The two superstars are playing on a different level with Joker leading the league with 58 Yahoo points per game. That's the stud we've seen for a while and he's managed at least 40 in all but a handful of appearances over the last few years. Jokic has also recorded at least 63 from all four games since Murray went down, and that should continue with the expanded role. That elite floor and average make him the safest option on every slate, especially since Alperen Sengun is known for being a poor defender.

Kevon Looney, GSW at MIN ($18)

This is a game script play. Golden State loves to run small, but that's not going to be an option on Sunday. Minnesota offers the league's biggest roster playing Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid big minutes. That means the Warriors need Looney out there for 30 minutes to cover them and he's always been productive in that type of role. He's logged at least 28 in 24 games since the start of last year while averaging 33 Yahoo points in those outings. Looney surpassed that 28-minute total in three of four matchups with Minnesota last year and maintaining a 29-point average. You can't ask for any more from a sub-$20 player.

Center to Avoid

Jonas Valanciunas, NOP vs. DAL ($23)

We had JV as a fade on Friday, and it was one of the only picks we got wrong. The process was correct as Valanciunas doesn't carry the role that made him a stud in the past. The minutes and usage have been plummeting with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson doing everything in this offense. That's limited Valanciunas to 24 or fewer minutes in six of nine games while only averaging 22 Y! points. That's scary against a Dallas team that loves to play small-ball and JV scored a season-low 4.8 Y! in his most recent matchup with the Mavs last season.

