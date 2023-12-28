NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 28

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There will be eight games played across the NBA on Thursday, but we have some teams on a back-to-back set that could create some rest situations. Be sure to keep an eye out for updates as the day moves along. As things currently stand, here are some players to pursue on Yahoo, as well as a few to consider avoiding.

GUARD

Anfernee Simons, POR vs. SA ($31): Simons has been locked in over the 10 games since he returned from injury. During that span, he averaged 28.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists, while shooting 40.4 percent from behind the arc. Look for him to stay hot against the Spurs, who have played at the third-fastest pace and have the sixth-worst defensive rating in the league.

Derrick White, BOS vs. DET ($26): This is the first game of a back-to-back set for the Celtics. They have already listed Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Jaylen Brown (back) as questionable. Given how bad the Pistons have been, it would not be a surprise to see the Celtics give at least one of those two the night off. That could lead to an expanded role for White, who has already scored at least 30.5 Yahoo points in each of his last 14 games.

Guard to Avoid

D'Angelo Russell, LAL vs. CHA ($22): Russell has come off the bench the last two games for the Lakers. In those two matchups, he logged just 17 and 18 minutes, respectively. He is only averaging 15.1 points per game this season, which is on pace to be his lowest mark since his rookie season. While this is a favorable matchup, Russell might not see enough time on the floor to be able to take advantage of it.

FORWARD

DeMar DeRozan, CHI vs. IND ($37): Zach LaVine (foot) and Nikola Vucevic (foot) being out leaves DeRozan in a leading role for the Bulls. Over the last 12 games, he has averaged 23.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.3 steals. He has been on the floor a ton, logging an average of 39 minutes per game during that span. This all leaves him with tremendous upside versus the Pacers, who have played at the second-fastest pace and have the third-worst defensive rating in the league.

Patrick Williams, CHI vs. IND ($17): Williams struggled versus the Hawks on Tuesday, producing just six points and one rebound. It was a rare off night for him, given his averages of 13.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over his last 13 games. With plenty of playing time likely coming his way, he is another member of the Bulls who has the potential to exploit this favorable matchup.

Forward to Avoid

Santi Aldama, MEM at DEN ($19): Aldama's role on the Grizzlies is dwindling. He has logged an average of just 22 minutes over the last 11 games. That has left him to produce just 7.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game during that span. His role isn't large enough right now to justify deploying him in DFS.

CENTER

Bam Adebayo, MIA at GS ($40): Adebayo enters this matchup having scored at least 40.2 Yahoo points in three of the last four games. The Warriors entered the season with a lack of size up front and they are in even worse shape right now with Draymond Green suspended. Don't expect Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis to be able to slow down the versatile Adebayo.

Andre Drummond, CHI vs. IND ($13): Vucevic missed his first game of the season Tuesday against the Hawks. Drummond dominated as his replacement in the starting lineup, producing 24 points, 25 rebounds, three steals and two blocks over 38 minutes. His is arguably one of the best rebounders in the history of the league, so with a hefty workload coming his way again, he is almost too good to pass up at his cheap salary.

Center to Avoid

Zach Collins, SA at POR ($18): The Spurs recently removed Collins from their starting center role, giving it to rookie Victor Wembanyama. Over his seven games as a member of the second unit, Collins has only averaged 8.9 points and 5.7 rebounds. Wembanyama is healthy for this game, leaving Collins with little upside.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.